YMCA of the USA Launches “No Place Like This Place” Campaign in Celebration of 175 Anniversary in the United States

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 175th anniversary in the United States, YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the more than 2,600 Ys across the country, announces the launch of “No Place Like This Place,” a nationwide advertising and marketing campaign highlighting the many ways the Y builds stronger, more connected communities. As the effects of loneliness and isolation continue to be felt nationally across all age groups, Y-USA is working with YMCAs across the country to create intentional experiences that help people achieve their goals, build relationships and feel a sense of belonging.

“For 175 years, the YMCA has been a pillar in American communities, adapting to their ever-changing needs and helping bring people together to help them reach their full potential,” said Abby Rogers, chief development officer, Y-USA. “As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we wanted to showcase the camaraderie that forms when unlikely people share a space and purpose, which is why there truly is no place like the Y.”

With over 750 YMCA associations serving 10,000 communities across the country, customization is essential for Y-USA campaigns and “No Place Like This Place” is designed with the local Y in mind. In addition to a suite of customizable marketing that allows for local YMCAs to adapt the materials to reflect their own context, the campaign includes 11 professionally produced video spots designed to help reintroduce the Y to their communities in a bold and memorable way. The 60- , 30- , and 15-second videos focus on the many ways Ys bring people together, including sports and fitness, youth and senior programming, aquatics, camping and philanthropy.

“No Place Like This Place captures the essence of the Y with remarkable clarity,” said Alberto Orte, VP and Executive Creative Director at The Martin Agency. “It reflects what makes the Y so singular in American culture; a space where people from every walk of life can come together with a shared sense of purpose. It’s also a place rooted in joy, belonging, and personal growth. That duality between community and individual transformation is exactly what this idea brings to life.”

As part of the kickoff to the campaign, Y-USA is also launching social media efforts to encourage local Ys and Y members to share what makes their Ys special. The new #YCONS content series will share the stories of exceptional members, staff, supporters and public figures who have been a part in making their Y such a special place.

“We are so excited to have worked alongside The Martin Agency to build ‘No Place Like This Place’ into a bold, playful, uplifting and inspiring campaign that truly showcases all aspects of the Y,” said Rogers. “For 175 years, the Y has brought together individuals from different walks of life, generations, and perspectives, creating spaces where health flourishes, young people discover their potential, and meaningful connections are made. This campaign embodies that work and will remind people what makes the Y so special.”

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net