Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its second quarter results for 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased by $210.4 million, or 34.8 percent, to $814.3 million compared to $603.9 million for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $74.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $110.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total revenues increased by $316.9 million, or 30.3 percent, to approximately $1.4 billion compared to approximately $1.0 billion for the same period in 2021. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $74.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $135.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Portfolio Performance

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.02 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.80 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 12.2 percent increase. Core FFO (1) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.37 per share as compared to $3.08 in the corresponding period, an increase of 9.4 percent.





for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $2.02 per diluted share and OP unit ("Share") as compared to $1.80 in the corresponding period in 2021, a 12.2 percent increase. Core FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.37 per share as compared to $3.08 in the corresponding period, an increase of 9.4 percent. Constant Currency Core FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, was $2.04 per Share and $3.39 per Share, respectively, when translating the Company's results from the United Kingdom ("UK"), Canada and Australia at the foreign currency translation rates used in first quarter 2022 guidance.





for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022, was $2.04 per Share and $3.39 per Share, respectively, when translating the Company's results from the United Kingdom ("UK"), Canada and Australia at the foreign currency translation rates used in first quarter 2022 guidance. Same Property (2) Net Operating Income ("NOI") (1) for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 3.6 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.5 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.





for the Company's MH and RV properties increased by 3.6 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.5 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. Same Property (2) NOI for the Company's Marina properties increased by 7.1 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.0 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021.





for the Company's Marina properties increased by 7.1 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 5.0 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the corresponding periods in 2021. Acquisitions totaled $1.8 billion during and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, including 56 MH communities in the United States and the UK and three marinas in the United States.





"Sun produced solid earnings growth in the second quarter, driven by positive revenue and NOI growth across the portfolio, along with the contribution from recent acquisitions," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We delivered another record quarter of revenue-producing site gains which should contribute to sustained revenue growth. We are continuing to see healthy demand for attainable housing and affordable vacations, and while transient RV is coming off of record levels; the desire to be at a Sun Outdoors RV resort is evident as we convert transient guests to annual customers as vacationers make a Sun community their long-term destination. Additionally, we completed the acquisition of Park Holidays in the UK and are focused on integrating these assets into our MH portfolio and realizing their accretive value. Sun has a cycle-tested portfolio of communities, resorts and marinas that deliver durable and reliable cash flows. We continue to see very favorable supply-demand dynamics and have a differentiated and experienced platform to acquire, develop and efficiently operate properties to create shareholder value."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Portfolio Occupancy

Total MH and annual RV occupancy was 97.2 percent at June 30, 2022 as compared to 97.4 percent at June 30, 2021, a decrease of 20 basis points.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 950 sites as compared to an increase of 583 sites during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 63.0 percent increase.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by 1,620 sites as compared to an increase of 1,097 sites during the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 47.7 percent increase.

Same Property(2) Results - MH and RV

For the 425 MH and RV properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases, both in total, and by segment, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Total MH and RV

Same Property MH

Same Property RV

Same Property Revenue 4.8 % 4.4 % 5.4 % Expense 7.3 % 8.3 % 6.4 % NOI 3.6 % 3.1 % 4.6 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Total MH and RV Same Property MH

Same Property RV

Same Property Revenue 6.8 % 4.4 % 11.3 % Expense 9.7 % 8.6 % 11.0 % NOI 5.5 % 3.1 % 11.5 %

Same Property adjusted occupancy(3) increased to 98.5 percent at June 30, 2022 from 96.8 percent at June 30, 2021, an increase of 170 basis points.

Same Property(2) Results - Marina

For the 101 Marina properties owned and operated by the Company since January 1, 2021, the following table reflects the percentage increases for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Revenue 6.1 % 6.8 % Expense 3.4 % 10.0 % NOI 7.1 % 5.0 %

UK Operations Results

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as previously announced, the Company acquired Park Holidays, a portfolio of 40 properties and an additional two properties that are managed by the Park Holidays team. UK operations, a component of the Company's MH segment, contributed $40.5 million of NOI in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Refer to page 16 for additional information regarding UK operating results.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired the following properties:

Property Name Property Type Sites,

Wet Slips and

Dry Storage Spaces Development Sites State, Province or Country Total

Purchase Price

(in millions) Month Acquired Park Holidays(a) MH 15,906 1,140 UK $ 1,242.1 April Christies Parks(b) MH 249 — UK 10.1 April Bluewater Yacht Sales Marina 200 — Various states 25.0 April Jarrett Bay Boatworks (Bluewater Yacht Sales)(b) Marina — — Various states 17.6 April Bodmin Holiday Park MH 69 — UK 12.6 April Kittery Point Marina 62 — ME 7.9 May Spanish Trails MHC MH 195 6 AZ 21.9 June Pine Acre Trails MH 251 603 TX 29.7 June Bel Air Estates & Sunrise Estates(c) MH 379 — CA 40.0 June Park Leisure(d) MH 2,914 391 UK 223.4 June Subtotal 20,225 2,140 $ 1,630.3 Acquisitions subsequent to quarter end Gurney's Star Island Marina & Resort Marina 230 — NY $ 190.0 July Subtotal 230 — $ 190.0 Total acquisitions 20,455 2,140 $ 1,820.3

(a) Includes 40 owned and two managed properties.

(b) Combined with an existing property.

(c) Includes two properties.

(d) Includes 11 communities.

During and subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired 63 properties totaling 21,860 sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces and 2,596 sites for expansion for a total purchase price of $2.1 billion.

Development and Expansion Activities

During and subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company acquired three land parcels located in the United States for the potential development of over 650 sites, for an aggregate purchase price of $10.7 million.

During the quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company completed the construction of nearly 110 sites and over 134 sites, respectively, in one ground-up development and three expansion sites.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

Debt

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $6.9 billion in debt outstanding. The weighted average interest rate was 3.4 percent and the weighted average years to maturity was 7.9 years. At June 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA(1) ratio was 6.3 times.

Senior Credit Facility Amendment

As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, in conjunction with the closing of the Park Holidays acquisition, the Company amended its senior credit facility.

The amendment increased the aggregate amount of the Company's senior credit facility to $4.2 billion with the ability to upsize the total borrowings by an additional $800.0 million, subject to certain conditions. The increased aggregate amount under the senior credit facility consists of the following: (a) a revolving loan in the amount up to $3.05 billion and (b) a term loan facility of $1.15 billion, with the ability to draw funds from the combined facilities in U.S. dollars, Pounds sterling, Euros, Canadian dollars and Australian dollars, subject to certain limitations. The amendment extended the maturity date of the revolving loan facility to April 7, 2026. At the Company's option, that maturity date may be extended two additional six-month periods. In addition, the amendment established the maturity date of the term loan facility under the amendment as April 7, 2025, which may not be further extended.

