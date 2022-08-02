Ultimus Receives #1 ranking in Independent ETF Client Survey

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce it received the highest-ranking results in Global Custodian’s 2022 ETF Administration Survey. The third-party survey examined client responses across eleven categories, with Ultimus obtaining the highest industry marks overall as well as in six service categories including a perfect score in the Onboarding/Launch Support category.



This survey reflects Ultimus’ focus to disrupt the ETF servicing space by combining a unique blend of client servicing culture with award winning technology. In just a short time, Ultimus shot towards the top of an ETF servicing league table to become the 2nd largest named ETF fund administrator in the U.S. based upon number of sponsors serviced.

The eleven categories in Global Custodian’s annual survey included client service, technology, ETF basket services, fund accounting, and servicing model among others. In addition to the perfect score in onboarding, Ultimus achieved the highest industry scores in the fund accounting (6.88), compliance support (6.88), ETF servicing model (6.75), technology (6.75), and client service (6.75) categories and a very strong performing score in ETF basket services (6.83). The firm received an overall survey score of 6.72 out of 7.0, the highest of the seven global fund administrators that participated.

Gary Tenkman , Ultimus’ CEO, notes the service teams focus on their clients and attributes the exceptionally high marks to their unmatched standard for client service. “We are pleased by the results - it reflects the investments we have made around talent and technology to build our ETF service offering,” he says. “We appreciate our clients’ business and look forward to working with other asset managers who are considering launching ETFs. Our experienced team members take pride in providing solutions that help clients reach their goals. We work hard to help firms new to the ETF space understand all the key considerations as well as those with existing ETFs by providing high quality client service day-to-day.”

Kevin Wolf , EVP, Head of Fund Administration and Product at Ultimus, mentions how the firm has leveraged its exponential growth by hiring top industry talent which, in turn, has allowed for an even greater focus on its client-centric approach. “The survey results indicate to us that as our business has grown, our client service remains the top priority. It’s not just a philosophy for Ultimus, it’s part of our culture,” he says. In addition, “I also want to acknowledge that the scalability of our technology is instrumental in onboarding and servicing clients, allowing us to deliver customized experiences to help meet their objectives. This combination of world-class technology and outstanding service is the Ultimus difference, and the Global Custodian survey results have once again affirmed that.”

These ETF administration survey results come on the heels of the firm ranking the highest in the Mutual Fund Administration survey for a record 8 straight years. The results in both product categories demonstrate the firm’s commitment to client service as a priority across the organization.

