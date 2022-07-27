Kering: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

|
PRESS RELEASE
|
July 27, 2022
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 FIRST-HALF REPORT FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
Kering announces that its 2022 First-Half Report for the period ended June 30, 2022 is publicly available on the www.kering.com/en website (Finance section).
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2021, Kering had over 42,000 employees and revenue of €17.6 billion.