Senior Unsecured Notes

As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company issued $600.0 million of senior unsecured notes with an interest rate of 4.2 percent and a 10-year term, due April 15, 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). The net proceeds from the offering were $592.3 million after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company used the net proceeds from the offering to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

In connection with the 2032 Notes issuance, the Company settled four 10-year Treasury rate locks totaling $600.0 million and received a settlement payment of $35.3 million. This lowered the effective interest rate on the 2032 Notes from 4.2 percent to 3.6 percent.

Interest Rate Swap

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into interest rate swap agreements to hedge variable rate borrowings of £400.0 million under the term loan on the Senior Credit Facility. The interest rate swaps lock in a total fixed rate, inclusive of spread, of 3.67 percent through the term loan maturity date of April, 2025.

Equity Transactions

Forward Share Settlements

As previously announced, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 1,200,000 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program and 4,025,000 shares of common stock in connection with its November 2021 registered forward equity offering. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $934.9 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

Subsequent to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company settled forward sale agreements with respect to 986,909 shares of common stock under its at the market offering sales program. The aggregate net proceeds from the settlement of these forward sale agreements was $180.7 million. The Company used the net proceeds to repay borrowings outstanding under its senior credit facility.

At the Market Offering

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company entered into forward sale agreements with respect to 290,600 shares of common stock under its at the market offering program for $50.1 million. These forward sale agreements were not settled as of June 30, 2022, but the Company expects to settle them by June 30, 2023.

The following table presents the Company's outstanding unsettled forward sale agreements as of July 22, 2022:

Forward Equity Agreements Shares Sold Shares Settled Shares Remaining Net Proceeds Received

(in millions) Anticipated Net Proceeds Remaining

(in millions) Q3 2021 ATM Forward Agreements 107,400 — 107,400 $ — $ 21.4 Q1 2022 ATM Forward Agreements 600,503 455,500 145,003 80.3 26.0 Q2 2022 ATM Forward Agreements 290,600 18,700 271,900 3.4 46.7 Total Unsettled Forward Equity Agreements 998,503 474,200 524,303 $ 83.7 $ 94.1

GUIDANCE

The Company is updating its full-year guidance for Basic earnings per share and incorporating the anticipated effects from translating the Company's results from the UK, Canada and Australia by introducing a constant currency adjustment to Core FFO ("Constant Currency Core FFO") per fully diluted share(1)(4). The Company is revising its full-year guidance for Basic earnings per share from the prior range of $2.46 - $2.58 to a new range of $1.91 - $2.01. The Company is revising its Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) from $7.20 - $7.32 to a new range of $7.22 - $7.32, representing a 1-cent increase at the midpoint. The Company is also establishing guidance for third quarter Basic earnings per share and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) of $1.25 - $1.30 and $2.56 - $2.61, respectively. Reconciliations of projected Basic earnings per share to Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) are as follows:

Reconciliation of Basic earnings per share to Core FFO per diluted share and Constant Currency Core FFO per diluted share(1)(4) Previous Range

FY 2022E Revised Range

FY 2022E 3Q 2022E Basic earnings per share $ 2.46 $ 2.58 $ 1.91 $ 2.01 $ 1.25 $ 1.30 Depreciation and amortization 4.65 4.65 4.94 4.94 1.26 1.26 Gain on sale of assets (0.46 ) (0.46 ) (0.51 ) (0.51 ) (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Other adjustments(a) 0.55 0.55 0.83 0.83 0.10 0.10 Core FFO per fully diluted Share $ 7.20 $ 7.32 $ 7.17 $ 7.27 $ 2.52 $ 2.57 Constant currency adjustment(b) — — 0.05 0.05 0.04 0.04 Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share $ 7.20 $ 7.32 $ 7.22 $ 7.32 $ 2.56 $ 2.61

(a) Other adjustments include the same categories presented in the table that reconciles the Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders to FFO on page 9.

(b) The Company calculates the foreign currency translation impact comparing the weighted average foreign currency rate for revised guidance ($1.2146 U.S. dollars ("USD") per British pound sterling ("GBP")) with the weighted average foreign currency rate used in April 2022 guidance ($1.330 USD per GBP). The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on revised or initial guidance are not material.

Basic earnings per share, Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) are calculated independently for each quarter; as a result, the sum of the quarters may differ from the annual calculation. Seasonality of Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) is based off the midpoint of full-year guidance and is expected to be as follows:

1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted Share(1)(4) 18.5 % 28.0 % 35.5 % 18.0 %

Same Property NOI Growth: The Company is updating its expectations for Same Property NOI Growth as follows:

Previous Range Revised Range Guidance MH and RV 2022 Same Property Portfolio (428 properties): FY 2022E FY 2022E 3Q 2022E MH and RV Same Property NOI(1) growth 6.5% - 7.3% 6.0% - 6.8% 6.4% - 7.2%

Within the Marina Portfolio, certain amounts have been revised to conform with current presentation, with no effect on net income. These include reclassifications of certain revenues and expenses between Real property and Service, retail, dining and entertainment within our Marina portfolio. 2021 Same Property Marina NOI is presented below reflecting these reclassifications, along with updated guidance on NOI growth the Company expects from the 2022 same property Marina portfolio:

Marina 2022 Same Property Portfolio (101 properties) (in milions): 2021 Marina Same Property NOI(1) Originally Reported

in Feb-2022 for

FY 2022 Guidance 2021 Marina Same Property NOI(1) Reclassified for

FY 2022 Guidance,

As Revised Marina Same Property NOI(1) $ 132.2 $ 151.1





Original Guidance FY 2022E

Provided

in Feb-2022



Current Guidance Marina 2022 Same Property Growth: FY 2022E 3Q22E Marina Same Property NOI(1) growth 6.0% - 7.4% 6.0% - 6.8% 7.6% - 9.0%





1H22 3Q22 4Q22 Seasonality of Marina Same Property NOI(1) 45.2 % 31.5 % 23.3 %

UK Operations Guidance. For the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, and the six months ending December 31, 2022, the Company is establishing guidance for NOI from its UK Operations before and after the anticipated effects from currency translation. The following guidance for UK Operations is incorporated into the Company's Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) and Constant Currency Core FFO per fully diluted share(1)(4) guidance and seasonality figures provided above (in millions).

