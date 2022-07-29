AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales were boosted by consumption of commercial customers

English Estonian

In the second quarter of 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi's net sales grew to €13 million, the increase in net sales was mainly due to increased consumption of water services among commercial customers.



AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales from water services provided to commercial customers in the second quarter of this year was €4.24 million, which is about 23% more than last year. The consumption of water services among commercial customers mainly increased in the hospitality and entertainment sector, such as hotels and spas, restaurants, cultural institutions, and in the transport sector.

According to Aleksandr Timofejev, Chairman of the Board of AS Tallinna Vesi, hotels and spas were able to provide their services to customers in the second quarter of this year in a volume that is comparable to pre-COVID times. “Lifting of the COVID-19 related restrictions at the end of the first quarter had a strong positive impact on the consumption of commercial customers – water consumption in hotels and spas increased by more than 140% in the second quarter compared to a year ago,” Timofejev explained.

Sales from water services provided to private customers in the second quarter fell 1.2% to €4.99 million as a result of the decline in consumption of the largest private customer group - apartment buildings and private houses.

AS Tallinna Vesi’s gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was €4.42 million. The Company's gross profit for six months fell by 15% due to an increase in operational costs. Rising costs of chemicals, electricity and gas had the biggest impact on cost growth. To minimise this impact, the Company seeks to reduce the amount of chemicals used in treatment processes and, if possible, consumes electricity smartly by monitoring the electricity exchange price and timing consumption accordingly.

The Company’s operating profit for the second quarter was €3.1 million. Operating profit fell by €2.12 million compared to the second quarter of last year. The operating profit for the six months of 2022 was €6.1 million, showing a decrease of €3.77 million compared to the previous year, and this is due to higher electricity costs and the retaining of the provision for potential third-party claims at the level of the third quarter of 2021. When eliminating the impact of the change in operating profit resulting from the provision for potential third-party claims, the Company’s operating profit would have been €4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 would be 22.9% or €0.91 million lower compared to the same period last year.

The Company’s net profit for the second quarter of 2022 was €0.96 million, showing a decrease of €2.12 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease in net profit was affected by changes in operating profit and net financial costs.

In the first half of 2022, AS Tallinna Vesi renovated nearly 10,000 metres of pipelines. “The reconstruction of pipelines has been progressing as planned in the first six months and work will continue in the second half of the year,” Timofejev said.

In the second quarter, extensive reconstruction work was started and continued on Järvevana Road, Sõle, Kolde, Ehte and Sitsi Streets, Astangu area and Ussimäe Road. “On Järvevana Road, we are currently renovating 900 metres of a water supply pipeline, which is one of Tallinn's largest for its diameter and number of consumers and supplies water to the residents in Mustamäe, Haabersti and Kristiine city districts. Large-scale sewer system renovations are being done in Astangu area. Reconstruction works are carried out using eco-friendly no-dig methods that do not require digging up the roads and also cause less disturbance to residents and the traffic,” Timofejev pointed out.

In May, AS Tallinna Vesi signed a contract with Telia Eesti AS to install smart water meters for all its customers by 2026. According to Timofejev, the first 260 smart water meters have already been installed and a larger number of new meters will be delivered this August, after which these will be installed following the regular verification program. “Smart water meters have been long expected by our customers, which is why I am glad we have found the best way to deliver this solution and make monthly invoicing process more convenient. In addition, by installing smart meters, we will make our processes more digital, we will be able to monitor the water network more efficiently and faster identify any water leaks,” he said.

In order to ensure the continuity of the service provided by the Company and the sustainability of its processes, AS Tallinna Vesi continued with several large projects in the second quarter, including the renovation of the water pumping station in Rummu Road, which ensures high-quality drinking water to Lasnamäe and Pirita city districts, and the renovation of the filters that are part of the water treatment process. At the wastewater treatment plant, work continues on strategically important projects such as renovating the main pumping station shaft and the effluent outlet tower, the first of which plays an important role in receiving the wastewater at the treatment plant and the second in discharging treated effluent into the sea.

Over the six months of 2022, the Company has continued to provide reliable and high-quality water and wastewater services, as reflected in the very high level of quality indicators. In the first half of the year, the Company took 1,681 water samples. The quality of tap water was excellent, 100% in line with all quality requirements. According to Timofejev, excellent quality of tap water has been ensured with an effective water treatment process, ongoing preventative maintenance work on the water network and investments in water pumping stations made in recent years that created a secondary chlorination facility across the various city districts. This allows to keep the sanitary status of treated water in the water network and maintain the excellent quality of tap water with hot weather as well.

Also, the wastewater treated at the wastewater treatment plant and discharged to the Baltic Sea met all the strict requirements both in the second quarter and throughout the first half of 2022. “The quality of effluent directly affects the marine environment, which is why we monitor the amounts of pollutants in wastewater received at the treatment plant and in effluent leaving the treatment plant. Pollutant parameters that are significantly lower than the limits required by law is a proof of the excellent level of treated effluent,” Timofejev explained.

The level of water loss in the water network remained low in the second quarter – 14.3%, similarly to the previous year. In the half-year view, the level of water loss is somewhat higher than last year because of the snowy and cold winter that made it difficult to detect leaks and access pipelines in the first quarter.

