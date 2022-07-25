Allbirds Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Allbirds also announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 14, 2022 in Nashville, TN. The event will be webcast live and archived on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com .

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds’ story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®). Allbirds serves customers across 36 countries through 49 Allbirds stores and its e-commerce website, www.allbirds.com.