Quarter Ending Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 UK Operations NOI $53.9 - $56.7 $72.4 - $76.2 UK Operations NOI - constant currency $59.0 - $62.1 $79.3 - $83.5

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions and capital markets activity completed through the date of this release. These estimates exclude prospective acquisitions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

SUI is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 661 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,300 developed sites and over 45,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

For more information about SUI, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Financial Information Total revenues $ 814.3 $ 548.5 $ 542.4 $ 684.3 $ 603.9 Net income $ 81.3 $ 1.5 $ 14.8 $ 250.2 $ 120.8 Net income attributable to SUI common shareholders $ 74.0 $ 0.7 $ 12.8 $ 231.8 $ 110.8 Basic earnings per share* $ 0.61 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 Diluted earnings per share* $ 0.61 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 2.00 $ 0.98 Cash distributions declared per common share* $ 0.88 $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) $ 246.0 $ 155.3 $ 152.3 $ 223.1 $ 198.4 Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) $ 254.6 $ 162.8 $ 155.8 $ 244.5 $ 209.6 Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities $ 256.6 N/A N/A N/A N/A FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 1.95 $ 1.28 $ 1.28 $ 1.92 $ 1.70 Core FFO attributable to SUI common shareholders and dilutive convertible securities(1)(4) per share - fully diluted* $ 2.02 $ 1.34 $ 1.31 $ 2.11 $ 1.80 Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities Per Share - Fully Diluted* $ 2.04 N/A N/A N/A N/A Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 328.4 $ 221.0 $ 208.6 $ 314.5 $ 268.1 Balance Sheet Total assets $ 16,397.8 $ 13,914.2 $ 13,494.1 $ 12,583.3 $ 12,041.0 Total debt $ 6,930.9 $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 $ 4,311.2 Total liabilities $ 8,566.3 $ 6,980.7 $ 6,474.6 $ 5,488.5 $ 5,099.6





Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Operating Information* Properties 661 603 602 584 569 United States and Canada Manufactured home sites 99,185 98,279 98,621 98,301 97,448 Annual RV sites 31,768 31,121 30,540 29,640 28,807 Transient RV sites 28,682 29,267 29,847 27,922 27,032 Total sites 159,635 158,667 159,008 155,863 153,287 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(a) 45,905 45,725 45,155 43,615 40,179 MH occupancy 96.3 % 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.6 % 96.7 % Annual RV occupancy 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV occupancy 97.2 % 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % United Kingdom Manufactured home sites 17,330 616 N/A N/A N/A Transient RV sites 3,349 — N/A N/A N/A Total sites 20,679 616 — — — MH occupancy 91.4 % 94.8 % N/A N/A N/A

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(5)* MH net leased sites(i) 132 65 321 144 226 RV net leased sites(i) 818 605 489 432 357 Total net leased sites(i) 950 670 810 576 583

(i) These figures do not include UK operations volumes.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Land $ 3,766.7 $ 2,556.3 Land improvements and buildings 10,867.1 9,958.3 Rental homes and improvements 580.6 591.7 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 749.9 656.4 Investment property 15,964.3 13,762.7 Accumulated depreciation (2,554.3 ) (2,337.2 ) Investment property, net 13,410.0 11,425.5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 184.7 78.2 Marketable securities 114.6 186.9 Inventory of manufactured homes 108.1 51.1 Notes and other receivables, net 509.0 469.6 Goodwill 954.0 495.4 Other intangible assets, net 399.1 306.8 Other assets, net 718.3 480.6 Total Assets $ 16,397.8 $ 13,494.1 Liabilities Secured debt $ 3,335.7 $ 3,380.7 Unsecured debt 3,595.2 2,291.1 Distributions payable 109.3 98.4 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 385.2 242.8 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 361.0 237.5 Other liabilities 779.9 224.1 Total Liabilities 8,566.3 6,474.6 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 293.3 288.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,159.1 8,175.6 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) (28.3 ) 3.1 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (1,684.7 ) (1,556.0 ) Total SUI shareholders' equity 7,447.3 6,623.9 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 86.2 86.8 Consolidated entities 4.7 19.9 Total noncontrolling interests 90.9 106.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,538.2 6,730.6 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,397.8 $ 13,494.1

Statements of Operations - Quarter to Date Comparison

(In millions, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 389.6 $ 328.3 $ 61.3 18.7 % $ 732.8 $ 626.3 $ 106.5 17.0 % Real property - transient 98.1 77.0 21.1 27.4 % 143.1 109.5 33.6 30.7 % Home sales 142.7 81.8 60.9 74.4 % 207.4 134.0 73.4 54.8 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 168.0 107.1 60.9 56.9 % 248.8 157.8 91.0 57.7 % Interest 7.3 2.8 4.5 160.7 % 14.1 5.4 8.7 161.1 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 8.6 6.9 1.7 24.6 % 16.6 12.9 3.7 28.7 % Total Revenues 814.3 603.9 210.4 34.8 % 1,362.8 1,045.9 316.9 30.3 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance 155.2 123.8 31.4 25.4 % 284.5 224.4 60.1 26.8 % Real estate tax 27.7 23.2 4.5 19.4 % 53.8 45.6 8.2 18.0 % Home costs and selling 92.9 58.8 34.1 58.0 % 138.8 100.4 38.4 38.2 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 147.9 84.7 63.2 74.6 % 218.4 133.1 85.3 64.1 % General and administrative 62.2 45.3 16.9 37.3 % 117.9 83.5 34.4 41.2 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.1 0.4 (0.3 ) (75.0) % 0.1 2.8 (2.7 ) (96.4) % Business combinations 15.0 (0.2 ) 15.2 N/M 15.5 1.0 14.5 N/M Depreciation and amortization 150.2 127.1 23.1 18.2 % 298.7 251.0 47.7 19.0 % Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.1 8.1 (8.0 ) (98.8) % 0.4 8.1 (7.7 ) (95.1) % Interest 55.3 37.7 17.6 46.7 % 100.5 77.2 23.3 30.2 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.1 1.0 0.1 10.0 % 2.1 2.0 0.1 5.0 % Total Expenses 707.7 509.9 197.8 38.8 % 1,230.7 929.1 301.6 32.5 % Income Before Other Items 106.6 94.0 12.6 13.4 % 132.1 116.8 15.3 13.1 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of marketable securities (32.3 ) 27.5 (59.8 ) N/M (66.8 ) 31.2 (98.0 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges 9.0 (0.1 ) 9.1 N/M 6.8 (0.1 ) 6.9 N/M Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) N/A 13.3 — 13.3 N/A Other income / (expense), net(6) 0.4 (0.2 ) 0.6 N/M (0.2 ) (0.7 ) 0.5 (71.4) % Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable — 0.1 (0.1 ) N/A 0.2 0.5 (0.3 ) (60.0) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 0.9 0.8 0.1 12.5 % 1.8 2.0 (0.2 ) (10.0) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.4 (0.1 ) 0.5 N/M 0.5 — 0.5 N/A Current tax expense (3.9 ) (1.2 ) (2.7 ) (225.0) % (5.2 ) (1.0 ) (4.2 ) 420.0 % Deferred tax benefit 0.3 — 0.3 N/A 0.3 0.1 0.2 200.0 % Net Income 81.3 120.8 (39.5 ) (32.7) % 82.8 148.8 (66.0 ) (44.4) % Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.0 0.1 3.3 % 6.1 5.9 0.2 3.4 % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.2 7.0 (2.8 ) (40.0) % 2.0 7.3 (5.3 ) (72.6) % Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 74.0 $ 110.8 $ (36.8 ) (33.2) % $ 74.7 $ 135.6 $ (60.9 ) (44.9) % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 120.0 112.1 7.9 7.0 % 117.6 110.0 7.6 6.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 120.0 112.1 7.9 7.0 % 120.4 112.6 7.8 6.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.98 $ (0.37 ) (37.8) % $ 0.63 $ 1.22 $ (0.59 ) (48.4) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.98 $ (0.37 ) (37.8) % $ 0.63 $ 1.22 $ (0.59 ) (48.4) %

