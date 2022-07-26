Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Per Share of $0.61

Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share
Manhattan, KS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.62 per share in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior quarter and $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.93%, the return on average equity was 10.04%, and the efficiency ratio was 69.1%.
For the first six months of 2022, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.23 compared to $2.07 during the same period of 2021. Net earnings for the six months of 2022 amounted to $6.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the first six months of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the return on average assets was 0.95% and the return on average equity was 9.81%.
In announcing these results, Michael E. Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, said, “Despite continued economic uncertainties and an increasing interest rate environment, in the second quarter 2022 we saw strong loan growth along with increased net interest income, higher fees and service charges and increased gains on sales of residential real estate loans. Compared to the first quarter 2022, total gross loans increased by $36.4 million while net interest income grew by $253,000 or 2.9%. Fees and service charges also increased by $227,000 while gains on sales of loans increased $168,000. The growth in loans was mainly due to increased customer demand for both commercial and commercial real estate loans coupled with higher originations of variable rate residential mortgage loans. During the second quarter 2022, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans declined $4.6 million and totaled $652,000 at June 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income this quarter over the prior quarter was the result of higher interest on investment securities offset by a slight decline in loan interest and increased interest expense. Non-interest expense remained well controlled totaling $9.0 million in the second quarter 2022 and included $221,000 in costs associated with our announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. Total deposits declined slightly this quarter but have increased by $53.7 million, or 5.0% as compared to June 30, 2021. Overall, deposit costs remain low.”
Mr. Scheopner continued, “Credit quality remains strong as Landmark recorded net loan charge-offs of $42,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net loan recoveries of $82,000 in the prior quarter and net loan charge-offs of $108,000 in the second quarter of 2021. Non-accrual loans totaled $4.9 million or 0.73% of gross loans at June 30, 2022 and have declined $8.4 million over the last twelve months. Also, the balance of loans past due 30 to 89 days remained low. The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.3 million at June 30, 2022, or 1.24% of period end loans. Our equity to assets ratio totaled 9.08% while loans to deposits totaled 58.5%. We believe Landmark’s risk management practices, liquidity and capital strength continue to position us well for future growth and to meet the financial needs of families and businesses in our markets.”
Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.3 billion, total gross loans were $669.9 million and total deposits were $1.1 billion. On June 28, 2022, Landmark announced plans to acquire Freedom Bancshares, Inc. a one-bank holding company with loans of $131.6 million and deposits of $169.1 million. Freedom Bank is located in Overland Park, Kansas and will expand Landmark’s presence in the Kansas City market. It is expected that this transaction will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also this quarter the Company purchased 21,115 shares of treasury stock.
Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 24, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 and using access code 665174. A replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 005230.
SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income amounted to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the same period last year and $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease of $1.1 million, or 10.8%, from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in interest on loans, which declined $1.7 million or 19.0%. This decrease was mainly due to lower interest and fees earned on PPP loans which declined by $2.0 million from the second quarter 2021. Net interest income, however, increased $253,000 from the first quarter 2022 due mainly to higher interest on investment securities but slightly lower loan interest. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio was 4.40% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 5.00% in the same quarter last year and 4.59% in the prior quarter. Interest costs on interest-bearing deposits totaled 0.18% in the second quarter of 2022, 0.14% in the second quarter of 2021 and 0.10% in the prior quarter. On a tax-equivalent basis, the net interest margin totaled 3.05% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.99% in the prior quarter and 3.54% in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 30.6%, compared to the same period last year and an increase of $233,000, or 6.5% from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was primarily due to a decrease of $1.8 million in gains on sales of one-to-four family residential real estate loans as higher interest rates and low housing inventories reduced originations of these loan which are normally sold. Higher mortgage rates however did result in increased originations of adjustable-rate loans this quarter which are kept in the Company’s loan portfolio. Fees and service charges increased $227,000, or 10.5%, compared to the same quarter last year and were $192,000 higher than in the prior quarter.
Non-Interest Expense
During the second quarter of 2022, non-interest expense totaled $9.0 million, a decrease of $168,000, or 1.8% over the same period last year and an increase of $184,000, or 2.1% from the prior quarter. The decrease in non-interest expense in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year was mainly due to lower data process fees, reduced mortgage servicing rights amortization and a decline in compensation and benefits and other non-interest expense. The decline in data processing fees was due to a new contract with the Company’s main technology vendor in effect this year while lower mortgage banking activity this quarter resulted in lower costs for compensation, amortization and other non-interest expense. Compared to the prior quarter, non-interest expense increased by 2.1% mainly due to costs of $221,000 related to the recently announced acquisition of Freedom Bancshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Freedom Bank.
Income Tax Expense
Landmark recorded income tax expense of $639,000 in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $737,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate decreased to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 20.5% in the second quarter of 2021 and 19.0% in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower pretax earnings.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of June 30, 2022, gross loans totaled $669.9 million, an increase of $36.4 million since March 31, 2022. The balance of PPP loans totaled $652,000 at June 30, 2022 compared to $5.2 million at March 31, 2022. Excluding these loans, gross loans increased $40.9 million, or 26.1% annualized, during the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases of $23.0 million in one-to-four family residential real estate, $13.1 million in commercial real estate and $10.7 million in commercial loans. Compared to March 31, 2022, investment securities increased $19.7 million to $486.6 million as of June 30, 2020, while deposits decreased $8.1 million to $1.1 billion. At June 30, 2022 the loan to deposits ratio was 58.5% compared to 54.9% in the prior quarter and 62.5% in the same period last year.
Stockholders’ equity decreased to $117.3 million (book value of $23.57 per share) as of June 30, 2022, from $123.5 million (book value of $24.72 per share) as of March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in other comprehensive losses and the purchase of treasury stock. The increase in other comprehensive losses this quarter resulted from higher interest rates which increased unrealized losses on the Company’s investment securities portfolio. The ratio of equity to total assets decreased to 9.08% on June 30, 2022, from 9.45% at March 31, 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $8.3 million, or 1.24% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on June 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million, or 1.33% of total gross loans (excluding PPP loans) on March 31, 2022. No allowance for loan losses has been allocated to PPP loans because they are guaranteed by the SBA. Net loan charge-offs totaled $42,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $108,000 during the same quarter last year and net loan recoveries of $82,000 during the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of annualized net loan charge-offs to total average loans was 0.03% in the second quarter of 2022, 0.06% in the second quarter of last year and -0.05% in the prior quarter. No provision for loan losses was recorded in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021. A credit provision for loan losses of $500,000 was made in the first quarter 2022 due to the decline in loan balances.
During the second quarter of 2022, non-performing loans totaled $4.9 million, or 0.73% of gross loans, while loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $877,000, or 0.13% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2022. Real estate owned totaled $1.3 million at June 30, 2022.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 30 locations in 24 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, Kincaid, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,413
|$
|106,319
|$
|189,213
|$
|117,314
|$
|131,018
|Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|8,360
|6,381
|7,378
|7,629
|5,205
|Investment securities:
|U.S. treasury securities
|135,459
|119,882
|42,675
|40,314
|36,646
|U.S. federal agency obligations
|14,931
|17,013
|17,195
|17,297
|22,852
|Municipal obligations, tax exempt
|134,994
|130,915
|137,984
|140,788
|140,526
|Municipal obligations, taxable
|49,356
|45,586
|40,046
|38,988
|38,779
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|151,893
|153,587
|142,817
|133,502
|99,936
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|486,633
|466,983
|380,717
|370,889
|338,739
|Bank stocks, at cost
|2,881
|2,856
|2,905
|2,985
|3,220
|Loans:
|One-to-four family residential real estate
|192,517
|169,514
|166,081
|161,120
|162,606
|Construction and land
|23,092
|25,408
|27,644
|26,658
|27,092
|Commercial real estate
|209,879
|196,736
|198,472
|193,455
|189,093
|Commercial
|137,929
|127,226
|132,154
|135,790
|127,672
|Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
|652
|5,218
|17,179
|28,671
|61,236
|Agriculture
|78,240
|82,484
|94,267
|91,305
|89,667
|Municipal
|2,076
|2,212
|2,050
|2,115
|2,178
|Consumer
|25,531
|24,751
|24,541
|25,624
|25,676
|Total gross loans
|669,916
|633,549
|662,388
|664,738
|685,220
|Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
|229
|(43
|)
|(380
|)
|936
|(2,361
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|(8,315
|)
|(8,357
|)
|(8,775
|)
|(8,766
|)
|(9,163
|)
|Loans, net
|661,830
|625,149
|653,233
|656,908
|673,696
|Loans held for sale
|6,264
|5,424
|4,795
|8,929
|10,952
|Bank owned life insurance
|32,483
|32,293