AS Tallinna Vesi is the largest water utility in Estonia, providing services to more than 24,600 private customers and businesses and 470,000 end consumers in Tallinn and its surrounding municipalities: Cities of Maardu and Saue and Harku Municipality. Tallinna Vesi is listed on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.





Main financial indicators

€million,

except key ratios



2nd quarter Change 2022/ 2021



6 months Change 2022/ 2021



2022 2021 2020 2022 2021 2020 Sales 13.00 12.97 12.09 0.3% 25.05 24.75 25.27 1.2% Gross profit 4.42 5.23 4.73 -15.5% 8.80 10.41 10.79 -15.5% Gross profit margin % 33.98 40.34 39.16 -15.8% 35.12 42.07 42.70 -16.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 4.69 6.80 6.14 -31.0% 9.34 13.03 13.32 -28.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 36.09 52.44 50.76 -31.2% 37.26 52.63 52.70 -29.2% Operating profit 3.08 5.20 4.59 -40.7% 6.09 9.86 10.26 -38.3% Operating profit - main business 2.83 4.96 4.32 -43.1% 5.74 9.46 9.94 -39.3% Operating profit margin % 23.70 40.09 37.99 -40.9% 24.29 39.83 40.61 -39.0% Profit before taxes 2.98 5.11 4.51 -41.8% 5.88 9.68 10.06 -39.2% Profit before taxes margin % 22.88 39.40 37.29 -41.9% 23.48 39.10 39.82 -40.0% Net profit 0.96 3.07 0.15 -68.9% 3.84 7.62 5.71 -49.7% Net profit margin % 7.36 23.70 1.27 -68.9% 15.31 30.80 22.59 -50.3% ROA % 0.38 1.21 0.06 -68.7% 1.52 3.02 2.22 -49.5% Debt to total capital employed % 57.09 57.20 59.63 -0.2% 57.09 57.20 59.63 -0.2% ROE % 0.85 2.75 0.14 -69.0% 3.46 6.96 5.27 -50.3% Current ratio 1.81 2.75 3.23 -34.2% 1.81 2.75 3.23 -34.2% Quick ratio 1.75 2.69 3.18 -34.9% 1.75 2.69 3.18 -34.9% Investments into fixed assets 2.85 5.57 2.52 -48.8% 5.63 7.85 6.11 -28.3% Payout ratio % na 80.42 77.70 na 80.42 77.70

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables





STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2nd quarter 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 Revenue 13,002 12,968 20,054 24,752 53,294 Cost of goods and services sold -8,583 -7,737 -16,254 -14,340 -32,715 GROSS PROFIT 4,419 5,231 8,800 10,412 20,579 Marketing expenses -189 -104 -388 -224 -462 General administration expenses -1,094 -992 -2,225 -2,544 -4,438 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) -55 1,064 -102 2,215 3,099 OPERATING PROFIT 3,081 5,199 6,085 9,859 18,778 Financial income 1 2 3 7 8 Financial expenses -108 -91 -205 -187 -387 Other financial income (+)/ expenses (-) PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 2,974 5,110 5,883 9,679 18,399 Income tax on dividends -2,017 -2,036 -2,047 -2,056 -2,234 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 957 3,074 3,836 7,623 16,165 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 957 3,074 3,836 7,623 16,165 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 957 3,074 3,836 7,623 16,165 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.05 0.15 0.19 0.38 0.81





STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION € thousand 30/06/2022 30/06/2021 31/12/2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 23,541 37,011 36,559 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,643 5,990 6,637 Inventories 982 835 702 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 31,166 43,836 43,898 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 215,830 205,295 211,546 Intangible assets 637 583 729 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 216,467 205,878 212,275 TOTAL ASSETS 247,633 249,714 256,173 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 662 390 421 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,630 3,630 Trade and other payables 9,665 9,067 7,835 Prepayments 3,296 2,880 3,604 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 17,253 15,967 15,490 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 38,130 35,988 37,241 Leases 1,063 1,277 1,236 Loans 78,540 82,154 80,336 Provision for possible third party claims 6,018 7,221 6,018 Deferred tax liability 303 195 372 Other payables 70 34 60 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 124,124 126,869 125,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES 141,377 142,836 140,753 EQUITY Share capital 12,000 12,000 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,278 Retained earnings 68,244 68,866 77,408 TOTAL EQUITY 106,256 106,878 115,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 247,633 249,714 256,173





CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 6 months 6 months 12 months € thousand 2022 2021 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 6,085 9,859 18,778 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 3,250 3,168 6,520 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -269 -251 -510 Other non-cash adjustments 0 -2,407 -3,610 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -12 0 -29 Change in current assets involved in operating activities -271 892 380 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities -485 126 938 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 8,298 11,387 22,467 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -7,351 -5,084 -13,734 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,215 1,351 2,892 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 13 0 29 Interest received 3 9 11 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -6,120 -3,724 -10,802 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -218 -204 -460 Lease payments -230 -205 -408 Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818 -3,636 Dividends paid -12,835 -12,841 -12,842 Withheld income tax paid on dividends 0 0 -158 Income tax paid on dividends -95 -98 -2,116 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -15,196 -15,166 -19,620 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -13,018 -7,503 -7,955 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 36,559 44,514 44,514 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 23,541 37,011 36,559