N/M = Percentage change is not meaningful.

N/A = Percentage change is not applicable.

Outstanding Securities and Capitalization

(amounts in millions, units / shares outstanding in thousands, except for *)





Outstanding Securities - As of June 30, 2022 Number of Units / Shares Outstanding Conversion Rate* If Converted(a) Issuance Price*

Per Unit Annual Distribution Rate Non-convertible Securities Common shares 121,644 N/A N/A N/A $3.52^ Convertible Securities Common OP units 2,565 1.0000 2,565 N/A Mirrors common shares distributions Series A-1 preferred OP units 272 2.4390 664 $ 100 6.00 % Series A-3 preferred OP units 40 1.8605 75 $ 100 4.50 % Series C preferred OP units 306 1.1100 340 $ 100 5.00 % Series D preferred OP units 489 0.8000 391 $ 100 4.00 % Series E preferred OP units 85 0.6897 59 $ 100 5.50 % Series F preferred OP units 90 0.6250 56 $ 100 3.00 % Series G preferred OP units 241 0.6452 155 $ 100 3.20 % Series H preferred OP units 581 0.6098 355 $ 100 3.00 % Series I preferred OP units 922 0.6098 562 $ 100 3.00 % Series J preferred OP units 240 0.6061 145 $ 100 2.85 %

^ Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

(a) Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the stockholder at conversion.

Capitalization - As of June 30, 2022 Equity Shares Share Price* Total Common shares 121,644 $ 159.36 $ 19,385.2 Common OP units 2,565 $ 159.36 408.8 Subtotal 124,209 $ 19,794.0 Preferred OP units, as converted 2,802 $ 159.36 446.5 Total diluted shares outstanding 127,011 $ 20,240.5 Debt Secured debt $ 3,335.7 Unsecured debt 3,595.2 Total debt $ 6,930.9 Total Capitalization $ 27,171.4

Debt Analysis

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Debt Outstanding Secured debt $ 3,335.7 $ 3,366.6 $ 3,380.7 $ 3,403.4 $ 3,457.7 Unsecured debt Senior unsecured notes 1,778.6 1,186.7 1,186.4 591.3 591.7 Line of credit and other debt(7) 1,746.7 1,453.3 1,034.8 624.8 191.9 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 35.2 Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 34.7 Total unsecured debt 3,595.2 2,709.9 2,291.1 1,286.0 853.5 Total debt $ 6,930.9 $ 6,076.5 $ 5,671.8 $ 4,689.4 $ 4,311.2 % Fixed / Floating* Fixed 74.9 % 76.2 % 81.8 % 86.7 % 94.7 % Floating 25.1 % 23.8 % 18.2 % 13.3 % 5.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Weighted Average Interest Rates* Secured debt 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.78 % 3.75 % Senior unsecured notes 3.10 % 2.55 % 2.55 % 2.70 % 2.70 % Line of credit and other debt(7) 2.76 % 1.25 % 0.98 % 0.98 % 0.93 % Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % 6.00 % Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % 5.93 % Total average 3.37 % 2.96 % 3.04 % 3.30 % 3.52 % Debt Ratios* Net Debt / Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) 6.3 5.9 5.7 4.9 5.1 Net Debt / Enterprise Value 25.0 % 21.9 % 18.0 % 17.1 % 16.8 % Net Debt / Gross Assets 35.7 % 36.6 % 35.4 % 31.2 % 29.6 % Coverage Ratios* Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest 5.9 6.2 6.2 6.1 5.6 Recurring EBITDA(1) (TTM) / Interest + Pref. Distributions + Pref. Stock Distribution 5.8 6.0 6.0 6.0 5.5





Maturities / Principal Amortization Next Five Years 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Secured debt Maturities $ 55.1 $ 185.6 $ 315.4 $ 50.6 $ 521.6 Principal amortization 30.6 60.9 57.4 54.0 45.9 Line of credit and other debt(7) 3.0 10.0 10.0 1,065.2 662.0 Preferred Equity - Sun NG Resorts - mandatorily redeemable — — 33.4 1.8 — Preferred OP units - mandatorily redeemable — — 27.4 — — Total $ 88.7 $ 256.5 $ 443.6 $ 1,171.6 $ 1,229.5 Weighted average rate of maturities* 4.65 % 4.08 % 4.47 % 4.04 % 3.75 %

Reconciliations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to FFO(1)

