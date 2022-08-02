Amesite to Provide Website Integrated eCommerce Solution to Wayne State University, College of Engineering

DETROIT, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces the expansion of its partnership with Wayne State University (WSU) and its College of Engineering with the integration of its V5 eCommerce solution.



Learners will now experience a streamlined process to register, pay, and onboard courses directly from the Wayne State University Warrior Tech Source website. This will increase the accessibility and engagement of the University’s network of 30,000 alumni around the world in 48 countries and all 50 states.

Said Dr. Farshad Fotouhi, Dean of Engineering at Wayne State University, “Amesite has continuously brought us cutting-edge technology and now is delivering system-wide software solutions, which are advancing our programs. The need for a holistic system has become increasingly pressing, and we are thrilled to be able to grow our Partnership with Amesite to scale our learning programs in a way that enables our learners and faculty to register, onboard and participate with ease.”

Dr. Rita Gordon, Senior Director of Business Affairs of Wayne State University’s College of Engineering added, “The strength of this Partnership and our digital capabilities continue to grow, and we could not be more pleased to be able to deliver a best-in-class experience to the multitude of learners who need to rapidly upskill and reskill.”

“This expansion is another exciting win for Amesite,” said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder & CEO of Amesite. “Our V5 capabilities are what the market needs, and we are thrilled to be able to equip our Partners with the technology solutions and services they need to scale globally. Instead of competing universities against one another, or simply creating products that we push-market under their names, we are helping them genuinely meet their missions by delivering programs that work for their learners. The market size is enormous, because there are thousands and thousands of universities that need this solution, and we are proud to partner with them and deliver learning with excellence.”

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.io/.

