Prosafe SE: Contract extension for Safe Concordia

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (‘bpTT’) has exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia to continue providing gangway connected operations through September 2022 at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.



Total value of the contract extensions is approximately USD 3.5 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 27 August 2022

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act