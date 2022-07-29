EarthCam Introduces Suite of Advanced Security Services

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of construction camera technology and software, today announced significant new services to address growing security and safety concerns in the construction industry. The suite includes new perimeter security options utilizing a combination of high quality cameras, EarthCam’s industry leading software and UL Listed, Five Diamond Central Station Monitoring (CSM) centers to view, verify and respond.

EarthCam’s 25 years of expertise in installing and managing jobsite cameras makes the company ideally positioned to deliver security solutions for projects of all sizes – from a 5000 sq. ft. retail build to a 5000 acre campus. EarthCam’s new Two Camera Perimeter Detection - effective in all weather conditions - includes thermal and AI camera options plus “talk down” capabilities with a deterrent strobe to alert intruders. If a person or a vehicle enters a designated zone, alerts are sent to EarthCam’s CSM where trained professionals review the incident, assess the risk and dispatch law enforcement when necessary.

“We use EarthCam’s perimeter detection systems constantly,” said Michael Jansen, Construction Superintendent at Haynes Construction Company. “The alerts are accurate, and have helped us deter theft attempts on several occasions. We can get law enforcement on site automatically, without false alarms. It gives us peace of mind that even our large-scale jobsites are guarded effectively at all times.”

EarthCam has been optimizing its security solutions by working closely with clients over several years to train, test and enhance its AI object identification. Billions of jobsite images are used to provide a new level of data intelligence for security. This system is far more accurate than decades-old motion detection technology which is easily triggered by benign movements caused by wind and weather events or animals. With AI object identification, the cause of the alert is clearly communicated – with a count of how many people, what type of vehicle, and whether there was an unauthorized interaction with equipment, such as an intruder climbing a crane.

“Our goal is to help our clients maintain a healthy, safe and secure jobsite.” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam, “EarthCam has managed security cameras on jobsites for decades. This gives our customers a big advantage as their needs escalate for security and risk management expertise. As we expand our AI object recognition capabilities, we’re uniquely able to help clients deter theft, increase safety and reduce costs.”

EarthCam already exceeds the specifications of the most demanding insurance providers and to add another layer of protection for clients, EarthCam introduced a new all-weather License Plate Recognition Service, designed to identify vehicles by their plates using optical character recognition, even when moving quickly, or at night. The new LPR system automatically handles access control, verifies deliveries and sends alerts to management. Reports are created of all access denials, unknown vehicles and approved entries with accompanying images. LPR is a key part of smart jobsite operations, automatically opening gates and disabling CSM for authorized vehicles.

As part of this initiative, EarthCam also recently allied with Kastle Systems, a leading provider of security services and property technology, to augment Kastle’s advanced video services and access control solutions with high-resolution AI-powered construction cameras.

EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. To learn more about EarthCam’s software, services and enterprise pricing for construction security, visit earthcam.net/security.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt Manhattan, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, UBS Arena, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

