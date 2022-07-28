Science 37 to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ today announced it will report second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed by registering online for dial-in information or via live audio webcast at: https://investors.science37.com/news-events/events-presentations. Participants interested in dialing in to the conference call are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to obtain a unique pin for the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

