Asia Broadband Adds Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Expert to Development Team to Accelerate AABB Exchange Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has retained a cryptocurrency, blockchain and cybersecurity expert to enhance the architecture, functionality and management of the AABB Exchange to expedite the achievement of operational milestones. The extensive project management experience specific to blockchain platforms and networks now added to the Company’s digital asset development group is expected to enhance the Exchange operations significantly. Several analysis and assessment reports have already been completed to facilitate the plan and execution of Exchange efficiencies and advancements.

“We are elated with the progress that our Exchange group has realized already by the additional expertise and leadership now in place. Our Exchange operations are advancing rapidly to achieve our core objectives of a robust, efficient and user-focused Exchange with premier security for our users and token holders,” asserted Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

In conjunction with the Exchange developments, the Company recently launched a preliminary advertisement campaign for the AABBG gold-backed token and the AABB Exchange at the Los Angeles Airport (LAX). The Company has plans to expand this marketing and advertising program as the Exchange enhancements roll-out.

Through the AABBG token and AABB Exchange, the Company embraces a pioneering philosophy with its truly unique Mine-to-Token vertical integration operational approach that strives toward complete independence from FIAT currency.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has added a digital assets business segment and released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its AABB Wallet and a proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at:

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.