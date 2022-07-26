Good360 Solves Retailers’ Complex Inventory Problems While Helping Those in Need

Alexandria, VA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether it’s inflation, excess inventory or supply chain issues, retailers are in a precarious position when it comes to a glut of merchandise that cannot be sold. Many of the world’s best-known retailers work with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving, to donate these products cost-effectively, efficiently, and sustainably. Good360 works with more than 400 socially responsible companies and organizations that donate product through their vast network of 100,000+ pre-qualified and vetted nonprofit partners. To date, Good360 has distributed more than $12 billion in needed goods since its inception 38 years ago.

“As a result of decades of relationship-building, our donors know they can trust us. Our stringent nonprofit vetting process provides brand protection and ensures that the products are used for their intended purpose to help people in need,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO of Good360. “We also have strong logistics and operating capabilities so we can handle almost any size donation, which is attractive to companies looking for a turnkey solution from a single partner.”

Good360 works with donors in a variety of ways to help them solve complex inventory problems. Examples include:

Large-scale truckloads: Good360 coordinates the delivery of semi-truckloads of goods from return centers and DCs to their large nonprofit partners.

Good360 coordinates the delivery of semi-truckloads of goods from return centers and DCs to their large nonprofit partners. Retail store matching: Good360 matches individual store locations with a local nonprofit to help drive local impact with donated goods and build bonds with the community.

Good360 matches individual store locations with a local nonprofit to help drive local impact with donated goods and build bonds with the community. Central donation marketplace: Send goods to Good360’s centrally located warehouse where they are sorted, configured and shipped to approved nonprofits all over the country.

Send goods to Good360’s centrally located warehouse where they are sorted, configured and shipped to approved nonprofits all over the country. Disaster recovery support: Partner with Good360 to help disaster-impacted communities at any stage in the recovery process, including pre-positioning goods for future events.

Partner with Good360 to help disaster-impacted communities at any stage in the recovery process, including pre-positioning goods for future events. Customized giving programs: Good360 develops and manages custom giving programs for many partners.

“Our world is experiencing a widening need gap between those who have plenty and those who don’t have enough, and the current issues in the retail environment is an excellent opportunity to close that gap while solving a massive business challenge,” said Seguin. “When we close the gap, we open opportunity: for donors to use their goods for good and nonprofits to better serve their communities; for communities to become more resilient and for us all to waste less; and for people to reach their boundless potential.”

To learn more about becoming a Good360 corporate donor, visit https://good360.org/corporate-partners/.

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $12 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.