YMCA of the USA Marks 175 Years of Strengthening Communities Across America

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, kicked off a year-long celebration of its 175th anniversary of the YMCA in America commemorating more than a century and a half of service, innovation, and community impact. Since the establishment of the first United States-based YMCA in Boston in 1851, the Y has grown into one of the nation’s most influential and enduring nonprofit organizations, building connection and belonging in more than 10,000 communities.

“As we reflect on 175 years of service, we’re reminded of the many ways that the YMCA has influenced the development of our nation and contributed to the vitality of American life,” said Suzanne McCormick, President and CEO of YMCA of the USA. Through wars, pandemics, economic shifts, and social changes, the Y has endured and thrived by remaining focused on bringing people together, improving lives and strengthening communities. As we look ahead to the next 175 years, the Y will continue to respond to the most pressing needs of our communities and always be the place where all people can make connections and get the support they need to reach their full potential.”

For generations, the YMCA has responded to the evolving needs of the country - from supporting soldiers during wartime, to welcoming newcomers at Ellis Island, to pioneering night school, ESL education, and the creation of iconic sports like basketball and volleyball. The Y has stood at the forefront of social change, offering childcare as more women entered the workforce, expanding access to health and wellness programs, and providing safe spaces where people of all backgrounds can build connections and pursue their goals.

Throughout 2026, YMCAs nationwide will host events and initiatives that honor the organization’s legacy while spotlighting the critical work happening in communities today - from early learning and childcare, to chronic disease prevention, to mental health support, water safety, youth development programs, and much more.

This milestone year will be filled with local and national celebrations as well as collaborations with organizations and individuals that have connections to the Y. One such collaboration includes a season long partnership with the NBA including its continued support of World Basketball Day taking place on December 21. Together, the Y—the place where basketball was born—and the NBA will showcase their long-standing commitment to youth sports as a pathway to connection, belonging, character-building, and lifelong healthy habits.

In addition to the 175th anniversary, Y-USA is launching “No Place Like This Place,” a nationwide campaign highlighting the diverse ways the Y builds stronger, more connected communities. As the effects of loneliness and isolation continue to be felt nationally across all age groups, Y-USA is working with YMCAs across the country to create intentional experiences that help people achieve their goals, build relationships and feel a sense of belonging.

The YMCA invites individuals, families, and partners across the country to join in recognizing this milestone year and to help shape the future of a movement dedicated to achievement, relationships, and belonging for all.

For more information about the YMCA’s 175th anniversary or to find a participating local Y, visit ymca.org and follow @ymca on social media.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

YMCA of the USA

312-419-8418

media@ymca.net