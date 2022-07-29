Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $771,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of ($6.8 million), or ($0.31) per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Completed a private placement of $225.0 million of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, to the U.S. Department of Treasury pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program.
  • Net interest income of $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $1.9 million, or 10.67%, from the prior quarter due to a reduction in PPP fee amortization. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.8 million, or 12.79%, from the same quarter last year.
  • Income before taxes was $283,000 for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a loss before taxes of ($9.8 million) for the prior quarter and income before taxes of $7.8 million for the same quarter last year. Included in the second quarter of 2022 is $1.5 million in additional write-offs of the receivable due from Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) for microloan originations put back to Grain. Included in the first quarter of 2022 is a $6.3 million write-off and $1.7 million in additional reserves for the receivable due from Grain for microloan originations put back to Grain.
  • Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.49% for the prior quarter and a decrease from 0.67% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest margin was 4.10% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from 4.68% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.84% for the same quarter last year.
  • Net interest rate spread was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from 4.48% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.60% for the same quarter last year.
  • Efficiency ratio was 93.77% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 143.50% for the prior quarter and 61.80% for the same quarter last year.
  • Non-performing loans of $18.6 million as of June 30, 2022 increased $9.6 million year-over-year and were 1.39% of total gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a completed $6.6 million condominium construction loan which is now in the selling phase and has sales under contracts.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.32 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $19.2 million, or 1.47%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $19.2 million was attributable to a $125.2 million increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $106.0 million decrease in PPP loans.
  • Securities increased $210.6 million in held-to-maturity securities and by $26.7 million in available-for-sale securities from December 31, 2021. The increase in the securities portfolio is designed to increase interest income and enhance the diversification in interest-earning assets.
  • Deposits were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $56.0 million, or 4.65%, from December 31, 2021.
  • An Environmental, Social and Governance Committee was established; it is comprised of the Executive Management Team and is currently in the process of developing a materiality assessment in order to determine what issues, practices, and policies are most important to key stakeholders.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO, stated that “we have raised additional equity capital of $328.8 million since December 31, 2021, giving us an unprecedented $518.1 million in stockholder’s equity with which to carry out our mission and add value to our stakeholders, which now includes the United States Treasury, as the holder of our preferred stock. We have begun the process of leveraging that capital, increasing our cash and securities portfolio to a combined $626.4 million from $268.2 million last year, positioning us for additional growing sources of interest income, a new strategic priority. We continue to assess the performance of our microloan portfolio and its strategic impact on our mission as an MDI and CDFI. We are balancing our need to acquire and retain talent necessary to grow our Company with our financial performance.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, noted that “we continue to focus on growing our loan portfolio, net of PPP loans. We increased our net loans receivable by $19.2 million, or 1.47%, since December 31, 2021. Most telling, the reported growth masks the $125.2 million increase in non-PPP loans due to the concurrent $106.0 million reduction in PPP loans. The portfolio of mortgage loans has grown 17.1% year-over-year and 11.1% since December 31, 2021. Our loan growth reflects the resilience of rent stabilized housing, and its construction, in our communities, as well as the attractiveness of our non-qualified mortgages to business customers. We continue to be humbled by the retention of relationships after PPP loan forgivenesses.”

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $771,000, compared to ($6.8 million) of net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $5.9 million of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The $771,000 net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was a $7.6 million increase compared to the prior quarter. This increase was attributable to a decrease of $11.5 million in non-interest expense, offset by decreases of $2.5 million of benefit for income taxes and $1.9 million of net interest income. The $11.5 million decrease in non-interest expense reflects the lower write-down of Grain receivable and the nonrecurring contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $771,000 net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was a $5.2 million reduction compared to the same quarter last year. This reduction was due to an increase of $2.9 million in non-interest expense, a decrease of $6.2 million in non-interest income and an increase of $231,000 in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in net interest income and a decrease of $2.4 million in provision for income taxes quarter over quarter.

