RocketFuel Announces New B2B Cross-Border Settlements Solution

San Francisco, California, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it had successfully launched its new B2B cross-border settlements solution, which facilitates settlement between B2B entities using stablecoins like USDT and USDC. The solution utilizes a combination of digital and fiat currencies to enable fast, reliable, compliant cross border settlements. Settlement is automated and done in minutes.



In June 2022, RocketFuel experienced a significant increase in its B2B cross border volume from its initial customers, and the Company believes that the numbers will grow with an even higher pace the coming months.

Peter Jensen, RocketFuel CEO, stated: “An important factor that is pushing crypto payments into mainstream is settlement layers using stablecoins, in particular USDT and USDC. This is not yet so visible for the retail customer but has a very important effect on the general integration of crypto-rails for financial institutions, creating stable, programmable and efficient settlement layers. Due to our newly received crypto-exchange (VASP) license in Europe, RocketFuel is now able to offer PSPs and eCommerce merchants stablecoin settlements in a completely regulated environment.”

RocketFuel’s virtual currency platform comes with a variety of digital payment options for both cryptocurrency and fiat currencies in the virtual and physical world. These options are a great fit for metaverse and NFT platforms to include payments via in-game tokens, cryptocurrencies, CBDC, stable coins and fiat currencies to Web3 merchants across the world.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 120+ cryptocurrencies. Its new B2B cross-border settlement solutions enables businesses to send cross-border payments in an number of fiat currencies safely and efficiently. With offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Copenhagen, RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and daily settlements in USD. RocketFuel's solution focuses on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

