AppTech Payments Corp. Diversifies and Strengthens Leadership Team

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) (NASDAQ: APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering commerce experiences, today announced an expansion of its leadership team to include two dynamic female leaders in the Fintech space: Software Engineer Amanda Glosson and Chief of Staff Kaylei Wright. Each bring considerable expertise, discernment of the Fintech ecosystems, and an ability to provide unique solutions to deliver harmonious customer experiences to scale partner brands for AppTech.



“We are incredibly excited to boost our leadership team with the extensive experience and knowledgebase of both Amanda and Kaylei,” said Luke D’Angelo, CEO of AppTech Payments Corp. “These impressive women not only bring diverse backgrounds to the organization but also fresh perspectives to help shape strategy and achieve the organization’s goal of powering seamless omni-channel experiences for clients and their customers.”

Ms.Glosson joins AppTech with 14 years of payments engineering experience at Blackbaud where she held several positions focused on a future-driven approach to solutions. In her new role, she is an integral part of the AppTech engineering team responsible for developing the organizations core payments and digital banking solutions to enable omni-channel commerce experiences for customers that propel business growth.

Ms. Wright was promoted to Chief of Staff at AppTech. She made great advancements at AppTech, starting as an intern in the investor relations group and eventually leading the communications team. In her new role as Chief of Staff, Ms. Wright will continue to work alongside multiple arms of the organizational leadership to shape strategic direction and define messaging for both investors and the general market alike.

Recently, AppTech announced a partnership that will expand their cross-border payment capabilities in Canada, setting the foundation for enabling a full range of stellar commerce experiences for both brands and customers across borders. The expansion into Canada further builds upon the strengthening of the organization’s fully integrated approach to unify a brand’s online and offline customer experiences and purchasing journeys following its acquisition of Hothand Inc. in late May. The deal provided the company with ownership over the intellectual property rights to a 13-patent portfolio that broadly covers geolocation triggered ecommerce and/or advertising via cell phone.



These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.



AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers.