The ($6.0 million) net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is a $14.4 million decrease compared to the same period last year. This variance was largely due to an increase of $18.1 million in non-interest expense explained by the one-off expenses mentioned above as well as by an increase in compensation and benefits. Non-interest income was down by $7.8 million given the gain on sale of real property booked last year of $4.8 million coupled with a reduction in income on the sale of mortgage loans. Net interest income after provision for loan losses was up by $5.4 million on higher volumes.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $15.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 10.67%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and an increase of $1.8 million, or 12.79%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of $1.9 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was due to a reduction in PPP fee amortization. The increase of $1.8 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due to higher average interest-earning assets of $81.6 million and higher net interest margin of 26bps.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $32.8 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 23.29%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was due to increases in average interest-earning assets of $137.3 million and net interest margin of 48bps.

Non-interest income of $2.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased $6.2 million from $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $4.2 million gain, net of expense, from sale of real properties during the three months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $2.0 million from $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, largely due to decreases in income on mortgage loan sales and originations, reflecting both a slowdown in the secondary mortgage markets for refinances as well as the retention in portfolio of originated non-qualified mortgage loans.

The $2.2 million of non-interest income for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2022 was impacted by increases of $519,000 in other non-interest income and $135,000 in late and prepayment charges, offset by decreases of $364,000 in loan origination fees, $218,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans and $124,000 in brokerage commissions, quarter over quarter.

The decrease of $6.2 million in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due to the absence of the one-time $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021, combined with decreases of $1.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $874,000 in loan origination fees, $216,000 in brokerage commissions and $105,000 in late and prepayment charges, offset by increases of $218,000 in other non-interest income and $79,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest income decreased $7.8 million to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of $7.8 million was due to a one-time $4.8 million gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2021, combined with decreases of $2.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $952,000 in loan origination fees, $291,000 in late and prepayment charges and $101,000 in brokerage commissions, offset by increases of $342,000 in other non-interest income and $190,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $11.5 million, or 40.98%, to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $28.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased $2.9 million, or 21.46%, from $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The decrease of $11.5 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was attributable to an aggregate $8.1 million write-off and write-down related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an additional $1.5 million write-off and write-down in the second quarter of 2022, and a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in connection with the second-step conversion and reorganization during the first quarter of 2022. Other decreases in non-interest expense included $369,000 in direct loan expenses and $214,000 in compensation and benefits, offset by increases of $414,000 in professional fees and $205,000 in other operating expenses.

The increase of $2.9 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 is a result of increases of $2.7 million in compensation and benefits, $1.5 million in write-off and write-down in the second quarter of 2022 related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud, $399,000 in occupancy and equipment, $103,000 in other operating expenses and $91,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $1.2 million in professional fees and $646,000 in direct loan expenses. The $2.7 million increase of compensation and benefits related to nonrecurring expense amortization related to PPP loans and new hires.

Non-interest expense increased $18.1 million to $44.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 was attributable to an aggregate $9.6 million write-off and write down related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud, a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in connection with the second-step conversion and reorganization during the first quarter of 2022. Other increases in non-interest expense included $4.1 million in compensation and benefits, $957,000 in occupancy and equipment reflecting rental expenses on facilities that were sold and leased back and $344,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in professional fees and $781,000 in direct loan expenses. The $4.1 million increase of compensation and benefits related to nonrecurring expense amortization related to PPP loans and new hires.

Summary of Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $388.8 million, or 23.51%, to $2.04 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $210.6 million in held-to-maturity securities and $120.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Other increases in total assets are $26.7 million in available-for-sale securities, $19.2 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of $106.0 million net decrease in PPP loans), $10.4 million in FHLBNY stock, $5.8 million in deferred tax assets, $1.5 million in other assets and $893,000 in accrued interest receivable. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $6.6 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value and $672,000, net, in premises and equipment.

Total liabilities increased $59.9 million, or 4.09%, to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $228.1 million in advances from FHLBNY and $24.0 million in other liabilities offset by decreases of $122.0 million in second-step liabilities held at December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022, $56.0 million in deposits and $15.1 million in warehouse lines of credit.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $328.8 million, or 173.75%, to $518.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $189.3 million at December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program, $118.0 million as a result of the sale of common stock in the second-step mutual conversion and reorganization, $4.0 million equity contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, $756,000 in share-based compensation and $690,000 in Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares committed to be released offset by $13.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $6.0 million in net loss.