|32,106
|31,914
|31,722
|Premises and equipment, net
|20,679
|20,919
|20,803
|20,361
|20,137
|Goodwill
|17,532
|17,532
|17,532
|17,532
|17,532
|Other intangible assets, net
|52
|67
|84
|104
|132
|Mortgage servicing rights
|4,025
|4,128
|4,193
|4,201
|4,143
|Real estate owned, net
|1,288
|1,288
|2,551
|2,578
|1,385
|Other assets
|19,911
|17,095
|13,458
|13,190
|12,545
|Total assets
|$
|1,292,351
|$
|1,306,434
|$
|1,328,968
|$
|1,254,534
|$
|1,250,426
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|343,107
|350,342
|350,005
|317,827
|307,125
|Money market and checking
|520,056
|517,936
|536,868
|488,213
|504,025
|Savings
|170,419
|167,823
|155,501
|151,380
|150,874
|Certificates of deposit
|97,885
|103,464
|106,107
|109,267
|115,739
|Total deposits
|1,131,467
|1,139,565
|1,148,481
|1,066,687
|1,077,763
|Subordinated debentures
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|Other borrowings
|6,223
|7,004
|7,403
|6,219
|4,534
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|15,708
|14,701
|15,790
|24,571
|14,122
|Total liabilities
|1,175,049
|1,182,921
|1,193,325
|1,119,128
|1,118,070
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|50
|50
|50
|48
|48
|Additional paid-in capital
|79,284
|79,206
|79,120
|72,489
|72,413
|Retained earnings
|56,662
|54,677
|52,593
|56,957
|53,391
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(538
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(18,156
|)
|(10,420
|)
|3,880
|5,912
|6,504
|Total stockholders’ equity
|117,302
|123,513
|135,643
|135,406
|132,356
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,292,351
|$
|1,306,434
|$
|1,328,968
|$
|1,254,534
|$
|1,250,426
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|7,156
|$
|7,191
|$
|8,840
|$
|14,347
|$
|17,244
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|1,543
|1,053
|763
|2,596
|1,574
|Tax-exempt
|730
|722
|759
|1,452
|1,537
|Total interest income
|9,429
|8,966
|10,362
|18,395
|20,355
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|358
|195
|261
|553
|542
|Borrowed funds
|173
|126
|121
|299
|242
|Total interest expense
|531
|321
|382
|852
|784
|Net interest income
|8,898
|8,645
|9,980
|17,543
|19,571
|Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|-
|(500
|)
|-
|(500
|)
|500
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|8,898
|9,145
|9,980
|18,043
|19,071
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges
|2,380
|2,188
|2,153
|4,568
|4,186
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|1,073
|905
|2,864
|1,978
|6,004
|Bank owned life insurance
|190
|187
|153
|377
|301
|Gains on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|33
|-
|1,108
|Other
|153
|283
|270
|436
|599
|Total non-interest income
|3,796
|3,563
|5,473
|7,359
|12,198
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|4,953
|4,775
|5,023
|9,728
|9,964
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,177
|1,233
|1,105
|2,410
|2,167
|Data processing
|362
|340
|492
|702
|993
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
|335
|316
|412
|651
|849
|Professional fees
|415
|451
|431
|866
|823
|Acquisition costs
|221
|-
|-
|221
|-
|Other
|1,559
|1,723
|1,727
|3,282
|3,467
|Total non-interest expense
|9,022
|8,838
|9,190
|17,860
|18,263
|Earnings before income taxes
|3,672
|3,870
|6,263
|7,542
|13,006
|Income tax expense
|639
|737
|1,283
|1,376
|2,659
|Net earnings
|$
|3,033
|$
|3,133
|$
|4,980
|$
|6,166
|$
|10,347
|Net earnings per share (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.24
|$
|2.07
|Diluted
|0.61
|0.62
|0.99
|1.23
|2.07
|Dividends per share (1)
|0.21
|0.21
|0.19
|0.42
|0.38
|Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
|4,976,344
|4,997,459
|4,994,434
|4,976,344
|4,994,434
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
|4,988,416
|4,997,459
|4,990,507
|4,992,912
|4,990,507
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
|5,002,425
|5,017,055
|4,997,473
|5,009,822
|4,997,473
|Tax equivalent net interest income
|$
|9,094
|$
|8,840
|$
|10,185
|$
|17,934
|$
|19,986
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2021.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|As of or for the three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|0.93
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.59
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.68
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|10.04
|%
|9.59
|%
|15.40
|%
|9.81
|%
|16.22
|%
|Net interest margin (1)(2)
|3.05
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.53
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.53
|%
|Effective tax rate
|17.4
|%
|19.0
|%
|20.5
|%
|18.2
|%
|20.4
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|69.1
|%
|72.7
|%
|58.9
|%
|70.9
|%
|59.1
|%
|Non-interest income to total income (3)
|29.9
|%
|28.5
|%
|35.3
|%
|29.2
|%
|36.2
|%
|Average balances:
|Investment securities
|$
|477,035
|$
|421,996
|$
|334,936
|$
|449,667
|$
|318,353
