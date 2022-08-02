The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation Awarded Generous Grant For Youth Success Initiative by the Walter S. Johnson Foundation

Roseville, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Michael Ziegler PRIDE Industries Foundation has been awarded a two-year, $280,000 grant from the Walter S. Johnson Foundation to fund its Youth Success Initiative.

“With this generous grant from the Walter S. Johnson Foundation, we are now able to launch the Youth Success Initiative,” said Dr. Jennifer Luebke, Chief Workforce Inclusion Officer, PRIDE Industries. “This new program will provide coaching, mentoring, counseling, and employment to young adults. It will also connect program participants to post-secondary education and training opportunities.”

As the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries is continually working to expand the employment services it offers. The Youth Success Initiative is the organization’s latest such offering. This workforce development program is focused on helping youth with disabilities and other barriers to employment (ages 16-24) achieve success in their desired career path and live independently. The Youth Success Initiative will help young people successfully transition from foster care, juvenile justice systems, and homeless care systems in Placer and Sacramento counties. PRIDE Industries, in consultation with New Ways to Work, will design, pilot, and monitor the Youth Success Initiative.

It’s the type of program that is a natural fit for both PRIDE Industries and the Walter S. Johnson Foundation.

Founded in 1968, The Walter S. Johnson Foundation assists transition-aged foster youth and other vulnerable young people in Northern California and Nevada, helping these individuals reach their potential and become successful adults.

“The Walter S. Johnson Foundation is thrilled to partner with PRIDE Industries on supporting this program to help current and former foster youth with their employment skills,” said Yali Lincroft, Vice President of Philanthropic Services at the Walter S. Johnson Foundation/Whittier Trust. “They are an ideal partner for this project given PRIDE's Industries’ record in creating innovative recruitment and training programs that help build an inclusive and diverse workforce.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing and recruitment services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://PRIDEIndustries.com.

###