Pursuant to the conversion and reorganization, PDL Community Bancorp treasury stock was extinguished on January 27, 2022. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. currently has no treasury stock.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

 As of 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
ASSETS                   
Cash and due from banks:                   
Cash$53,544  $32,168  $98,954  $29,365  $32,541 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 221,262   37,127   54,940   33,673   33,551 
Total cash and cash equivalents 274,806   69,295   153,894   63,038   66,092 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 140,044   154,799   113,346   104,358   48,536 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 211,517   927   934   1,437   1,720 
Placement with banks 2,490   2,490   2,490   2,490   2,739 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 9,234   7,972   15,836   13,930   15,308 
Loans receivable, net 1,324,320   1,300,446   1,305,078   1,302,238   1,343,578 
Accrued interest receivable 13,255   12,799   12,362   13,360   13,134 
Premises and equipment, net 18,945   19,279   19,617   34,081   34,057 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 16,429   5,420   6,001   6,001   6,156 
Deferred tax assets 9,658   7,440   3,820   4,826   5,493 
Other assets 21,585   13,730   20,132   14,793   10,837 
Total assets$2,042,283  $1,594,597  $1,653,510  $1,560,552  $1,547,650 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Liabilities:                   
Deposits$1,148,728  $1,181,165  $1,204,716  $1,249,261  $1,236,161 
Accrued interest payable 158   223   228   238   55 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 8,668   10,161   7,657   9,118   7,682 
Advances from the FHLBNY and others 334,375   93,375   106,255   106,255   109,255 
Warehouse lines of credit    753   15,090   11,261   13,084 
Mortgage loan fundings payable          1,136   743 
Second-step liabilities       122,000       
Other liabilities 32,272   9,341   8,308   9,396   8,780 
Total liabilities 1,524,201   1,295,018   1,464,254   1,386,665   1,375,760 
Commitments and contingencies                   
Stockholders' Equity:                   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000             
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 247   247   185   185   185 
Treasury stock, at cost       (13,687)  (15,069)  (15,069)
Additional paid-in-capital 205,669   205,243   85,601   86,360   85,956 
Retained earnings 116,907   116,136   122,956   107,977   105,925 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,032)  (7,035)  (1,456)  (621)  (41)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (14,709)  (15,012)  (4,343)  (4,945)  (5,066)
Total stockholders' equity 518,082   299,579   189,256   173,887   171,890 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,042,283  $1,594,597  $1,653,510  $1,560,552  $1,547,650 



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Interest and dividend income:                   
Interest on loans receivable$16,057  $18,200  $18,013  $16,991  $15,603 
Interest on deposits due from banks 132   36   7   9   2 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 978   782   632   425   239 
Total interest and dividend income 17,167   19,018   18,652   17,425   15,844 
Interest expense:                   
Interest on certificates of deposit 677   803   907   1,010   1,108 
Interest on other deposits 521   284   309   354   382 
Interest on borrowings 481   593   654   621   622 
Total interest expense 1,679   1,680   1,870   1,985   2,112 
Net interest income 15,488   17,338   16,782   15,440   13,732 
Provision for loan losses 817   1,258   873   572   586 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,671   16,080   15,909   14,868   13,146 
Non-interest income:                   
Service charges and fees 445   440   468   494   366 
Brokerage commissions 214   338   401   270   430 
Late and prepayment charges 193   58   336   329   298 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 200   418   1,294   1,175   1,288 
Loan origination 97   461   886   625   971 
Gain on sale of real property       15,431      4,176 
Other 1,030   511   353   341   812 
Total non-interest income 2,179   2,226   19,169   3,234   8,341 
Non-interest expense:                   
Compensation and benefits 6,911   7,125   6,959   6,427   4,212 
Occupancy and equipment 3,237   3,192   3,007   2,849   2,838 
Data processing expenses 824   847   771   917   733 
Direct loan expenses 505   874   1,032   696   1,151 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 156   147   149   147   143 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 406   405   552   626   467 
Professional fees 1,748   1,334   1,700   1,765   2,902 
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation    4,995          
Grain write-off and write-down 1,500   8,074          
Marketing and promotional expenses 52   71   69   51   48 
Directors fees 96   71   80   67   69 
Regulatory dues 71   83   69   74   120 
Other operating expenses 1,061   856   1,466   1,113   958 
Total non-interest expense 16,567   28,074   15,854   14,732   13,641 
Income (loss) before income taxes 283   (9,768)  19,224   3,370   7,846 
(Benefit) provision for income taxes (488)  (2,948)  4,245   1,318   1,914 
Net income (loss)$771  $(6,820) $14,979  $2,052  $5,932 
Earnings (loss) per common share:                   
Basic$0.03  $(0.31) $0.90  $0.12  $0.35 
Diluted$0.03  $(0.31) $0.89  $0.12  $0.35 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                   
Basic 23,056,559   21,721,113   16,864,929   16,823,731   16,737,037 
Diluted 23,128,911   21,721,113   16,924,785   16,914,833   16,773,606 



