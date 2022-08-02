Luckin Coffee to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on Monday, August 8, 2022.



The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a unique access PIN by email.

Pre-registration is accessible online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfe27acd73e0646939e30e0c95680c35c.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information provided in the email received following registration. Please note that, due to regional restrictions, some participants may receive operator assistance when joining the conference call and will not be automatically connected.

Starting today, all shareholders will be able to submit questions to Luckin Coffee management by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ythamqfc. After registration, there will be an “Ask a Question” section on the top right of the screen. Management will answer a selection of questions from the submission list during the conference call. The Q&A platform will remain open from today through the conclusion of the earnings call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

