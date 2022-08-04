OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

4 August 2022

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the Company)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 3 August 2022 it had purchased a total of 9,596 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 9,596 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.25 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £5.21 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £5.2358

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2022.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 440,732,485 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 440,732,485.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838 973

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBp

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Company Name ISIN Trade Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 16:27:47 GBp 396 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PJCRA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 16:10:51 GBp 14 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PCo$H OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 16:10:51 GBp 193 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PCo$J OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 16:08:57 GBp 278 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PCp2G OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:48:25 GBp 249 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PCb$h OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:45:22 GBp 307 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PCZgM OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:36:48 GBp 306 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PCiJt OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:29:04 GBp 249 523.00 XLON xHa9R1PCfSI OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:19:09 GBp 314 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PCGCw OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 15:08:58 GBp 314 523.00 XLON xHa9R1PCRzv OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:52:56 GBp 282 523.00 XLON xHa9R1PC1R6 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:51:44 GBp 345 523.00 XLON xHa9R1PCEEi OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:49:00 GBp 242 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PCCJb OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:49:00 GBp 113 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PCCJd OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:29:35 GBp 247 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PDyji OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 14:19:02 GBp 353 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PDcqa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 13:58:46 GBp 197 523.50 XLON xHa9R1PDl70 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 13:45:59 GBp 274 523.00 XLON xHa9R1PDeIl OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 13:26:57 GBp 273 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PDGJq OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 13:09:02 GBp 375 521.50 XLON xHa9R1PD6oT OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 12:32:55 GBp 193 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PEsSD OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 12:14:34 GBp 323 523.50 XLON xHa9R1PEnF5 OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 11:51:02 GBp 132 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PEdqm OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 11:51:02 GBp 238 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PEdqo OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 11:29:29 GBp 187 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PEkAe OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 11:29:29 GBp 428 524.50 XLON xHa9R1PEkAk OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 10:28:15 GBp 453 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PE6vA OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 09:52:27 GBp 230 525.00 XLON xHa9R1PE9lc OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 09:35:03 GBp 305 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PFpTm OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 09:31:28 GBp 132 524.50 XLON xHa9R1PFnyO OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 09:31:28 GBp 167 524.50 XLON xHa9R1PFnyQ OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:57:20 GBp 283 522.50 XLON xHa9R1PFiWa OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:40:17 GBp 220 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PFLlj OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:40:17 GBp 221 523.50 XLON xHa9R1PFLlp OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:40:17 GBp 205 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PFLlr OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:40:17 GBp 136 524.00 XLON xHa9R1PFLlt OSB GROUP PLC GB00BLDRH360 03-Aug-2022 08:07:26 GBp 422 521.00 XLON xHa9R1PF4nb

END