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 74.0 $ 110.8 $ 74.7 $ 135.6 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 149.5 126.7 297.8 250.5 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 — 0.1 0.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 32.3 (27.5 ) 66.8 (31.2 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) — Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable — (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.2 5.0 2.0 4.9 Returns on preferred OP units 3.4 1.0 6.7 1.9 (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties 0.1 — (13.3 ) — Gain on dispositions of assets, net (17.2 ) (17.6 ) (32.3 ) (25.8 ) FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 246.0 $ 198.4 $ 401.8 $ 335.5 Adjustments Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs(8) 17.8 2.3 20.9 4.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.1 8.1 0.4 8.1 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.2 0.4 0.2 2.8 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related — — — 0.2 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (9.0 ) 0.1 (6.8 ) 0.1 Other adjustments, net(9) (0.5 ) 0.3 1.4 0.2 Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) $ 254.6 $ 209.6 $ 417.9 $ 351.1 Adjustment Foreign currency impact(a) 2.0 — 2.0 — Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities $ 256.6 $ 209.6 $ 419.9 $ 351.1 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 120.0 112.1 117.6 110.0 Add Common shares dilutive effect from forward equity sale — — 0.2 — Restricted stock 0.3 0.6 0.4 0.4 Common OP units 2.6 2.6 2.6 2.6 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 3.1 1.1 3.1 1.1 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Fully Diluted 126.0 116.4 123.9 114.1 FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 1.95 $ 1.70 $ 3.24 $ 2.94 Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities(1)(4) Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 2.02 $ 1.80 $ 3.37 $ 3.08 Constant Currency Core FFO Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders and Dilutive Convertible Securities Per Share - Fully Diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.80 $ 3.39 $ 3.08

(a) The Company calculated the foreign currency translation impact by comparing the actual weighted average foreign currency rates of $1.2598 U.S. dollars ("USD") per GBP, $0.7828 USD per CAD and $0.7241 USD per AUD, with the weighted average foreign currency rates used for the guidance of $1.330 USD per GBP, $0.770 USD per CAD and $0.756 USD per AUD, respectively.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 74.0 $ 110.8 $ 74.7 $ 135.6 Interest income (7.3 ) (2.8 ) (14.1 ) (5.4 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (8.6 ) (6.9 ) (16.6 ) (12.9 ) General and administrative 62.2 45.3 117.9 83.5 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.1 0.4 0.1 2.8 Business combination expense 15.0 (0.2 ) 15.5 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 150.2 127.1 298.7 251.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.1 8.1 0.4 8.1 Interest expense 55.3 37.7 100.5 77.2 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.1 1.0 2.1 2.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 32.3 (27.5 ) 66.8 (31.2 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges (9.0 ) 0.1 (6.8 ) 0.1 (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties 0.1 — (13.3 ) — Other (income) / expense, net(6) (0.4 ) 0.2 0.2 0.7 Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable — (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (0.9 ) (0.8 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) — Current tax expense 3.9 1.2 5.2 1.0 Deferred tax benefit (0.3 ) — (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.0 6.1 5.9 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.2 7.0 2.0 7.3 NOI(1) $ 374.7 $ 303.7 $ 636.6 $ 524.1





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Real Property NOI(1) $ 304.8 $ 258.3 $ 537.6 $ 465.8 Home Sales NOI(1) 49.8 23.0 68.6 33.6 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(1) 20.1 22.4 30.4 24.7 NOI(1) $ 374.7 $ 303.7 $ 636.6 $ 524.1

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA(1)

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 74.0 $ 110.8 $ 74.7 $ 135.6 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 150.2 127.1 298.7 251.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.1 8.1 0.4 8.1 Interest expense 55.3 37.7 100.5 77.2 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity 1.1 1.0 2.1 2.0 Current tax expense 3.9 1.2 5.2 1.0 Deferred tax benefit (0.3 ) — (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (0.9 ) (0.8 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties 0.1 — (13.3 ) — Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (17.2 ) (17.6 ) (32.3 ) (25.8 ) EBITDAre(1) $ 266.3 $ 267.5 $ 433.9 $ 447.0 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.1 0.4 0.1 2.8 Business combination expense 15.0 (0.2 ) 15.5 1.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of marketable securities 32.3 (27.5 ) 66.8 (31.2 ) (Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions (9.0 ) 0.1 (6.8 ) 0.1 Other (income) / expense, net(6) (0.4 ) 0.2 0.2 0.7 Gain on remeasurement of notes receivable — (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.5 ) — Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.1 3.0 6.1 5.9 Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4.2 7.0 2.0 7.3 Plus: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 17.2 17.6 32.3 25.8 Recurring EBITDA(1) $ 328.4 $ 268.1 $ 549.4 $ 458.9

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended Total Same Property - MH / RV MH RV June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 236.4 $ 223.2 $ 13.2 5.9 % $ 184.0 $ 176.5 $ 7.5 4.3 % $ 52.4 $ 46.7 $ 5.7 12.1 % Real property - transient 65.5 65.2 0.3 0.6 % 0.2 0.4 (0.2 ) (42.8) % 65.3 64.8 0.5 0.8 % Other 12.7 11.9 0.8 6.5 % 5.6 4.9 0.7 12.3 % 7.1 7.0 0.1 2.4 % Total Operating 314.6 300.3 14.3 4.8 % 189.8 181.8 8.0 4.4 % 124.8 118.5 6.3 5.4 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 103.6 96.6 7.0 7.3 % 49.6 45.9 3.7 8.3 % 54.0 50.7 3.3 6.4 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 211.0 $ 203.7 $ 7.3 3.6 % $ 140.2 $ 135.9 $ 4.3 3.1 % $ 70.8 $ 67.8 $ 3.0 4.6 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Six Months Ended Total Same Community MH RV June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 469.5 $ 441.8 $ 27.7 6.3 % $ 366.5 $ 351.3 $ 15.2 4.3 % $ 103.0 $ 90.5 $ 12.5 13.8 % Real property - transient 104.7 95.5 9.2 9.6 % 0.7 1.0 (0.3 ) (30.0) % 104.0 94.5 9.5 10.1 % Other 20.2 19.1 1.1 5.8 % 10.4 9.3 1.1 12.3 % 9.8 9.8 — — % Total Operating 594.4 556.4 38.0 6.8 % 377.6 361.6 16.0 4.4 % 216.8 194.8 22.0 11.3 % Expense Property Operating(10)(11) 192.5 175.4 17.1 9.7 % 97.4 89.7 7.7 8.6 % 95.1 85.7 9.4 11.0 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 401.9 $ 381.0 $ 20.9 5.5 % $ 280.2 $ 271.9 $ 8.3 3.1 % $ 121.7 $ 109.1 $ 12.6 11.5 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Same Property(2) Summary - MH / RV (Continued)

(amounts in millions)





As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 425 425 — MH occupancy 97.3 % RV occupancy 100.0 % MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.0 % Adjusted MH occupancy(3) 98.0 % Adjusted RV occupancy(3) 100.0 % Adjusted MH & RV blended occupancy(3) 98.5 % 96.8 % 1.7 % Sites available for development 8,082 8,135 (53 ) Monthly base rent per site - MH $ 625 $ 600 $ 25 4.1%(13) Monthly base rent per site - RV(12) $ 558 $ 523 $ 35 6.8%(13) Monthly base rent per site - Total(12) $ 608 $ 582 $ 26 4.5%(13) Monthly base rent per site - MH Rental Program $ 1,168 $ 1,070 $ 98 9.2 %

