Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.61

Manhattan, KS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.62 per share in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.93%, the return on average equity was 10.04%, and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.

For the first six months of 2022, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.23 compared to $2.07 during the same period of 2021. Net earnings for the six months of 2022 amounted to $6.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first six months of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.95% and the return on average equity was 9.81%.

In announcing these results, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “Despite continued economic uncertainties and an increasing interest rate environment, in the second quarter 2022 we saw strong loan growth along with increased net interest income, higher fees and service charges and increased gains on sales of residential real estate loans. Compared to the first quarter 2022, total gross loans increased by $36.4 million while net interest income grew by $253,000 or 2.9%. Fees and service charges also increased by $227,000 while gains on sales of loans increased $168,000. The growth in loans was mainly due to increased customer demand for both commercial and commercial real estate loans coupled with higher originations of variable rate residential mortgage loans. During the second quarter 2022, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $4.6 million and totaled $652,000 at June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income this quarter over the prior quarter was the result of higher interest on investment securities offset by a slight decline in loan interest and increased interest expense. Non-interest expense remained well controlled totaling $9.0 million in the second quarter 2022 and included $221,000 in costs associated with our announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. Total deposits declined slightly this quarter but have increased by $53.7 million, or 5.0% as compared to June 30, 2021. Overall, deposit costs remain low.”

Mr. Scheopner continued, “Credit quality remains strong as Landmark recorded net loan charge-offs of $42,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $82,000 in the prior quarter and net loan charge-offs of $108,000 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans totaled $4.9 million or 0.73% of gross loans at June 30, 2022 and have declined $8.4 million over the last twelve months. Also, the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days remained low. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.3 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.24% of period end loans. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 9.08% while loans to deposits totaled 58.5%. We believe Landmark’s risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well for future growth and to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets.”

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.3 billion, total gross loans were $669.9 million and total deposits were $1.1 billion. On June 28, 2022, Landmark announced plans to acquire Freedom Bancshares, Inc. a one-bank holding company with loans of $131.6 million and deposits of $169.1 million. Freedom Bank is located in Overland Park, Kansas and will expand Landmark’s presence in the Kansas City market. It is expected that this transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also this quarter the Company purchased 21,115 shares of treasury stock.

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 24, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 665174. A replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 005230.

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income amounted to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the same period last year and $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.1 million, or 10.8%, from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans, which declined $1.7 million or 19.0%. This decrease was mainly due to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans which declined by $2.0 million from the second quarter 2021. Net interest income, however, increased $253,000 from the first quarter 2022 due mainly to higher interest on investment securities but slightly lower loan interest. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.40% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 5.00% in the same quarter last year and 4.59% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022, 0.14% in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.10% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.05% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.99% in the prior quarter and 3.54% in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 30.6%, compared to the same period last year and an increase of $233,000, or 6.5% from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans as higher interest rates and low housing inventories reduced originations of these loan which are normally sold. Higher mortgage rates however did result in increased originations of adjustable-rate loans this quarter which are kept in the Company’s loan portfolio. Fees and service charges increased $227,000, or 10.5%, compared to the same quarter last year and were $192,000 higher than in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

During the second quarter of 2022, non-interest expense totaled $9.0 million, a decrease of $168,000, or 1.8% over the same period last year and an increase of $184,000, or 2.1% from the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower data process fees, reduced mortgage servicing rights amortization and a decline in compensation and benefits and other non-interest expense. The decline in data processing fees was due to a new contract with the Company’s main technology vendor in effect this year while lower mortgage banking activity this quarter resulted in lower costs for compensation, amortization and other non-interest expense. Compared to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased by 2.1% mainly due to costs of $221,000 related to the recently announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Freedom Bank.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $639,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $737,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 20.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and 19.0% in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower pretax earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $669.9 million, an increase of $36.4 million since March 31, 2022. The balance of PPP loans totaled $652,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $5.2 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $40.9 million, or 26.1% annualized, during the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases of $23.0 million in one-to-four family residential real estate, $13.1 million in commercial real estate and $10.7 million in commercial loans. Compared to March 31, 2022, investment securities increased $19.7 million to $486.6 million as of June 30, 2020, while deposits decreased $8.1 million to $1.1 billion. At June 30, 2022 the loan to deposits ratio was 58.5% compared to 54.9% in the prior quarter and 62.5% in the same period last year.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $117.3 million (book value of $23.57 per share) as of June 30, 2022, from $123.5 million (book value of $24.72 per share) as of March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in other comprehensive losses and the purchase of treasury stock. The increase in other comprehensive losses this quarter resulted from higher interest rates which increased unrealized losses on the Company’s investment securities portfolio. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 9.08% on June 30, 2022, from 9.45% at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.3 million, or 1.24% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million, or 1.33% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on March 31, 2022. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $108,000 during the same quarter last year and net loan recoveries of $82,000 during the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.03% in the second quarter of 2022, 0.06% in the second quarter of last year and -0.05% in the prior quarter. No provision for loan losses was recorded in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021. A credit provision for loan losses of $500,000 was made in the first quarter 2022 due to the decline in loan balances.

