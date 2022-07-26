Redwood Logistics Named 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies and innovators of LPaaS, Logistics Platform as a Service, announced today that the company has been named a 2022 winner for Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. The recognition marks Redwood’s seventh appearance on the Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies list since 2014.



The 2022 Best and Brightest Virtual Awards Celebration took place on Thursday, July 14 this year. During the celebration, the Best and Brightest team honored the winning companies and announced the top winners in 13 separate categories, including best of the best for large, medium and small businesses.

“Redwood Logistics is honored to be included in this year’s exclusive list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Chicago,” said Tim Zelasko, President, Multimodal Brokerage at Redwood. “Our continued recognition is rooted in the strategic decision we have made as a leadership team to continue investing into our team, even when uncertainty is the only thing that is certain. We believe that our unique culture and the connections within our company will continue to power our growth going forward. And we put our beliefs to test daily, supporting employee programs, improving our benefits and training, investing in growing and recognizing the team, and continuing to support our communities through a variety of fundraising and philanthropic efforts.”

Winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include: compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative, wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention and much more.

“These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.