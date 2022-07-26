Forward Solutions Expands into the Utility and Communications Industry with the Acquisition of Utility Sales Associates

HERSHEY, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions announced that it has completed the acquisition of Utility Sales Associates. Utility Sales Associates is an outsourced sales organization servicing Midwest-based power utility and telecommunication companies with data connectivity products, testing equipment, infrastructure products, and safety and productivity solutions. Utility Sales Associates will become a new service division under the Forward Solutions banner.



Joe Orednick, CEO of Forward Solutions said, “Not only does this addition to our service portfolio expand our channel expertise, it also provides Utility Sales Associates additional resources to grow and serve their manufacturing partners.”

Utility Sales Associates remains committed to driving growth for progressive manufacturing partners who need ongoing market visibility to make strategic decisions around their products and investments. They do this by providing insightful monthly activity and pipeline management reports that capture sales activities, and customer feedback.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions provides advanced services for evolving markets. The company’s portfolio includes Avision, Curate, OneSolution™, and Utility Sales Associates. Each of these divisions offer outsourced sales, marketing, and customer support services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. Allynt Solutions and C3Consulting™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial end-users. Forward Solutions brings focused expertise to facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, food service disposables, food service equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, power utility, telecommunications, and packaging supply channels.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropolous

678-389-7126

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com