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:                
Interest on loans receivable $34,257  $30,528  $3,729   12.22%
Interest on deposits due from banks  168   4   164  * 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  1,760   489   1,271   259.92%
Total interest and dividend income  36,185   31,021   5,164   16.65%
Interest expense:                
Interest on certificates of deposit  1,480   2,327   (847)  (36.40%)
Interest on other deposits  805   764   41   5.37%
Interest on borrowings  1,074   1,306   (232)  (17.76%)
Total interest expense  3,359   4,397   (1,038)  (23.61%)
Net interest income  32,826   26,624   6,202   23.29%
Provision for loan losses  2,075   1,272   803   63.13%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  30,751   25,352   5,399   21.30%
Non-interest income:                
Service charges and fees  885   695   190   27.34%
Brokerage commissions  552   653   (101)  (15.47%)
Late and prepayment charges  251   542   (291)  (53.69%)
Income on sale of mortgage loans  618   2,796   (2,178)  (77.90%)
Loan origination  558   1,510   (952)  (63.05%)
Gain on sale of real property     4,839   (4,839)  (100.00%)
Other  1,541   1,199   342   28.52%
Total non-interest income  4,405   12,234   (7,829)  (63.99%)
Non-interest expense:                
Compensation and benefits  14,036   9,876   4,160   42.12%
Occupancy and equipment  6,429   5,472   957   17.49%
Data processing expenses  1,671   1,327   344   25.92%
Direct loan expenses  1,379   2,160   (781)  (36.16%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  303   289   14   4.84%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  811   876   (65)  (7.42%)
Professional fees  3,082   4,164   (1,082)  (25.98%)
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation  4,995      4,995   %
Grain write-off and write-down  9,574      9,574   %
Marketing and promotional expenses  123   86   37   43.02%
Directors fees  167   138   29   21.01%
Regulatory dues  154   180   (26)  (14.44%)
Other operating expenses  1,917   1,988   (71)  (3.57%)
Total non-interest expense  44,641   26,556   18,085   68.10%
(Loss) income before income taxes  (9,485)  11,030   (20,515)  (185.99%)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes  (3,436)  2,646   (6,082)  (229.86%)
Net (loss) income $(6,049) $8,384  $(14,433)  (172.15%)
(Loss) earnings per common share:                
Basic $(0.27) $0.50  N/A  N/A 
Diluted $(0.27) $0.50  N/A  N/A 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  22,243,776   16,643,138  N/A  N/A 
Diluted  22,243,776   16,661,423  N/A  N/A 


* Represents more than 500%



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Performance Ratios:                   
Return on average assets (1) 0.18%  (1.60%)  3.69%  0.52%  1.59%
Return on average equity (1) 1.01%  (10.06%)  31.46%  4.59%  13.95%
Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.86%  4.48%  4.32%  3.92%  3.60%
Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.10%  4.68%  4.51%  4.13%  3.84%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.84%  6.59%  3.90%  3.72%  3.65%
Efficiency ratio (4) 93.77%  143.50%  44.10%  78.89%  61.80%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 151.98%  145.54%  138.10%  138.89%  140.13%
Average equity to average assets 17.66%  15.92%  11.71%  11.27%  11.37%
Capital Ratios:                   
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 36.00%  23.27%  17.23%  16.15%  16.08%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 34.75%  22.02%  15.98%  14.90%  14.83%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 34.75%  22.02%  15.98%  14.90%  14.83%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 28.79%  14.88%  10.95%  9.98%  10.22%
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.31%  1.28%  1.24%  1.21%  1.16%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 94.05%  106.84%  142.90%  157.17%  175.63%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.05%)  (0.22%)  (0.18%)  (0.13%)  (0.07%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.39%  1.20%  0.87%  0.77%  0.66%
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.91%  0.99%  0.69%  0.65%  0.58%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.91%  0.99%  0.69%  0.65%  0.58%
Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.16%  1.32%  1.07%  1.05%  1.01%
Other:                   
Number of offices18  18  19  19  19 
Number of full-time equivalent employees253  223  217  230  231 
                    