Same Property(2) Summary - Marina

(amounts in millions)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding transient) $ 57.6 $ 53.7 $ 3.9 7.4 % Real property - transient 3.7 4.1 (0.4 ) (9.3) % Other 3.3 3.2 0.1 3.8 % Total Operating 64.6 61.0 3.6 6.1 % Expense Property Operating(10) 17.2 16.7 0.5 3.4 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 47.4 $ 44.3 $ 3.1 7.1 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change(a) Financial Information Revenue Real property (excluding Transient) $ 103.4 $ 97.0 $ 6.4 6.6 % Real property - transient 5.1 5.0 0.1 2.5 % Other 5.7 4.9 0.8 14.3 % Total Operating 114.2 106.9 7.3 6.8 % Expense Property Operating(10) 41.6 37.8 3.8 10.0 % Real Property NOI(1) $ 72.6 $ 69.1 $ 3.5 5.0 %

(a) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

As of June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Other Information Number of properties 101 101 — — % Wet slip and dry storage spaces 35,616 35,744 (128 ) (0.4) %

Same Property results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, include reclassification of $8.3 million of expense, net from Real property operating expense to Service, retail, dining and entertainment expense to more precisely align certain revenues and expenses within Real property results and Service, retail, dining and entertainment results. The reclassifications had no impact on previously reported total portfolio Marina NOI.

UK Operations Summary

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





April 8, 2022

to

June 30, 2022



Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 16.9 Real property - transient 12.9 Other 0.6 Total Operating 30.4 Expenses Property Operating(10) 15.0 Real Property NOI(1) 15.4 Home sales Revenue 60.6 Cost of home sales 32.1 Home selling expenses 2.3 NOI(1) 26.2 Retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 11.5 Expense 12.6 Net Operating Loss (1.1 ) UK Operations NOI(1) $ 40.5 Statistical information Number of properties 53 Developed sites 17,330 Occupied sites 15,841 Occupancy % 91.4 % Sites available for development 1,987 Home Sales New home sales volume 255 Pre-owned home sales volume 480 Total home sales volume 735

Acquisitions and Other Summary - (excluding UK Operations)(14)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 30.7 $ 58.5 Real property - transient 15.9 20.4 Other 4.2 6.2 Total Operating 50.8 85.1 Expenses Property Operating(10) 19.8 37.4 Real Property NOI(1) $ 31.0 $ 47.7 Other Information June 30, 2022 Number of properties 106 MH and RV Developed sites 23,583 MH and RV Occupied sites 20,964 MH and RV Occupancy % 88.9 % Transient sites 10,850 Wet slips and dry storage spaces 10,289

Home Sales Summary - (excluding UK home sales)

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information New Homes New home sales $ 37.1 $ 34.7 $ 2.4 6.9 % $ 63.7 $ 57.7 $ 6.0 10.4 % New home cost of sales 29.9 28.2 1.7 6.0 % 51.5 46.9 4.6 9.8 % Gross profit – new homes 7.2 6.5 0.7 10.8 % 12.2 10.8 1.4 13.0 % Gross margin % – new homes 19.4 % 18.7 % 0.7 % 19.2 % 18.7 % 0.5 % Average selling price – new homes* $ 164,159 $ 153,132 $ 11,027 7.2 % $ 170,321 $ 153,545 $ 16,776 10.9 % Pre-owned Homes Pre-owned home sales $ 45.0 $ 47.1 $ (2.1 ) (4.5) % $ 83.1 $ 76.3 $ 6.8 8.9 % Pre-owned home cost of sales 24.2 26.0 (1.8 ) (6.9) % 44.0 44.6 (0.6 ) (1.3) % Gross profit – pre-owned homes 20.8 21.1 (0.3 ) (1.4) % 39.1 31.7 7.4 23.3 % Gross margin % – pre-owned homes 46.2 % 44.9 % 1.3 % 47.1 % 41.7 % 5.4 % Average selling price – pre-owned homes* $ 59,920 $ 50,577 $ 9,343 18.5 % $ 57,708 $ 47,195 $ 10,513 22.3 % Total Home Sales Revenue from home sales $ 82.1 $ 81.8 $ 0.3 0.4 % $ 146.8 $ 134.0 $ 12.8 9.6 % Cost of home sales 54.1 54.2 (0.1 ) (0.2) % 95.5 91.5 4.0 4.4 % Home selling expenses 4.4 4.6 (0.2 ) (4.3) % 8.9 8.9 — — % Home Sales NOI(1) $ 23.6 $ 23.0 $ 0.6 2.6 % $ 42.4 $ 33.6 $ 8.8 26.2 % Other Information New home sales volume* 226 227 (1 ) (0.4) % 374 376 (2 ) (0.5) % Pre-owned home sales volume* 751 931 (180 ) (19.3) % 1,440 1,617 (177 ) (10.9) % Total home sales volume* 977 1,158 (181 ) (15.6) % 1,814 1,993 (179 ) (9.0) %

Refer to the UK Operations Summary on page 16 for financial information related to our home sales in the UK.

Rental Program Summary

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues $ 32.1 $ 35.8 $ (3.7 ) (10.3) % $ 64.3 $ 71.9 $ (7.6 ) (10.6) % Expenses 5.0 4.6 0.4 8.7 % 9.9 9.8 0.1 1.0 % Rental Program NOI(1) $ 27.1 $ 31.2 $ (4.1 ) (13.1) % $ 54.4 $ 62.1 $ (7.7 ) (12.4) % Other Information Number of sold rental homes* 193 281 (88 ) (31.3) % 370 492 (122 ) (24.8) % Number of occupied rentals, end of period* 9,204 10,951 (1,747 ) (16.0) % Investment in occupied rental homes, end of period $ 535.0 $ 601.8 $ (66.8 ) (11.1) % Weighted average monthly rental rate, end of period* $ 1,162 $ 1,065 $ 97 9.1 %

