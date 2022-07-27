Xometry Applauds Senate Passage of Historic CHIPS and Science Act

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randy Altschuler, the CEO of Xometry, today commended the U.S. Senate passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.



Altschuler said: “We applaud the Senate’s passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and look forward to the bill’s passage in the House and its eventual signature by President Biden. A strong American manufacturing sector is crucial to our economy and our national security. We’re especially pleased to see the bill’s investments in robotics, automation, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, and, especially, in skills-based training for American workers. The bipartisan, public-private approach is the way forward to re-establishing the prominence of American manufacturing and its workers for generations to come.”

Altschuler continued: “We founded Xometry to champion the industry and its more than 500,000 American manufacturers who are instrumental to the communities in which they operate and the foundation of every good and service produced here and abroad. Through our own Donor Advised Fund, we’re committed to cultivating the next generation of highly skilled workers and we've forged partnerships with institutions in Wisconsin and South Carolina to cover tuition for dozens of employees. We expect to make additional similar announcements with other states this summer.”