|Loans
|653,013
|636,032
|709,872
|644,569
|719,985
|Assets
|1,307,112
|1,305,813
|1,253,995
|1,306,446
|1,242,155
|Interest-bearing deposits
|791,257
|792,354
|771,728
|791,803
|767,243
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|28,632
|28,476
|26,038
|28,554
|26,805
|Stockholders’ equity
|121,147
|132,429
|$
|129,744
|126,757
|$
|128,668
|Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):
|Investment securities
|1.97
|%
|1.83
|%
|2.02
|%
|1.90
|%
|2.19
|%
|Loans
|4.40
|%
|4.59
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.49
|%
|4.83
|%
|Total interest-bearing assets
|3.23
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.67
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.66
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.18
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.14
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowings
|3.06
|%
|2.30
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.68
|%
|1.82
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|0.46
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.16
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.26
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.20
|%
|Capital ratios:
|Equity to total assets
|9.08
|%
|9.45
|%
|10.58
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|7.82
|%
|8.22
|%
|9.30
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|23.57
|$
|24.72
|$
|26.50
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|20.04
|$
|21.19
|$
|22.96
|Rollforward of allowance for loan losses:
|Beginning balance
|$
|8,357
|$
|8,775
|$
|9,271
|$
|8,775
|$
|8,775
|Charge-offs
|(76
|)
|(53
|)
|(228
|)
|(129
|)
|(292
|)
|Recoveries
|34
|135
|120
|169
|180
|Provision for loan losses
|-
|(500
|)
|-
|(500
|)
|500
|Ending balance
|$
|8,315
|$
|8,357
|$
|9,163
|$
|8,315
|$
|9,163
|Non-performing assets:
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|4,887
|$
|4,676
|$
|13,297
|Accruing loans over 90 days past due
|-
|-
|-
|Real estate owned
|1,288
|1,288
|1,385
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|6,175
|$
|5,964
|$
|14,682
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent
|$
|877
|$
|846
|$
|1,881
|Other ratios:
|Loans to deposits
|58.49
|%
|54.86
|%
|62.51
|%
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding
|0.13
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.27
|%
|Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding
|0.73
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.94
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.48
|%
|0.46
|%
|1.17
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding
|1.24
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.34
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans outstanding excluding PPP loans
|1.24
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.47
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|170.15
|%
|178.72
|%
|68.91
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.03
|%
|-0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.03
|%
(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financials Measures (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|As of or for the three months ended,
|Six months ended,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|9,022
|$
|8,838
|$
|9,190
|$
|17,860
|$
|18,263
|Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense
|(9
|)
|(23
|)
|(65
|)
|(32
|)
|(76
|)
|Less: amortization of other intangibles
|(15
|)
|(17
|)
|(36
|)
|(32
|)
|(74
|)
|Less: acquisition costs
|(221
|)
|-
|-
|(221
|)
|-
|Adjusted non-interest expense (A)
|8,777
|8,798
|9,089
|17,575
|18,113
|Net interest income (B)
|8,898
|8,645
|9,980
|17,543
|19,571
|Non-interest income
|3,796
|3,563
|5,473
|7,359
|12,198
|Less: gains on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|(33
|)
|-
|(1,108
|)
|Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets
|-
|(114
|)
|-
|(114
|)
|(5
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income (C)
|$
|3,796
|$
|3,449
|$
|5,440
|$
|7,245
|$
|11,085
|Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))
|69.1
|%
|72.7
|%
|58.9
|%
|70.9
|%
|59.1
|%
|Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))
|29.9
|%
|28.5
|%
|35.3
|%
|29.2
|%
|36.2
|%
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|117,302
|$
|123,513
|$
|132,356
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(17,584
|)
|(17,599
|)
|(17,664
|)
|Tangible equity (D)
|$
|99,718
|$
|105,914
|$
|114,692
|Total assets
|$
|1,292,351
|$
|1,306,434
|$
|1,250,426
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(17,584
|)
|(17,599
|)
|(17,664
|)
|Tangible assets (E)
|$
|1,274,767
|$
|1,288,835
|$
|1,232,762
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)
|7.82
|%
|8.22
|%
|9.30
|%
|Shares outstanding at end of period (F)
|4,976,344
|4,997,459
|4,994,434
|Tangible book value per share (D/F)
|$
|20.04
|$
|21.19
|$
|22.96