Marina Portfolio Summary

(amounts in millions, except for statistical data)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Change % Change Financial Information Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 82.0 $ 61.9 $ 20.1 32.5 % $ 149.0 $ 108.0 $ 41.0 38.0 % Real property - transient 5.1 4.2 0.9 21.4 % 7.6 5.1 2.5 49.0 % Other 4.5 3.0 1.5 50.0 % 7.4 4.6 2.8 60.9 % Total Operating 91.6 69.1 22.5 32.6 % 164.0 117.7 46.3 39.3 % Expenses Property Operating(10) 23.8 19.1 4.7 24.6 % 57.0 42.7 14.3 33.5 % Real Property NOI(1) 67.8 50.0 17.8 35.6 % 107.0 75.0 32.0 42.7 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment Revenue 127.3 82.9 44.4 53.6 % 198.5 127.3 71.2 55.9 % Expense 113.5 70.1 43.4 61.9 % 173.3 108.1 65.2 60.3 % NOI(1) 13.8 12.8 1.0 7.8 % 25.2 19.2 6.0 31.3 % Marina NOI(1) $ 81.6 $ 62.8 $ 18.8 29.9 % $ 132.2 $ 94.2 $ 38.0 40.3 % Statistical information Number of properties 130 114 16 14.0 % Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,905 40,179 5,726 14.3 %

Marina Property results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, include reclassification of $8.4 million of expense, net from Real property operating expense to Service, retail, dining and entertainment expense to more precisely align certain revenues and expenses within Real property results and Service, retail, dining and entertainment results. The reclassifications had no impact on previously reported total portfolio Marina NOI.

MH and RV Property Summary(15) - (excluding UK Operations) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 FLORIDA Properties 129 129 132 131 129 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 41,076 40,774 40,783 40,500 40,171 Occupied MH & Annual RV 40,390 40,046 40,019 39,747 39,402 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.3 % 98.2 % 98.1 % 98.1 % 98.1 % Transient RV sites 5,347 5,648 5,950 6,163 5,895 Sites for development 1,380 1,243 1,268 1,414 1,414 MICHIGAN Properties 84 84 84 83 75 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 32,348 32,318 32,257 31,997 29,600 Occupied MH & Annual RV 31,165 31,132 31,061 30,782 28,671 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 96.3 % 96.3 % 96.2 % 96.9 % Transient RV sites 776 806 869 554 509 Sites for development 1,450 1,422 1,422 1,481 1,182 CALIFORNIA Properties 38 36 36 37 36 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 7,159 6,759 6,787 6,760 6,736 Occupied MH & Annual RV 7,053 6,691 6,672 6,642 6,613 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.5 % 99.0 % 98.3 % 98.3 % 98.2 % Transient RV sites 2,154 2,174 2,147 2,410 2,416 Sites for development 942 694 534 534 127 TEXAS Properties 31 30 30 26 25 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 8,611 8,257 8,192 8,004 7,947 Occupied MH & Annual RV 8,115 8,071 8,006 7,805 7,731 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 94.2 % 97.7 % 97.7 % 97.5 % 97.3 % Transient RV sites 2,447 2,475 2,576 2,131 1,835 Sites for development 2,266 1,184 1,184 1,066 1,194 ONTARIO, CANADA Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,543 4,410 4,363 4,361 4,302 Occupied MH & Annual RV 4,543 4,410 4,363 4,361 4,302 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 696 827 874 807 870 Sites for development 1,486 1,429 1,429 1,525 1,525 CONNECTICUT Properties 16 16 16 16 16 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,901 1,896 1,902 1,901 1,901 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,769 1,756 1,765 1,760 1,757 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 93.1 % 92.6 % 92.8 % 92.6 % 92.4 % Transient RV sites 104 109 103 104 104 Sites for development — — — — — MAINE Properties 15 15 15 13 13 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,287 2,449 2,424 2,220 2,204 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,203 2,365 2,339 2,136 2,127 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 96.6 % 96.5 % 96.2 % 96.5 % Transient RV sites 1,143 981 1,007 776 792 Sites for development 180 180 180 30 30 ARIZONA Properties 13 12 12 12 14 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 4,416 4,184 4,123 4,071 4,401 Occupied MH & Annual RV 4,040 3,994 3,917 3,853 4,116 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 91.5 % 95.5 % 95.0 % 94.6 % 93.5 % Transient RV sites 1,087 1,124 1,185 1,237 1,260 Sites for development 6 — — — — INDIANA Properties 12 12 12 12 12 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 3,186 3,184 3,174 3,057 3,087 Occupied MH & Annual RV 3,068 3,049 3,047 2,963 2,970 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 96.3 % 95.8 % 96.0 % 96.9 % 96.2 % Transient RV sites 990 992 1,002 1,089 1,089 Sites for development 177 177 177 204 277 NEW JERSEY Properties 11 11 11 9 8 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,801 2,599 2,554 2,551 2,396 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,801 2,599 2,554 2,551 2,396 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Transient RV sites 1,239 1,395 1,436 899 762 Sites for development 262 262 262 262 262 COLORADO Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,552 2,552 2,552 2,552 2,453 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,445 2,450 2,442 2,431 2,420 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 95.8 % 96.0 % 95.7 % 95.3 % 98.7 % Transient RV sites 987 987 987 987 987 Sites for development 1,740 1,744 1,744 1,629 1,225 NEW HAMPSHIRE Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,741 1,743 1,748 1,777 1,777 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,737 1,736 1,740 1,769 1,769 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.8 % 99.6 % 99.5 % 99.5 % 99.5 % Transient RV sites 658 655 650 602 602 Sites for development 111 111 111 111 151 NEW YORK Properties 10 10 10 10 10 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,498 1,495 1,482 1,457 1,457 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,472 1,466 1,455 1,432 1,428 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.3 % 98.1 % 98.2 % 98.3 % 98.0 % Transient RV sites 1,643 1,646 1,659 1,684 1,684 Sites for development 778 371 371 371 371 VIRGINIA Properties 10 10 10 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 1,274 1,259 1,253 1,238 1,198 Occupied MH & Annual RV 1,270 1,255 1,251 1,237 1,194 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.8 % 99.9 % 99.7 % Transient RV sites 2,165 2,181 2,182 1,956 1,996 Sites for development 752 367 367 162 162 OHIO Properties 9 9 9 9 9 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 2,797 2,796 2,796 2,796 2,797 Occupied MH & Annual RV 2,746 2,755 2,759 2,753 2,770 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 98.2 % 98.5 % 98.7 % 98.5 % 99.0 % Transient RV sites 128 129 129 129 128 Sites for development 53 22 22 22 22 OTHER STATES Properties 64 64 64 61 63 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 12,763 12,725 12,771 12,699 13,828 Occupied MH & Annual RV 12,483 12,412 12,443 12,390 13,344 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.8 % 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.6 % 96.5 % Transient RV sites 7,118 7,138 7,091 6,394 6,103 Sites for development 1,611 1,601 1,601 1,501 1,501 TOTAL - MH AND RV PORTFOLIO Properties 478 474 477 464 455 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 130,953 129,400 129,161 127,941 126,255 Occupied MH & Annual RV 127,300 126,187 125,833 124,612 123,010 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 97.2 % (16) 97.5 % 97.4 % 97.4 % 97.4 % Transient RV sites 28,682 29,267 29,847 27,922 27,032 Sites for development(17) 13,194 10,807 10,672 10,312 9,443 MH Communities age restricted 123 123 121 121 120





MH and RV Property Summary - UK Operations 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 UNITED KINGDOM Properties 53 1 MH & Annual RV Developed sites 17,330 616 Occupied MH & Annual RV 15,841 584 MH & Annual RV Occupancy % 91.4 % 94.8 % Transient RV sites 3,349 — Sites for development 1,987 570





Marina Property Summary(a) 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 FLORIDA Properties 20 20 20 19 18 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 5,106 5,235 5,233 4,825 4,528 RHODE ISLAND Properties 12 12 12 12 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,421 3,465 3,485 3,485 3,302 CONNECTICUT Properties 11 11 11 11 11 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 3,325 3,307 3,299 3,299 3,299 CALIFORNIA Properties 9 9 9 8 7 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 4,133 4,118 3,940 3,527 2,884 MARYLAND Properties 9 9 9 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,608 2,665 2,645 2,409 2,409 MASSACHUSETTS Properties 9 9 9 9 9 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,517 2,518 2,546 2,546 2,546 NEW YORK Properties 8 8 8 8 8 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 2,786 2,822 2,783 2,783 2,783 OTHER STATES Properties 52 50 47 45 42 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 22,009 21,595 21,224 20,741 18,428 TOTAL - MARINA PORTFOLIO Properties 130 128 125 120 114 Total wet slips and dry storage spaces 45,905 45,725 45,155 43,615 40,179

(a) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted periodically based on site configuration and usability.

Acquisitions, Development and Capital Improvements

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina MH / RV Marina Financial information Acquisitions(18) $ 2,482.6 $ 220.7 $ 944.3 $ 852.9 $ 571.9 $ 2,533.7 Expansion and Development(19) 119.4 3.3 191.8 9.9 248.2 — Recurring Capital Expenditures(20) 22.9 10.5 45.3 19.3 31.4 2.1 Lot Modifications(21) 14.4 N/A 28.8 N/A 29.4 N/A Growth Projects(22) 17.9 31.6 25.6 51.4 28.3 — Rebranding(23) 10.7 N/A 6.1 N/A N/A N/A Total $ 2,667.9 $ 266.1 $ 1,241.9 $ 933.5 $ 909.2 $ 2,535.8 Other Information Recurring Capital Expenditures Average / Site* $ 178 $ 267 $ 371 $ 491 $ 265 N/A

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs - (excluding UK Operations)





Locations Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales Florida 1,067 687 98 186 902 Michigan 284 104 35 787 130 Ontario, Canada 425 180 43 19 169 Texas 229 109 44 132 47 Arizona 64 123 30 12 97 Indiana 25 21 5 109 14 Ohio 41 (13 ) — 58 9 California 81 47 14 6 73 Colorado 2 3 14 17 28 Connecticut 21 4 25 2 21 New York 57 17 5 4 7 New Hampshire 1 (3 ) 3 1 28 Maine 84 35 10 11 6 New Jersey 122 247 2 1 7 Virginia 134 19 — 5 5 Other states 446 40 46 90 78 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 3,083 1,620 374 1,440 1,621





Total For Year Ended Resident Move-outs Net Leased Sites(5) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2021 5,276 2,483 732 3,356 3,528 2020 5,365 2,505 570 2,296 2,557





Percentage Trends Resident Move-outs Resident

Re-sales 2022 TTM 2.7 % 6.7 % 2021 2.7 % 8.4 % 2020 3.3 % 6.9 %

Footnotes and Definitions

(1) Investors in and analysts following the real estate industry utilize funds from operations ("FFO"), net operating income ("NOI"), and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as supplemental performance measures. The Company believes that FFO, NOI and EBITDA are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, FFO, NOI and EBITDA are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance and value.

FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations that does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate ability to incur and service debt and to fund dividends and other cash needs.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, real estate related impairments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment and excluding real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. The Company also uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of our core business ("Core FFO"). In addition, the Company calculates Constant Currency Core FFO by translating the operating results from the UK, Canada and Australia at the weighted average foreign currency rates used for the guidance. The Company believes that Core FFO and Constant Currency Core FFO provide enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operations as a liquidity measure. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Furthermore, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the NAREIT definition differently.

NOI is derived from revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall.

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

EBITDA as defined by NAREIT (referred to as "EBITDAre") is calculated as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs. The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA").

The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities as measures of liquidity.

(2) Same Property results for our MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the 2022 average exchange rate of 0.7835 USD per Canadian dollar.

(3) The Same Property MH and RV blended occupancy for 2022 is derived from 124,700 developed sites, of which 122,177 were occupied. The Same Property adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage is derived from 124,021 developed sites, of which 122,177 were occupied. The number of developed sites excludes RV transient sites and nearly 1,500 recently completed but vacant MH expansion sites.

The Same Property adjusted MH and RV blended occupancy percentage for 2021 has been adjusted to reflect incremental period-over-period growth from newly occupied expansion sites and the conversion of transient RV sites to annual RV sites.

(4) The effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities is excluded from these items.

(5) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during that year.

(6) Other income / (expense), net was as follows (in millions):





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Contingent consideration expense $ — $ — $ — $ (0.1 ) Long term lease termination benefit 0.3 — 0.3 — Repair reserve on repossessed homes 0.1 (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.6 ) Other income / (expense), net $ 0.4 $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.7 )

(7) Line of credit and other debt includes borrowings under the Company's $4.2 billion senior credit facility and a $24.6 million unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.





Line of credit and other debt previously included borrowings under the Company's $2.0 billion credit facility, the debt under the Company's $12.0 million MH floor plan facility, which was terminated in October 2021, and the unsecured term loan which had been secured prior to July 1, 2021.

(8) Business combination expense and other acquisition related costs represent (a) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with new acquisitions deemed to be business combinations during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, (b) Costs associated with potential acquisitions that will not close, (c) costs associated with the termination of the bridge loan commitment during the three months ended March 31, 2022 related to the acquisition of Park Holidays and (d) expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy.

(9) Other adjustments, net was as follows (in millions):