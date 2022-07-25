Augmedix to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leading provider of automated medical documentation and data services, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022, after market close. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-3982 for U.S. participants or +1-201-493-6780 for international participants and referencing conference ID # 13730853. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the event on the “Events” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.augmedix.com/news-events.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The Company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. Augmedix’s proprietary platform uses automatic speech recognition, natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com.

