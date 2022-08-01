Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

English Norwegian

A primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA:

Per Martin Labråten, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 1 August 2022 sold 2,300 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 367.20 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, cf. the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 3-1, and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment