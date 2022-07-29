Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $771,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of ($6.8 million), or ($0.31) per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.



Second Quarter Highlights

Completed a private placement of $225.0 million of Senior Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, to the U.S. Department of Treasury pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program.

Net interest income of $15.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $1.9 million, or 10.67%, from the prior quarter due to a reduction in PPP fee amortization. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 increased $1.8 million, or 12.79%, from the same quarter last year.

Income before taxes was $283,000 for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to a loss before taxes of ($9.8 million) for the prior quarter and income before taxes of $7.8 million for the same quarter last year. Included in the second quarter of 2022 is $1.5 million in additional write-offs of the receivable due from Grain Technologies, Inc. (“Grain”) for microloan originations put back to Grain. Included in the first quarter of 2022 is a $6.3 million write-off and $1.7 million in additional reserves for the receivable due from Grain for microloan originations put back to Grain.

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 0.54% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.49% for the prior quarter and a decrease from 0.67% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 4.10% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from 4.68% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.84% for the same quarter last year.

Net interest rate spread was 3.86% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease from 4.48% for the prior quarter and an increase from 3.60% for the same quarter last year.

Efficiency ratio was 93.77% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 143.50% for the prior quarter and 61.80% for the same quarter last year.

Non-performing loans of $18.6 million as of June 30, 2022 increased $9.6 million year-over-year and were 1.39% of total gross loans receivable at June 30, 2022. The increase was largely attributable to a completed $6.6 million condominium construction loan which is now in the selling phase and has sales under contracts.

Net loans receivable were $1.32 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $19.2 million, or 1.47%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $19.2 million was attributable to a $125.2 million increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $106.0 million decrease in PPP loans.

Securities increased $210.6 million in held-to-maturity securities and by $26.7 million in available-for-sale securities from December 31, 2021. The increase in the securities portfolio is designed to increase interest income and enhance the diversification in interest-earning assets.

Deposits were $1.15 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $56.0 million, or 4.65%, from December 31, 2021.

An Environmental, Social and Governance Committee was established; it is comprised of the Executive Management Team and is currently in the process of developing a materiality assessment in order to determine what issues, practices, and policies are most important to key stakeholders.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO, stated that “we have raised additional equity capital of $328.8 million since December 31, 2021, giving us an unprecedented $518.1 million in stockholder’s equity with which to carry out our mission and add value to our stakeholders, which now includes the United States Treasury, as the holder of our preferred stock. We have begun the process of leveraging that capital, increasing our cash and securities portfolio to a combined $626.4 million from $268.2 million last year, positioning us for additional growing sources of interest income, a new strategic priority. We continue to assess the performance of our microloan portfolio and its strategic impact on our mission as an MDI and CDFI. We are balancing our need to acquire and retain talent necessary to grow our Company with our financial performance.”

Executive Chairman’s Comments

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman, noted that “we continue to focus on growing our loan portfolio, net of PPP loans. We increased our net loans receivable by $19.2 million, or 1.47%, since December 31, 2021. Most telling, the reported growth masks the $125.2 million increase in non-PPP loans due to the concurrent $106.0 million reduction in PPP loans. The portfolio of mortgage loans has grown 17.1% year-over-year and 11.1% since December 31, 2021. Our loan growth reflects the resilience of rent stabilized housing, and its construction, in our communities, as well as the attractiveness of our non-qualified mortgages to business customers. We continue to be humbled by the retention of relationships after PPP loan forgivenesses.”

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $771,000, compared to ($6.8 million) of net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and $5.9 million of net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The $771,000 net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was a $7.6 million increase compared to the prior quarter. This increase was attributable to a decrease of $11.5 million in non-interest expense, offset by decreases of $2.5 million of benefit for income taxes and $1.9 million of net interest income. The $11.5 million decrease in non-interest expense reflects the lower write-down of Grain receivable and the nonrecurring contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The $771,000 net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was a $5.2 million reduction compared to the same quarter last year. This reduction was due to an increase of $2.9 million in non-interest expense, a decrease of $6.2 million in non-interest income and an increase of $231,000 in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase of $1.8 million in net interest income and a decrease of $2.4 million in provision for income taxes quarter over quarter.

The ($6.0 million) net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is a $14.4 million decrease compared to the same period last year. This variance was largely due to an increase of $18.1 million in non-interest expense explained by the one-off expenses mentioned above as well as by an increase in compensation and benefits. Non-interest income was down by $7.8 million given the gain on sale of real property booked last year of $4.8 million coupled with a reduction in income on the sale of mortgage loans. Net interest income after provision for loan losses was up by $5.4 million on higher volumes.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $15.5 million, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 10.67%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and an increase of $1.8 million, or 12.79%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of $1.9 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022 was due to a reduction in PPP fee amortization. The increase of $1.8 million in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due to higher average interest-earning assets of $81.6 million and higher net interest margin of 26bps.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $32.8 million, an increase of $6.2 million, or 23.29%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. This increase was due to increases in average interest-earning assets of $137.3 million and net interest margin of 48bps.

Non-interest income of $2.2 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased $6.2 million from $8.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the $4.2 million gain, net of expense, from sale of real properties during the three months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income decreased $2.0 million from $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, largely due to decreases in income on mortgage loan sales and originations, reflecting both a slowdown in the secondary mortgage markets for refinances as well as the retention in portfolio of originated non-qualified mortgage loans.

The $2.2 million of non-interest income for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2022 was impacted by increases of $519,000 in other non-interest income and $135,000 in late and prepayment charges, offset by decreases of $364,000 in loan origination fees, $218,000 in income on sale of mortgage loans and $124,000 in brokerage commissions, quarter over quarter.

The decrease of $6.2 million in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 was due to the absence of the one-time $4.2 million in gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021, combined with decreases of $1.1 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $874,000 in loan origination fees, $216,000 in brokerage commissions and $105,000 in late and prepayment charges, offset by increases of $218,000 in other non-interest income and $79,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest income decreased $7.8 million to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of $7.8 million was due to a one-time $4.8 million gain, net of expenses, from the sale of real properties recognized during the six months ended June 30, 2021, combined with decreases of $2.2 million in income on sale of mortgage loans, $952,000 in loan origination fees, $291,000 in late and prepayment charges and $101,000 in brokerage commissions, offset by increases of $342,000 in other non-interest income and $190,000 in service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense decreased $11.5 million, or 40.98%, to $16.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $28.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and increased $2.9 million, or 21.46%, from $13.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The decrease of $11.5 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, was attributable to an aggregate $8.1 million write-off and write-down related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an additional $1.5 million write-off and write-down in the second quarter of 2022, and a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in connection with the second-step conversion and reorganization during the first quarter of 2022. Other decreases in non-interest expense included $369,000 in direct loan expenses and $214,000 in compensation and benefits, offset by increases of $414,000 in professional fees and $205,000 in other operating expenses.

The increase of $2.9 million in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021 is a result of increases of $2.7 million in compensation and benefits, $1.5 million in write-off and write-down in the second quarter of 2022 related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud, $399,000 in occupancy and equipment, $103,000 in other operating expenses and $91,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $1.2 million in professional fees and $646,000 in direct loan expenses. The $2.7 million increase of compensation and benefits related to nonrecurring expense amortization related to PPP loans and new hires.

Non-interest expense increased $18.1 million to $44.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $26.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021 was attributable to an aggregate $9.6 million write-off and write down related to the receivable due from Grain for microloans originated by Grain and put back to Grain due to fraud, a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation in connection with the second-step conversion and reorganization during the first quarter of 2022. Other increases in non-interest expense included $4.1 million in compensation and benefits, $957,000 in occupancy and equipment reflecting rental expenses on facilities that were sold and leased back and $344,000 in data processing expenses, offset by decreases of $1.1 million in professional fees and $781,000 in direct loan expenses. The $4.1 million increase of compensation and benefits related to nonrecurring expense amortization related to PPP loans and new hires.