(1)  Annualized where appropriate.
(2)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)  Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

  June 30, 2022 
      Gross  Gross     
  Amortized  Unrealized  Unrealized     
  Cost  Gains  Losses  Fair Value 
  (in thousands) 
Available-for-Sale Securities:                
U.S. Government Bonds $2,983  $  $(264) $2,719 
Corporate Bonds  25,841   2   (1,812)  24,031 
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)  47,252      (5,322)  41,930 
FHLMC Certificates  11,965      (1,513)  10,452 
FNMA Certificates  70,771       (10,003)  60,768 
GNMA Certificates  144         144 
Total available-for-sale securities $158,956  $2  $(18,914) $140,044 
                
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                
Corporate Bonds $79,000  $7  $  $79,007 
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)  62,422      (3)  62,419 
FHLMC Certificates  842      (128)  714 
FNMA Certificates  69,253      (41)  69,212 
Total held-to-maturity securities $211,517  $7  $(172) $211,352 


(1)  Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.



  December 31, 2021 
      Gross  Gross     
  Amortized  Unrealized  Unrealized     
  Cost  Gains  Losses  Fair Value 
  (in thousands) 
Available-for-Sale Securities:                
U.S. Government Bonds $2,981  $  $(47) $2,934 
Corporate Bonds  21,243   144   (203)  21,184 
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1)  18,845      (497)  18,348 
FNMA Certificates  71,930      (1,231)  70,699 
GNMA Certificates  175   6      181 
Total available-for-sale securities $115,174  $150  $(1,978) $113,346 
                
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                
FHLMC Certificates $934  $  $(20) $914 
Total held-to-maturity securities $934  $  $(20) $914 


(1) Comprised of FHLMC, FNMA and GNMA issued securities.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
  Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                               
1-4 family residential                               
Investor Owned $321,671  24.02%$323,442  24.59%$317,304  24.01%$319,346  24.14%$325,409  23.83%
Owner-Occupied  100,048  7.47% 95,234  7.24% 96,947  7.33% 97,493  7.37% 98,839  7.24%
Multifamily residential  396,470  29.60% 368,133  27.98% 348,300  26.34% 317,575  24.01% 318,579  23.33%
Nonresidential properties  279,877  20.90% 251,893  19.14% 239,691  18.13% 211,075  15.96% 211,181  15.46%
Construction and land  165,425  12.35% 144,881  11.01% 134,651  10.19% 133,130  10.07% 125,265  9.17%
Total mortgage loans  1,263,491  94.34% 1,183,583  89.96% 1,136,893  86.00% 1,078,619  81.55% 1,079,273  79.02%
Non-mortgage loans:                               
Business loans (1)  45,720  3.41% 100,253  7.62% 150,512  11.38% 207,859  15.72% 253,935  18.59%
Consumer loans (2)  30,198  2.25% 31,899  2.42% 34,693  2.62% 36,095  2.73% 32,576  2.39%
Total non-mortgage loans  75,918  5.66% 132,152  10.04% 185,205  14.00% 243,954  18.45% 286,511  20.98%
Total loans, gross  1,339,409  100.00% 1,315,735  100.00% 1,322,098  100.00% 1,322,573  100.00% 1,365,784  100.00%
                                
Net deferred loan origination costs  2,446     1,604     (668)    (4,327)    (6,331)   
Allowance for losses on loans  (17,535)    (16,893)    (16,352)    (16,008)    (15,875)   
                                
Loans, net $1,324,320    $1,300,446    $1,305,078    $1,302,238    $1,343,578    


(1)   As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, business loans include $30.8 million, $86.0 million, $136.8 million, $195.9 million and $241.5 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
(2)  As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, consumer loans include $28.3 million, $31.0 million, $33.9 million, $35.5 million and $32.0 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2022 
(Dollars in thousands) 
     
Receivable from Grain    
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2022) $20,449 
Write-downs (year to date as of June 30, 2022)  (9,574)
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2022)  (6,047)
Grant/reserve  (1,826)
Net receivable as of June 30, 2022 $3,002 
     
