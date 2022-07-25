13 YMCA National Records Set at National Long Course Swimming Championship in Greensboro

Chicago, IL, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA National Long Course Swimming Championship wrapped up Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatics Center in Greensboro, N.C. Since its debut in 1986, this national meet has featured outstanding swimming competition and served as a celebration of achievement by young athletes.

At this year’s Opening Ceremonies, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Cullen Jones welcomed more than 580 athletes from 63 Ys across 15 states. Cullen delivered a welcome speech about the importance of water safety in learn-to-swim programs.

A total of 13 YMCA National were broken—seven women’s and six men’s — at the event, which last took place in 2019 and this year included 584 swimmers from 63 Ys across 15 states. The Greater Somerset County YMCA in Basking Ridge (NJ) are both Women’s Team Champions and Combined Team Champions. The Lakeland Hills YMCA in Mountain Lakes (NJ) won the Men’s Team Championship, and their coach Matt Elko was awarded Coach of the Meet.

Other event highlights include the following:

Daniel Diehl (16) of the Cumberland YMCA (MD) broke a 10-year-old record and set a total for five national records at the event. He also won his fifth individual national title at the meet.

Anna Moesch (16) of the Greater Somerset County YMCA (NJ) won her fourth individual national title and set her third individual YMCA National Record. She was also part of five winning relays with her Greater Somerset County Y teammates, three of which set YMCA National Records.

Clare Logan (16) of the Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA (NJ) set a YMCA National Record in the Women’s 50 Meter Backstroke.

The Western Branch YMCA (DE) achieved their highest finish ever with 2nd place in the Men’s competition

A full listing of results can be accessed from www.teamunify.com/yusa.

The Long Course National Swimming Championship is part of the Y's long-standing tradition to support the health and well-being of kids. Each year, millions of kids participate in Y youth sports to build self-confidence and learn the importance of teamwork.

The 2023 YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship will be held April 3-7 in Greensboro, NC.

About The Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for almost 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.