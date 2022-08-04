Trupanion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that Drew Wolff, Trupanion’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Bank of America 2022 SMID Cap Ideas Conference, which is taking place virtually on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Trupanion is scheduled to present at 9:40 am ET / 6:40 am PT and will participate virtually in meetings with investors throughout the day.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, which is taking place Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. Trupanion is scheduled to present at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 700,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Contact:



Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

InvestorRelations@trupanion.com