The RealReal Expands into Trading Cards and Comics Grading Services with Partnership with Beckett Collectibles

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced its exclusive partnership with Beckett Collectibles to provide expedited grading services exclusively for customers of The RealReal.



In 2021, The RealReal expanded its business by launching its Collectibles category, selling items from comic books and trading cards, to figures and skate decks. In 2022 alone, search demand within the collectibles category has more than doubled, with consignments increasing by more than 48% since the start of the year. To meet the needs of the consignors in its growing category, The RealReal is partnering with Beckett Collectibles to offer comic book and trading card grading services.

“We’re excited to be expanding our services within the collectibles sector, a category we see endless potential and growth possibilities in. We’re committed to a seamless, frictionless selling process and since the launch of our Collectibles category last year, we knew that we wanted to expand into grading services,” explains Mayank Hajela, Senior Director of Men’s Merchandising, The RealReal. “Beckett is a highly respected, innovative industry leader and we couldn’t think of a better partner to co-develop a unique grading and authentication experience for collectors nationwide. We’re looking forward to refining and elevating the standards of luxury consignment for both our and Beckett’s customers.”

Beckett Collectibles is the premiere, high-in-demand grading destination with services booking out months in advance. Through this exclusive partnership, The RealReal and Beckett will provide a unique advantage to TRR customers by offering:



Expedited grading services: between seven to ten days

Integrated consignment experience: from grading, to photography, pricing and listing, TRR does all of the heavy lifting on behalf of its consignors and shoppers

Discounted rate: an exclusive rate of $25 regardless of genre, category, size, quantity or value

Commission on sales: Graded comic book and trading card consignors can earn up to 85% on the item’s final selling price



“We’re thrilled to be partnering with TheRealReal and bringing our trusted grading services to a new audience,” said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett Collectibles. “What’s powerful is the values our brands share: A shared belief in the power of technology and the importance of authentication and verification. We’re especially excited to be launching with them at the National, and hopefully this is the first of many activations, both online and in-person.”

For more details about The RealReal x Beckett Collectibles, please visit therealreal.com/trr/beckett .

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 27 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women’s and men’s fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service. At our 19 retail locations, including our 16 shoppable stores, customers can sell, meet with our experts and receive free valuations.

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature price guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years of experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

Press Contacts:

The RealReal

pr@therealreal.com