Summary of Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $388.8 million, or 23.51%, to $2.04 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.65 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is attributable to increases of $210.6 million in held-to-maturity securities and $120.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Other increases in total assets are $26.7 million in available-for-sale securities, $19.2 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of $106.0 million net decrease in PPP loans), $10.4 million in FHLBNY stock, $5.8 million in deferred tax assets, $1.5 million in other assets and $893,000 in accrued interest receivable. The increase in total assets was reduced by decreases of $6.6 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value and $672,000, net, in premises and equipment.

Total liabilities increased $59.9 million, or 4.09%, to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.46 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was mainly attributable to increases of $228.1 million in advances from FHLBNY and $24.0 million in other liabilities offset by decreases of $122.0 million in second-step liabilities held at December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022, $56.0 million in deposits and $15.1 million in warehouse lines of credit.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $328.8 million, or 173.75%, to $518.1 million at June 30, 2022 from $189.3 million at December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was mainly attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program, $118.0 million as a result of the sale of common stock in the second-step mutual conversion and reorganization, $4.0 million equity contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, $756,000 in share-based compensation and $690,000 in Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares committed to be released offset by $13.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss and $6.0 million in net loss.

Pursuant to the conversion and reorganization, PDL Community Bancorp treasury stock was extinguished on January 27, 2022. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. currently has no treasury stock.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 53,544 $ 32,168 $ 98,954 $ 29,365 $ 32,541 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 221,262 37,127 54,940 33,673 33,551 Total cash and cash equivalents 274,806 69,295 153,894 63,038 66,092 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 140,044 154,799 113,346 104,358 48,536 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 211,517 927 934 1,437 1,720 Placement with banks 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,490 2,739 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 9,234 7,972 15,836 13,930 15,308 Loans receivable, net 1,324,320 1,300,446 1,305,078 1,302,238 1,343,578 Accrued interest receivable 13,255 12,799 12,362 13,360 13,134 Premises and equipment, net 18,945 19,279 19,617 34,081 34,057 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 16,429 5,420 6,001 6,001 6,156 Deferred tax assets 9,658 7,440 3,820 4,826 5,493 Other assets 21,585 13,730 20,132 14,793 10,837 Total assets $ 2,042,283 $ 1,594,597 $ 1,653,510 $ 1,560,552 $ 1,547,650 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,148,728 $ 1,181,165 $ 1,204,716 $ 1,249,261 $ 1,236,161 Accrued interest payable 158 223 228 238 55 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 8,668 10,161 7,657 9,118 7,682 Advances from the FHLBNY and others 334,375 93,375 106,255 106,255 109,255 Warehouse lines of credit — 753 15,090 11,261 13,084 Mortgage loan fundings payable — — — 1,136 743 Second-step liabilities — — 122,000 — — Other liabilities 32,272 9,341 8,308 9,396 8,780 Total liabilities 1,524,201 1,295,018 1,464,254 1,386,665 1,375,760 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 247 247 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost — — (13,687 ) (15,069 ) (15,069 ) Additional paid-in-capital 205,669 205,243 85,601 86,360 85,956 Retained earnings 116,907 116,136 122,956 107,977 105,925 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,032 ) (7,035 ) (1,456 ) (621 ) (41 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (14,709 ) (15,012 ) (4,343 ) (4,945 ) (5,066 ) Total stockholders' equity 518,082 299,579 189,256 173,887 171,890 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,042,283 $ 1,594,597 $ 1,653,510 $ 1,560,552 $ 1,547,650









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 16,057 $ 18,200 $ 18,013 $ 16,991 $ 15,603 Interest on deposits due from banks 132 36 7 9 2 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 978 782 632 425 239 Total interest and dividend income 17,167 19,018 18,652 17,425 15,844 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 677 803 907 1,010 1,108 Interest on other deposits 521 284 309 354 382 Interest on borrowings 481 593 654 621 622 Total interest expense 1,679 1,680 1,870 1,985 2,112 Net interest income 15,488 17,338 16,782 15,440 13,732 Provision for loan losses 817 1,258 873 572 586 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,671 16,080 15,909 14,868 13,146 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 445 440 468 494 366 Brokerage commissions 214 338 401 270 430 Late and prepayment charges 193 58 336 329 298 Income on sale of mortgage loans 200 418 1,294 1,175 1,288 Loan origination 97 461 886 625 971 Gain on sale of real property — — 15,431 — 4,176 Other 1,030 511 353 341 812 Total non-interest income 2,179 2,226 19,169 3,234 8,341 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 6,911 7,125 6,959 6,427 4,212 Occupancy and equipment 3,237 3,192 3,007 2,849 2,838 Data processing expenses 824 847 771 917 733 Direct loan expenses 505 874 1,032 696 1,151 Insurance and surety bond premiums 156 147 149 147 143 Office supplies, telephone and postage 406 405 552 626 467 Professional fees 1,748 1,334 1,700 1,765 2,902 Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — 4,995 — — — Grain write-off and write-down 1,500 8,074 — — — Marketing and promotional expenses 52 71 69 51 48 Directors fees 96 71 80 67 69 Regulatory dues 71 83 69 74 120 Other operating expenses 1,061 856 1,466 1,113 958 Total non-interest expense 16,567 28,074 15,854 14,732 13,641 Income (loss) before income taxes 283 (9,768 ) 19,224 3,370 7,846 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (488 ) (2,948 ) 4,245 1,318 1,914 Net income (loss) $ 771 $ (6,820 ) $ 14,979 $ 2,052 $ 5,932 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.89 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 23,056,559 21,721,113 16,864,929 16,823,731 16,737,037 Diluted 23,128,911 21,721,113 16,924,785 16,914,833 16,773,606









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 34,257 $ 30,528 $ 3,729 12.22 % Interest on deposits due from banks 168 4 164 * Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 1,760 489 1,271 259.92 % Total interest and dividend income 36,185 31,021 5,164 16.65 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,480 2,327 (847 ) (36.40 %) Interest on other deposits 805 764 41 5.37 % Interest on borrowings 1,074 1,306 (232 ) (17.76 %) Total interest expense 3,359 4,397 (1,038 ) (23.61 %) Net interest income 32,826 26,624 6,202 23.29 % Provision for loan losses 2,075 1,272 803 63.13 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,751 25,352 5,399 21.30 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 885 695 190 27.34 % Brokerage commissions 552 653 (101 ) (15.47 %) Late and prepayment charges 251 542 (291 ) (53.69 %) Income on sale of mortgage loans 618 2,796 (2,178 ) (77.90 %) Loan origination 558 1,510 (952 ) (63.05 %) Gain on sale of real property — 4,839 (4,839 ) (100.00 %) Other 1,541 1,199 342 28.52 % Total non-interest income 4,405 12,234 (7,829 ) (63.99 %) Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,036 9,876 4,160 42.12 % Occupancy and equipment 6,429 5,472 957 17.49 % Data processing expenses 1,671 1,327 344 25.92 % Direct loan expenses 1,379 2,160 (781 ) (36.16 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 303 289 14 4.84 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 811 876 (65 ) (7.42 %) Professional fees 3,082 4,164 (1,082 ) (25.98 %) Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation 4,995 — 4,995 — % Grain write-off and write-down 9,574 — 9,574 — % Marketing and promotional expenses 123 86 37 43.02 % Directors fees 167 138 29 21.01 % Regulatory dues 154 180 (26 ) (14.44 %) Other operating expenses 1,917 1,988 (71 ) (3.57 %) Total non-interest expense 44,641 26,556 18,085 68.10 % (Loss) income before income taxes (9,485 ) 11,030 (20,515 ) (185.99 %) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (3,436 ) 2,646 (6,082 ) (229.86 %) Net (loss) income $ (6,049 ) $ 8,384 $ (14,433 ) (172.15 %) (Loss) earnings per common share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.50 N/A N/A Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.50 N/A N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,243,776 16,643,138 N/A N/A Diluted 22,243,776 16,661,423 N/A N/A