Microloan receivables    
Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2022 $28,296 
Allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2022  (1,399)
Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2022 $26,897 
     
Investments    
Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2022 $1,000 
     
Total exposure to Grain $30,899 



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Loan Losses

 For the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period$16,893  $16,352  $16,008  $15,875  $15,508 
Provision for loan losses 817   1,258   873   572   586 
Charge-offs:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residences                   
Investor owned              
Owner occupied              
Multifamily residences       (38)      
Nonresidential properties              
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer (450)  (751)  (560)  (510)  (222)
Total charge-offs (450)  (751)  (598)  (510)  (222)
Recoveries:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residences                   
Investor owned 156      8       
Owner occupied       45       
Multifamily residences              
Nonresidential properties              
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business 91   2   15   69    
Consumer 28   32   1   2   3 
Total recoveries 275   34   69   71   3 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (175)  (717)  (529)  (439)  (219)
Allowance for loan losses at end of the period$17,535  $16,893  $16,352  $16,008  $15,875 



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Deposits

  As of 
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
  2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 
  Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $284,462  24.77%$281,132  23.81%$274,956  22.83%$297,777  23.85%$320,404  25.91%
Interest-bearing deposits:                               
NOW/IOLA accounts  28,597  2.49% 33,010  2.79% 35,280  2.93% 28,025  2.24% 28,996  2.35%
Money market accounts  181,156  15.77% 169,847  14.38% 186,893  15.51% 199,758  15.99% 172,925  13.99%
Reciprocal deposits  151,264  13.17% 160,510  13.59% 143,221  11.89% 147,226  11.79% 151,443  12.25%
Savings accounts  139,244  12.12% 133,966  11.34% 134,887  11.20% 142,851  11.43% 130,430  10.55%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  500,261  43.55% 497,333  42.10% 500,281  41.53% 517,860  41.45% 483,794  39.14%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more  65,157  5.67% 75,130  6.36% 78,454  6.51% 70,996  5.68% 74,941  6.06%
Brokered certificates of deposit (1)  62,650  5.45% 79,282  6.71% 79,320  6.58% 83,505  6.68% 83,506  6.76%
Listing service deposits (1)  48,953  4.26% 53,876  4.56% 66,411  5.51% 66,340  5.31% 66,518  5.38%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K  187,245  16.30% 194,412  16.46% 205,294  17.04% 212,783  17.03% 206,998  16.75%
Total certificates of deposit  364,005  31.68% 402,700  34.09% 429,479  35.64% 433,624  34.70% 431,963  34.95%
Total interest-bearing deposits  864,266  75.23% 900,033  76.19% 929,760  77.17% 951,484  76.15% 915,757  74.09%
Total deposits $1,148,728  100.00%$1,181,165  100.00%$1,204,716  100.00%$1,249,261  100.00%$1,236,161  100.00%


(1)  As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, there were $18.5 million, $19.0 million, $29.0 million, $28.9 million and $28.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

 As of Three Months Ended 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$3,460  $3,596  $3,349  $1,669  $1,983 
Owner occupied 1,140   962   1,284   1,090   1,593 
Multifamily residential       1,200   2,577   955 
Nonresidential properties 1,162   1,166   2,163   1,388   1,408 
Construction and land 10,817   7,567   917   922    
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans)$16,579  $13,291  $8,913  $7,646  $5,939 
                    
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$224  $230  $234  $238  $242 
Owner occupied 1,746   2,192   2,196   2,200   2,199 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 96   98   100   101   659 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,066   2,520   2,530   2,539   3,100 
Total non-accrual loans$18,645  $15,811  $11,443  $10,185  $9,039 
                    
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Mortgage loans:                   
1-4 family residential                   
Investor owned$2,246  $2,269  $3,089  $3,121  $3,347 
Owner occupied 2,019   2,313   2,374   2,396   2,431 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 725   726   732   738   755 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:                   
Business              
Consumer              
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans$4,990  $5,308  $6,195  $6,255  $6,533 
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans$23,635  $21,119  $17,638  $16,440  $15,572 
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 1.39%  1.20%  0.87%  0.77%  0.66%
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.91%  0.99%  0.69%  0.65%  0.58%
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.16%  1.32%  1.07%  1.05%  1.01%



