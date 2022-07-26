NewHydrogen highlights opportunities with hydrogen hubs by lowering the cost of green hydrogen

NewHydrogen COO emphasizes media report on the hydrogen hub involving Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of a green hydrogen generator, today emphasized the importance of its development of electrolyzer catalyst materials which could significantly lower the cost of producing green hydrogen in light of the recent media report on the green hydrogen projects in Utah that will provide clean power to the Los Angeles Area.

The Associated Press last week featured the important green hydrogen project in Utah that will provide clean power to the Los Angeles area. As the U.S. Department of Energy continues to invest heavily in green hydrogen, the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are working together as the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub in response to the DOE request for information (RFI) on the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Implementation Strategy.

The regional hub developments were the subject of several presentations by representatives from the public and private sector at the recent H2 View North America Hydrogen Summit. James Kenney, Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Environment Department detailed the multi-state group plans to become a hydrogen hub. Kenney told the summit, “We have MoU’s with our national labs, taking a deep dive look at carbon intensity, and that lifecycle analysis is the green model, to determine how we institute two kilograms of carbon dioxide for every kilogram of hydrogen produced goal.”

The summit also included presentations from emerging hubs in New York, Texas, and California. At the conclusion of the summit. Spencer Hall, COO of NewHydrogen said, “We see a real opportunity for NewHydrogen to make a significant contribution toward the goal of lowering the cost of producing green hydrogen by drastically reducing the use of expensive rare materials in electrolyzers, accelerating the timeline for large-scale applications such as the green hydrogen projects in Utah.”

The goal of NewHydrogen’s sponsored research at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) is to lower the cost of green hydrogen by eliminating or drastically reducing the use of precious metals in electrolyzers. Electrolyzers currently rely on rare materials such as iridium and platinum. These materials often account for a substantial portion of the cost of electrolyzers.