* Represents more than 500%











Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.18 % (1.60 %) 3.69 % 0.52 % 1.59 % Return on average equity (1) 1.01 % (10.06 %) 31.46 % 4.59 % 13.95 % Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.86 % 4.48 % 4.32 % 3.92 % 3.60 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 4.10 % 4.68 % 4.51 % 4.13 % 3.84 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.84 % 6.59 % 3.90 % 3.72 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (4) 93.77 % 143.50 % 44.10 % 78.89 % 61.80 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 151.98 % 145.54 % 138.10 % 138.89 % 140.13 % Average equity to average assets 17.66 % 15.92 % 11.71 % 11.27 % 11.37 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 36.00 % 23.27 % 17.23 % 16.15 % 16.08 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % 14.90 % 14.83 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 34.75 % 22.02 % 15.98 % 14.90 % 14.83 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 28.79 % 14.88 % 10.95 % 9.98 % 10.22 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.31 % 1.28 % 1.24 % 1.21 % 1.16 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 94.05 % 106.84 % 142.90 % 157.17 % 175.63 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.05 %) (0.22 %) (0.18 %) (0.13 %) (0.07 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % 0.77 % 0.66 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.58 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.58 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.16 % 1.32 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.01 % Other: Number of offices 18 18 19 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 253 223 217 230 231

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

June 30, 2022 Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,983 $ — $ (264 ) $ 2,719 Corporate Bonds 25,841 2 (1,812 ) 24,031 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 47,252 — (5,322 ) 41,930 FHLMC Certificates 11,965 — (1,513 ) 10,452 FNMA Certificates 70,771 (10,003 ) 60,768 GNMA Certificates 144 — — 144 Total available-for-sale securities $ 158,956 $ 2 $ (18,914 ) $ 140,044 Held-to-Maturity Securities: Corporate Bonds $ 79,000 $ 7 $ — $ 79,007 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 62,422 — (3 ) 62,419 FHLMC Certificates 842 — (128 ) 714 FNMA Certificates 69,253 — (41 ) 69,212 Total held-to-maturity securities $ 211,517 $ 7 $ (172 ) $ 211,352



(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.











December 31, 2021 Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,981 $ — $ (47 ) $ 2,934 Corporate Bonds 21,243 144 (203 ) 21,184 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (1) 18,845 — (497 ) 18,348 FNMA Certificates 71,930 — (1,231 ) 70,699 GNMA Certificates 175 6 — 181 Total available-for-sale securities $ 115,174 $ 150 $ (1,978 ) $ 113,346 Held-to-Maturity Securities: FHLMC Certificates $ 934 $ — $ (20 ) $ 914 Total held-to-maturity securities $ 934 $ — $ (20 ) $ 914



(1) Comprised of FHLMC, FNMA and GNMA issued securities.









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 321,671 24.02 % $ 323,442 24.59 % $ 317,304 24.01 % $ 319,346 24.14 % $ 325,409 23.83 % Owner-Occupied 100,048 7.47 % 95,234 7.24 % 96,947 7.33 % 97,493 7.37 % 98,839 7.24 % Multifamily residential 396,470 29.60 % 368,133 27.98 % 348,300 26.34 % 317,575 24.01 % 318,579 23.33 % Nonresidential properties 279,877 20.90 % 251,893 19.14 % 239,691 18.13 % 211,075 15.96 % 211,181 15.46 % Construction and land 165,425 12.35 % 144,881 11.01 % 134,651 10.19 % 133,130 10.07 % 125,265 9.17 % Total mortgage loans 1,263,491 94.34 % 1,183,583 89.96 % 1,136,893 86.00 % 1,078,619 81.55 % 1,079,273 79.02 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 45,720 3.41 % 100,253 7.62 % 150,512 11.38 % 207,859 15.72 % 253,935 18.59 % Consumer loans (2) 30,198 2.25 % 31,899 2.42 % 34,693 2.62 % 36,095 2.73 % 32,576 2.39 % Total non-mortgage loans 75,918 5.66 % 132,152 10.04 % 185,205 14.00 % 243,954 18.45 % 286,511 20.98 % Total loans, gross 1,339,409 100.00 % 1,315,735 100.00 % 1,322,098 100.00 % 1,322,573 100.00 % 1,365,784 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 2,446 1,604 (668 ) (4,327 ) (6,331 ) Allowance for losses on loans (17,535 ) (16,893 ) (16,352 ) (16,008 ) (15,875 ) Loans, net $ 1,324,320 $ 1,300,446 $ 1,305,078 $ 1,302,238 $ 1,343,578