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 
 2022  2021 
 Average         Average        
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                     
Loans (2)$1,318,400  $16,057  4.89%  $1,332,808  $15,603  4.70% 
Securities (3) 155,939   908  2.34%   41,218   170  1.65% 
Other (4) 41,708   202  1.94%   60,439   71  0.47% 
Total interest-earning assets 1,516,047   17,167  4.54%   1,434,465   15,844  4.43% 
Non-interest-earning assets 213,355          66,240        
Total assets$1,729,402         $1,500,705        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                     
NOW/IOLA$32,321  $14  0.17%  $30,370  $32  0.42% 
Money market 338,984   474  0.56%   300,326   311  0.42% 
Savings 136,755   31  0.09%   131,397   38  0.12% 
Certificates of deposit 387,129   677  0.70%   431,324   1,108  1.03% 
Total deposits 895,189   1,196  0.54%   893,417   1,489  0.67% 
Advance payments by borrowers 12,359   2  0.06%   11,086   1  0.04% 
Borrowings 89,965   481  2.14%   119,162   622  2.09% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 997,513   1,679  0.68%   1,023,665   2,112  0.83% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                     
Non-interest-bearing demand 359,181         293,626       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 67,220         12,848       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 426,401         306,474       
Total liabilities 1,423,914   1,679      1,330,139   2,112    
Total equity 305,488          170,566        
Total liabilities and total equity$1,729,402      0.68%  $1,500,705      0.83% 
Net interest income    $15,488         $13,732    
Net interest rate spread (5)        3.86%          3.60% 
Net interest-earning assets (6)$518,534         $410,800        
Net interest margin (7)        4.10%          3.84% 
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities        151.98%          140.13% 
                      

(1)   Annualized where appropriate.
(2)   Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)   Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)   Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

 For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
 2022  2021 
 Average         Average        
 Outstanding      Average  Outstanding      Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                     
Loans (2)$1,321,897  $34,257  5.23%  $1,286,226  $30,528  4.79% 
Securities (3) 147,066   1,625  2.23%   31,919   346  2.19% 
Other (4) 39,990   303  1.53%   53,548   147  0.55% 
Total interest-earning assets 1,508,953   36,185  4.84%   1,371,693   31,021  4.56% 
Non-interest-earning assets 219,151          65,102        
Total assets$1,728,104         $1,436,795        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                     
NOW/IOLA$32,700  $30  0.19%  $31,720  $70  0.45% 
Money market 329,448   709  0.43%   288,779   615  0.43% 
Savings 136,084   63  0.09%   129,191   77  0.12% 
Certificates of deposit 403,028   1,480  0.74%   418,722   2,327  1.12% 
Total deposits 901,260   2,282  0.51%   868,412   3,089  0.72% 
Advance payments by borrowers 11,091   3  0.05%   9,999   2  0.04% 
Borrowings 102,258   1,074  2.12%   124,429   1,306  2.12% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,014,609   3,359  0.67%   1,002,840   4,397  0.88% 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                     
Non-interest-bearing demand 365,771         254,588       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 57,446         13,297       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 423,217         267,885       
Total liabilities 1,437,826   3,359      1,270,725   4,397    
Total equity 290,278          166,070        
Total liabilities and total equity$1,728,104      0.67%  $1,436,795      0.88% 
Net interest income    $32,826         $26,624    
Net interest rate spread (5)        4.17%          3.68% 
Net interest-earning assets (6)$494,344         $368,853        
Net interest margin (7)        4.39%          3.91% 
Average interest-earning assets to                     
interest-bearing liabilities        148.72%          136.78% 
                      

(1)  Annualized where appropriate.
(2)  Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)  Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)  Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
(5)  Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(6)  Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)  Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Other Data

 As of 
 June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
 2022  2022  2021  2021  2021 
Other Data                   
Common shares issued 24,724,274   24,724,274   18,463,028   18,463,028   18,463,028 
Less treasury shares       1,037,041   1,132,086   1,135,086 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,724,274   24,724,274   17,425,987   17,330,942   17,327,942 
                    
Book value per common share$11.85  $12.12  $10.86  $10.03  $9.92 
Tangible book value per common share$11.85  $12.12  $10.86  $10.03  $9.92 


