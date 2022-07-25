Challenged Athletes Foundation and EoS Fitness Provide Fitness Opportunities for All

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a shared commitment to making fitness inclusive and accessible to all, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and EoS Fitness proudly announce a multi-year partnership that includes financial support, the title sponsorship at CAF’s signature Community Challenge EoS Fitness Tour de Cove and offering complimentary Platinum Plus gym memberships for eligible athletes with physical disabilities across the United States.

With over 100 locations open or on the way nationwide, EoS Fitness provides a space where every athlete can thrive and reach their training and fitness goals with access to amazing amenities like indoor lap pools, MOVEoS Cinemas, turf functional training areas with a plethora of fitness tools, tons of the latest Group Fitness classes and knowledgeable staff. This effort to ensure EoS Fitness gyms are a place where everyone feels like they belong is a perfect match for CAF's mission to eliminate the barriers that prevent people with physical disabilities from participating in sports and physical activity.

"The opportunity to partner with EoS Fitness and offer free gym memberships to athletes with physical disabilities is an important milestone in our work to create equitable access to health and fitness. The fact that these memberships also include the chance for athletes to bring a friend or family member with them for free, means gyms can also be a place for connection and relationship building," says Kristine Entwistle, CAF's Chief Executive Officer.

“Access to health and fitness should be available to everyone. This incredible partnership with Challenged Athletes Foundation is helping us grow our equipment offerings to include more adaptive options for all athletes,” says Shilpi Sullivan, EoS Fitness Chief Marketing Officer. “We are able to expand fitness education around inclusivity to EoS team members so we can better support athletes with physical challenges as they work towards their health goals to stay fit or train competitively. We are constantly innovating and our work with CAF further solidifies our core purpose of creating loyal, lifelong fans and exercise practitioners.”

For athletes like two-time Para Surf World Champion, Liv Stone, having access to a free EoS Fitness membership is a game-changer. "Many people don't understand how expensive it is to participate in adaptive sports, especially for someone like me who is competing at an elite professional level. The cost of equipment, training, and travel often prevents athletes from pursuing their dreams. Having two organizations like CAF and EoS Fitness eliminate these costs for athletes and create environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all is just incredible." - Liv Stone, CAF Ambassador

Applications for free VIP EoS Fitness memberships will be accepted and reviewed for eligibility through CAF's website. Interested athletes can visit: www.challengedathletes.org/grants and click on Apply Now under EoS Fitness. Returning users to the CAF system can log in with their existing account information, new applications will create an account. Once the application is completed, athletes will be notified of their grant status via email and provided with the next steps if approved.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value, Low Price (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness’ nearly 600 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits, and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org.