During the second quarter of 2022, non-performing loans totaled $4.9 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $877,000, or 0.13% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2022. Real estate owned totaled $1.3 million at June 30, 2022.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,413 $ 106,319 $ 189,213 $ 117,314 $ 131,018 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 8,360 6,381 7,378 7,629 5,205 Investment securities: U.S. treasury securities 135,459 119,882 42,675 40,314 36,646 U.S. federal agency obligations 14,931 17,013 17,195 17,297 22,852 Municipal obligations, tax exempt 134,994 130,915 137,984 140,788 140,526 Municipal obligations, taxable 49,356 45,586 40,046 38,988 38,779 Agency mortgage-backed securities 151,893 153,587 142,817 133,502 99,936 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 486,633 466,983 380,717 370,889 338,739 Bank stocks, at cost 2,881 2,856 2,905 2,985 3,220 Loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 192,517 169,514 166,081 161,120 162,606 Construction and land 23,092 25,408 27,644 26,658 27,092 Commercial real estate 209,879 196,736 198,472 193,455 189,093 Commercial 137,929 127,226 132,154 135,790 127,672 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) 652 5,218 17,179 28,671 61,236 Agriculture 78,240 82,484 94,267 91,305 89,667 Municipal 2,076 2,212 2,050 2,115 2,178 Consumer 25,531 24,751 24,541 25,624 25,676 Total gross loans 669,916 633,549 662,388 664,738 685,220 Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process 229 (43 ) (380 ) 936 (2,361 ) Allowance for loan losses (8,315 ) (8,357 ) (8,775 ) (8,766 ) (9,163 ) Loans, net 661,830 625,149 653,233 656,908 673,696 Loans held for sale 6,264 5,424 4,795 8,929 10,952 Bank owned life insurance 32,483 32,293 32,106 31,914 31,722 Premises and equipment, net 20,679 20,919 20,803 20,361 20,137 Goodwill 17,532 17,532 17,532 17,532 17,532 Other intangible assets, net 52 67 84 104 132 Mortgage servicing rights 4,025 4,128 4,193 4,201 4,143 Real estate owned, net 1,288 1,288 2,551 2,578 1,385 Other assets 19,911 17,095 13,458 13,190 12,545 Total assets $ 1,292,351 $ 1,306,434 $ 1,328,968 $ 1,254,534 $ 1,250,426 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand 343,107 350,342 350,005 317,827 307,125 Money market and checking 520,056 517,936 536,868 488,213 504,025 Savings 170,419 167,823 155,501 151,380 150,874 Certificates of deposit 97,885 103,464 106,107 109,267 115,739 Total deposits 1,131,467 1,139,565 1,148,481 1,066,687 1,077,763 Subordinated debentures 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 21,651 Other borrowings 6,223 7,004 7,403 6,219 4,534 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,708 14,701 15,790 24,571 14,122 Total liabilities 1,175,049 1,182,921 1,193,325 1,119,128 1,118,070 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 50 50 50 48 48 Additional paid-in capital 79,284 79,206 79,120 72,489 72,413 Retained earnings 56,662 54,677 52,593 56,957 53,391 Treasury stock, at cost (538 ) - - - - Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (18,156 ) (10,420 ) 3,880 5,912 6,504 Total stockholders’ equity 117,302 123,513 135,643 135,406 132,356 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,292,351 $ 1,306,434 $ 1,328,968 $ 1,254,534 $ 1,250,426





