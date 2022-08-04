QT Imaging Sees New Milestone Success with Blinded Medical Trials of Its Market-Disruptive Breakthrough Body Scanning Technology

San Francisco, California, USA, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, US Capital Global Securities LLC launched a convertible note offering of up to $30 million for QT Imaging, Inc. (“QT Imaging”), an innovative MedTech company that continues to reach new milestones in product development, testing, and clearance. In QT Imaging’s latest milestone, a National Cancer Institute prostate cancer screening study has indicated that the company’s proprietary product, the QTscan®, has equal or better sensitivity than MRI.

The QTscan is FDA-cleared for whole breast imaging and can be used for medical screening and diagnosis. Due to its proven superior sensitivity and specificity to X-ray mammography, the QTscan can safely identify the difference between benign and problematic tissue without the need for compression, injections, and potentially harmful radiation.

Recently, the QTscan was also subjected to a second (BR15) blinded multi-reader multi-case study performed by Dr. Yulei Jiang, PhD, of the University of Chicago’s Department of Radiology. The findings show that the QTscan meets the non-inferiority endpoint for breast cancer detection when compared to conventional full field digital mammography.

“We are extremely pleased, although not at all surprised, with these positive findings, which demonstrate the long-term and continued high performance of our QTscan,” said John C. Klock, M.D., CEO and Chief Medical Officer at QT Imaging. “The findings are especially exciting for young women at high risk of developing breast cancer due to genetics risk factors, but who currently do not qualify for mammography. QT Imaging’s technology finally presents them with a safe and effective method for breast screening evaluation.”

“We are very proud to be supporting QT Imaging in the development of this innovative, breakthrough, non-invasive body scanning technology,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “The QTscan is cost-effective, boasts greater sensitivity, and is more accurate than the technology currently available, which will allow hospitals worldwide to reduce the number of false negative scan results in the future. If you are interested, the opportunity to participate in QT Imaging’s $30 million convertible note offering is still open to eligible investors.”

QT Imaging plans to extend its platform technology to develop products for orthopedic, musculoskeletal, brain, and whole-body imaging and as a treatment platform for image-guided procedures, including a non-surgical treatment of early-stage breast cancer.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging is a privately held medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low energy sound. This contrasts with traditional medical imaging using ionizing radiation (e.g., X-ray and CT) or magnetic fields (e.g., MRI), which may require contrast injections and specialized facilities. Its clinical trials have been conducted at prestigious institutions in the US and Europe. The QT Breast Scanner is available in Asia through a joint venture with TCL Healthcare Equipment and in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa through a distribution arrangement with QT Scan, B.V. www.qtimaging.com

About US Capital

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. View USCGS’ Form CRS at https://www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Pankaj Vashisth, Senior Vice President, at pv@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1034.

Attachment