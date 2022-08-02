Thor Equities Group Welcomes White Castle to Coney Island

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has signed a lease with America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle, in Coney Island. Known as “America’s Playground”, Coney Island has been an iconic destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike for many generations.

Located across from one of Coney Island’s most celebrated landmarks, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs, White Castle will occupy 2,300 square feet and span 25 feet on Stillwell Avenue. Steps from Luna Park and the highly anticipated new rides in development, White Castle will benefit from tremendous foot traffic and be a popular stop on bustling Stillwell Avenue. Co-tenants at the property include trendy candy store, IT’SUGAR, and Cajun-inspired eatery, Crab Du Jour. Approximately 2,300 square feet of retail remains available at 1315 Stillwell Avenue.

“White Castle is an exciting addition to Coney Island. We are pleased they have selected our property and confident they will do very well in their new outpost,” said Executive Vice President of Thor Equities Group, Jack J. Sitt.

Thor Equities has been actively building its logistics platform with acquisitions in Los Angeles and Savannah in the past few weeks. In the past year, Thor acquired a mix of high-quality industrial facilities, development sites, and outdoor storage properties in Atlanta, Dallas, Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Abroad, Thor recently sold a collection of prime industrial assets across Spain, France, and the Netherlands, and has been especially active building its Spanish logistics portfolio. Last month, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