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended, Six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income: Loans $ 7,156 $ 7,191 $ 8,840 $ 14,347 $ 17,244 Investment securities: Taxable 1,543 1,053 763 2,596 1,574 Tax-exempt 730 722 759 1,452 1,537 Total interest income 9,429 8,966 10,362 18,395 20,355 Interest expense: Deposits 358 195 261 553 542 Borrowed funds 173 126 121 299 242 Total interest expense 531 321 382 852 784 Net interest income 8,898 8,645 9,980 17,543 19,571 Provision for (reversal of) loan losses - (500 ) - (500 ) 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,898 9,145 9,980 18,043 19,071 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 2,380 2,188 2,153 4,568 4,186 Gains on sales of loans, net 1,073 905 2,864 1,978 6,004 Bank owned life insurance 190 187 153 377 301 Gains on sales of investment securities, net - - 33 - 1,108 Other 153 283 270 436 599 Total non-interest income 3,796 3,563 5,473 7,359 12,198 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,953 4,775 5,023 9,728 9,964 Occupancy and equipment 1,177 1,233 1,105 2,410 2,167 Data processing 362 340 492 702 993 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles 335 316 412 651 849 Professional fees 415 451 431 866 823 Acquisition costs 221 - - 221 - Other 1,559 1,723 1,727 3,282 3,467 Total non-interest expense 9,022 8,838 9,190 17,860 18,263 Earnings before income taxes 3,672 3,870 6,263 7,542 13,006 Income tax expense 639 737 1,283 1,376 2,659 Net earnings $ 3,033 $ 3,133 $ 4,980 $ 6,166 $ 10,347 Net earnings per share (1) Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.63 $ 1.00 $ 1.24 $ 2.07 Diluted 0.61 0.62 0.99 1.23 2.07 Dividends per share (1) 0.21 0.21 0.19 0.42 0.38 Shares outstanding at end of period (1) 4,976,344 4,997,459 4,994,434 4,976,344 4,994,434 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1) 4,988,416 4,997,459 4,990,507 4,992,912 4,990,507 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1) 5,002,425 5,017,055 4,997,473 5,009,822 4,997,473 Tax equivalent net interest income $ 9,094 $ 8,840 $ 10,185 $ 17,934 $ 19,986

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) As of or for the three months ended, Six months ended, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.93 % 0.97 % 1.59 % 0.95 % 1.68 % Return on average equity (1) 10.04 % 9.59 % 15.40 % 9.81 % 16.22 % Net interest margin (1)(2) 3.05 % 2.99 % 3.53 % 3.02 % 3.53 % Effective tax rate 17.4 % 19.0 % 20.5 % 18.2 % 20.4 % Efficiency ratio (3) 69.1 % 72.7 % 58.9 % 70.9 % 59.1 % Non-interest income to total income (3) 29.9 % 28.5 % 35.3 % 29.2 % 36.2 % Average balances: Investment securities $ 477,035 $ 421,996 $ 334,936 $ 449,667 $ 318,353 Loans 653,013 636,032 709,872 644,569 719,985 Assets 1,307,112 1,305,813 1,253,995 1,306,446 1,242,155 Interest-bearing deposits 791,257 792,354 771,728 791,803 767,243 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 28,632 28,476 26,038 28,554 26,805 Stockholders’ equity 121,147 132,429 $ 129,744 126,757 $ 128,668 Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1): Investment securities 1.97 % 1.83 % 2.02 % 1.90 % 2.19 % Loans 4.40 % 4.59 % 5.00 % 4.49 % 4.83 % Total interest-bearing assets 3.23 % 3.10 % 3.67 % 3.16 % 3.66 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.18 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.14 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 3.06 % 2.30 % 2.20 % 2.68 % 1.82 % Repurchase agreements 0.46 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.32 % 0.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.20 % Capital ratios: Equity to total assets 9.08 % 9.45 % 10.58 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (3) 7.82 % 8.22 % 9.30 % Book value per share $ 23.57 $ 24.72 $ 26.50 Tangible book value per share (3) $ 20.04 $ 21.19 $ 22.96 Rollforward of allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 8,357 $ 8,775 $ 9,271 $ 8,775 $ 8,775 Charge-offs (76 ) (53 ) (228 ) (129 ) (292 ) Recoveries 34 135 120 169 180 Provision for loan losses - (500 ) - (500 ) 500 Ending balance $ 8,315 $ 8,357 $ 9,163 $ 8,315 $ 9,163 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans $ 4,887 $ 4,676 $ 13,297 Accruing loans over 90 days past due - - - Real estate owned 1,288 1,288 1,385 Total non-performing assets $ 6,175 $ 5,964 $ 14,682 Loans 30-89 days delinquent $ 877 $ 846 $ 1,881 Other ratios: Loans to deposits 58.49 % 54.86 % 62.51 % Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.27 % Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding 0.73 % 0.74 % 1.94 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.48 % 0.46 % 1.17 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding 1.24 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding excluding PPP loans 1.24 % 1.33 % 1.47 % Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 170.15 % 178.72 % 68.91 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.03 % -0.05 % 0.06 % -0.01 % 0.03 %

(1) Information is annualized.

(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.





LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

