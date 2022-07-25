FINRA Approves Name and Ticker Change for KRTL Holding Group, Inc. From QUEENCH, Inc.

Lakewood, CO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL), formerly known as QUEENCH, Inc. (OTC: QENC), is announcing that effective today, FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.) has approved its name and ticker change from QUEENCH, Inc. (OTC: QENC) to KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL).

With all requirements being met, both of these changes are effective today. These changes are strategic and deliberate toward our rebranding efforts. KRTL can now foster a synergistic union, both in name and business model, with its customers, vendors, business partners, stakeholders, and our valued shareholders.

For shareholders, the name change has no effect on the stock that they currently hold. The name will automatically change in shareholders’ accounts and the number of shares will remain the same.

KRTL Holding CEO, Cesar Herrera, said, “We are enlivened that this name and associated ticker symbol change is now official. The name KRTL (Cartel), effectively designates our vision and direction. Additionally, the brand perfectly captures the confluence of the technologies and logistics industries, which synonymously encompass our company.”

To learn more about the vision and logic that informed this name change and rebranding effort, visit our website at www.krtlholding.com .

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. The Company operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com .

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.