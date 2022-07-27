Silo Pharma Announces Positive Results from its Topically Administered Formulation of Ketamine

Silo shows reversal of allodynia and hyperalgesia using its selected formulation and partnered, patented delivery system

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc . (OTCQB: SILO), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that its topically administered Ketamine reached a positive end point in an animal study.

Silo’s formulation reduced mechanical allodynia and hyperalgesia at both the pre-and post-dosing time points, and mechanical hyperalgesia was reduced on day seven at the pre-dose time point. These results indicate that the dosing of Ketamine using a patent protected delivery system with Silo Pharma’s partner, Zylo Therapeutics, yielded positive results in reducing neuropathic nerve pain in a small animal study.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma, commented, “These positive results of our study show that Silo is able to successfully formulate and deliver ketamine topically at reduced dosage to achieve its endpoint of pain reduction. This data is extremely promising for patients suffering from Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis. Additionally, I am delighted to report that Day seven and Day nine scores averaged zero (no erythema or swelling present) for all groups, which bodes extremely well for our planned toxicology study.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Parkinson’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com



Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.



Investor Relations Contact:



Hayden IR

Brett Maas

646-536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com