(1) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, business loans include $30.8 million, $86.0 million, $136.8 million, $195.9 million and $241.5 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, consumer loans include $28.3 million, $31.0 million, $33.9 million, $35.5 million and $32.0 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2022) $ 20,449 Write-downs (year to date as of June 30, 2022) (9,574 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-June 30, 2022) (6,047 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of June 30, 2022 $ 3,002 Microloan receivables Grain originated loans receivable as of June 30, 2022 $ 28,296 Allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2022 (1,399 ) Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2022 $ 26,897 Investments Investment in Grain as of June 30, 2022 $ 1,000 Total exposure to Grain $ 30,899









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Loan Losses

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 16,893 $ 16,352 $ 16,008 $ 15,875 $ 15,508 Provision for loan losses 817 1,258 873 572 586 Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — (38 ) — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer (450 ) (751 ) (560 ) (510 ) (222 ) Total charge-offs (450 ) (751 ) (598 ) (510 ) (222 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned 156 — 8 — — Owner occupied — — 45 — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business 91 2 15 69 — Consumer 28 32 1 2 3 Total recoveries 275 34 69 71 3 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (175 ) (717 ) (529 ) (439 ) (219 ) Allowance for loan losses at end of the period $ 17,535 $ 16,893 $ 16,352 $ 16,008 $ 15,875









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 284,462 24.77 % $ 281,132 23.81 % $ 274,956 22.83 % $ 297,777 23.85 % $ 320,404 25.91 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 28,597 2.49 % 33,010 2.79 % 35,280 2.93 % 28,025 2.24 % 28,996 2.35 % Money market accounts 181,156 15.77 % 169,847 14.38 % 186,893 15.51 % 199,758 15.99 % 172,925 13.99 % Reciprocal deposits 151,264 13.17 % 160,510 13.59 % 143,221 11.89 % 147,226 11.79 % 151,443 12.25 % Savings accounts 139,244 12.12 % 133,966 11.34 % 134,887 11.20 % 142,851 11.43 % 130,430 10.55 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 500,261 43.55 % 497,333 42.10 % 500,281 41.53 % 517,860 41.45 % 483,794 39.14 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 65,157 5.67 % 75,130 6.36 % 78,454 6.51 % 70,996 5.68 % 74,941 6.06 % Brokered certificates of deposit (1) 62,650 5.45 % 79,282 6.71 % 79,320 6.58 % 83,505 6.68 % 83,506 6.76 % Listing service deposits (1) 48,953 4.26 % 53,876 4.56 % 66,411 5.51 % 66,340 5.31 % 66,518 5.38 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 187,245 16.30 % 194,412 16.46 % 205,294 17.04 % 212,783 17.03 % 206,998 16.75 % Total certificates of deposit 364,005 31.68 % 402,700 34.09 % 429,479 35.64 % 433,624 34.70 % 431,963 34.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 864,266 75.23 % 900,033 76.19 % 929,760 77.17 % 951,484 76.15 % 915,757 74.09 % Total deposits $ 1,148,728 100.00 % $ 1,181,165 100.00 % $ 1,204,716 100.00 % $ 1,249,261 100.00 % $ 1,236,161 100.00 %



(1) As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, there were $18.5 million, $19.0 million, $29.0 million, $28.9 million and $28.9 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 3,460 $ 3,596 $ 3,349 $ 1,669 $ 1,983 Owner occupied 1,140 962 1,284 1,090 1,593 Multifamily residential — — 1,200 2,577 955 Nonresidential properties 1,162 1,166 2,163 1,388 1,408 Construction and land 10,817 7,567 917 922 — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 16,579 $ 13,291 $ 8,913 $ 7,646 $ 5,939 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 224 $ 230 $ 234 $ 238 $ 242 Owner occupied 1,746 2,192 2,196 2,200 2,199 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 96 98 100 101 659 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 2,066 2,520 2,530 2,539 3,100 Total non-accrual loans $ 18,645 $ 15,811 $ 11,443 $ 10,185 $ 9,039 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,246 $ 2,269 $ 3,089 $ 3,121 $ 3,347 Owner occupied 2,019 2,313 2,374 2,396 2,431 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 725 726 732 738 755 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,990 $ 5,308 $ 6,195 $ 6,255 $ 6,533 Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 23,635 $ 21,119 $ 17,638 $ 16,440 $ 15,572 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 1.39 % 1.20 % 0.87 % 0.77 % 0.66 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.91 % 0.99 % 0.69 % 0.65 % 0.58 % Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.16 % 1.32 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.01 %









Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,318,400 $ 16,057 4.89% $ 1,332,808 $ 15,603 4.70% Securities (3) 155,939 908 2.34% 41,218 170 1.65% Other (4) 41,708 202 1.94% 60,439 71 0.47% Total interest-earning assets 1,516,047 17,167 4.54% 1,434,465 15,844 4.43% Non-interest-earning assets 213,355 66,240 Total assets $ 1,729,402 $ 1,500,705 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 32,321 $ 14 0.17% $ 30,370 $ 32 0.42% Money market 338,984 474 0.56% 300,326 311 0.42% Savings 136,755 31 0.09% 131,397 38 0.12% Certificates of deposit 387,129 677 0.70% 431,324 1,108 1.03% Total deposits 895,189 1,196 0.54% 893,417 1,489 0.67% Advance payments by borrowers 12,359 2 0.06% 11,086 1 0.04% Borrowings 89,965 481 2.14% 119,162 622 2.09% Total interest-bearing liabilities 997,513 1,679 0.68% 1,023,665 2,112 0.83% Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 359,181 — 293,626 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 67,220 — 12,848 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 426,401 — 306,474 — Total liabilities 1,423,914 1,679 1,330,139 2,112 Total equity 305,488 170,566 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,729,402 0.68% $ 1,500,705 0.83% Net interest income $ 15,488 $ 13,732 Net interest rate spread (5) 3.86% 3.60% Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 518,534 $ 410,800 Net interest margin (7) 4.10% 3.84% Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 151.98% 140.13%

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,321,897 $ 34,257 5.23% $ 1,286,226 $ 30,528 4.79% Securities (3) 147,066 1,625 2.23% 31,919 346 2.19% Other (4) 39,990 303 1.53% 53,548 147 0.55% Total interest-earning assets 1,508,953 36,185 4.84% 1,371,693 31,021 4.56% Non-interest-earning assets 219,151 65,102 Total assets $ 1,728,104 $ 1,436,795 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 32,700 $ 30 0.19% $ 31,720 $ 70 0.45% Money market 329,448 709 0.43% 288,779 615 0.43% Savings 136,084 63 0.09% 129,191 77 0.12% Certificates of deposit 403,028 1,480 0.74% 418,722 2,327 1.12% Total deposits 901,260 2,282 0.51% 868,412 3,089 0.72% Advance payments by borrowers 11,091 3 0.05% 9,999 2 0.04% Borrowings 102,258 1,074 2.12% 124,429 1,306 2.12% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,014,609 3,359 0.67% 1,002,840 4,397 0.88% Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 365,771 — 254,588 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 57,446 — 13,297 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 423,217 — 267,885 — Total liabilities 1,437,826 3,359 1,270,725 4,397 Total equity 290,278 166,070 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,728,104 0.67% $ 1,436,795 0.88% Net interest income $ 32,826 $ 26,624 Net interest rate spread (5) 4.17% 3.68% Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 494,344 $ 368,853 Net interest margin (7) 4.39% 3.91% Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 148.72% 136.78%

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Other Data Common shares issued 24,724,274 24,724,274 18,463,028 18,463,028 18,463,028 Less treasury shares — — 1,037,041 1,132,086 1,135,086 Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,724,274 24,724,274 17,425,987 17,330,942 17,327,942 Book value per common share $ 11.85 $ 12.12 $ 10.86 $ 10.03 $ 9.92 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.85 $ 12.12 $ 10.86 $ 10.03 $ 9.92





