Prosafe SE: Contract extension for Safe Concordia

BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (‘bpTT’) has exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia to continue providing gangway connected operations through September 2022 at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.
Total value of the contract extensions is approximately USD 3.5 million.
