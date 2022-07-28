Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

New York, NY, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on September 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2022.

