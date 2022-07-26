Beer Institute Releases June 2022 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for June 2022:

The June 2022 estimate is 16,000,000 barrels, a decrease of 3.3% compared to June 2021 removals of 16,540,652.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2021 2022 Percent Change Volume Change January 13,156,930 12,300,000 -6.5% -856,930 February 11,814,320 11,100,000 -6.0% -714,320 March 15,028,947 15,200,000 1.1% 171,053 April 14,575,988 13,700,000 -6.0% -875,988 May 14,953,923 14,600,000 -2.4% -353,923 June 16,540,652 16,000,000 -3.3% -540,652 YTD 86,070,760 82,900,000 -3.7% -3,170,760

The July 2022 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2022.

###

