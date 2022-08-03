RAMSEY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES UPDATED HIGH SCHOOL CURRICULUM AHEAD OF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 3, 2022

Ramsey Solutions’ premier high school curriculum, Foundations in Personal Finance, has been newly updated to meet the needs of educators and students nationwide. Just in time for the 2022 back-to-school season, the Fourth Edition of Foundations features new money experts as well as improvements to the Ramsey Classroom learning management system, including an improved gradebook experience to make grading easier and faster.



The lessons feature Ramsey Personalities Dave Ramsey, Kristina Ellis, George Kamel, Rachel Cruze, Dr. John Delony and Ken Coleman. As students head back to the classroom, they will learn the benefits of budgeting and saving, how to go to college debt-free, and the importance of avoiding debt and investing wisely.



“My goal is to help students avoid the student loan trap before it’s too late,” said college finance expert and Ramsey Personality Kristina Ellis. “As more states require personal finance education, I’m excited to be a part of this life-change students will experience.”



Currently, 27 states require schools to offer a personal finance course, but only 15 states mandate the course as a graduation requirement. [1] ,2



“Requiring financial literacy education is now becoming more important than ever,” said Jim King, executive vice president of Ramsey Education. “I’m so encouraged by the thousands of teachers who are changing the lives of their students and their families through the Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum.”



Foundations in Personal Finance has helped more than five million students nationwide, and over 45% of high schools have taught these impactful lessons.

For more information about Foundations in Personal Finance, visit ramseysolutions.com/education.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using biblically based, commonsense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, No. 1 national bestselling books, products, courses and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 1,000 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.

[1] Council for Economic Education

2 WPDE