Physical Rehabilitation Network Welcomes Aaron Cohen as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Carlsbad, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (“PRN”), a leading US-based owner-operator of over 200 physical therapy clinics, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Aaron Cohen as Senior Vice President of Human Resources (HR). With the addition of Cohen, PRN continues its forward progress in evolving its winning and inclusive culture while diversifying clinician development opportunities across its 17-state national network.

“With a leader like Aaron [Cohen] joining our team, we hope to ensure our company continues evolving in a purposeful way that puts our people first while allowing our culture-focused commitments to flourish," said Ajay Gupta, CEO, PRN. “Aaron’s experience and successes in the healthcare environment will also be increasingly important as we continue to expand our team and operations across the United States.”

Cohen brings more than 17 years of experience working across industries in both in-house and Human Resources consulting roles. Recently, he was a Director of Human Capital consulting at EnspiraHR, working with start-up and mid-sized organizations to scale their People Operations teams, policies, and processes. Under Cohen’s leadership, among the HR team’s many operational priorities, the team will be focused on driving the evolution of PRN’s inclusive and collaborative culture and supporting PRN’s patient-facing employees by removing the obstacles and roadblocks to providing a premier outpatient experience.

“I am proud to join the PRN team and am looking forward to partnering with the many talented professionals across the business in continuing to cultivate an inclusive culture and work environment for all,” said Cohen. “I am equally excited to play a leading role in driving PRN’s passion to challenge the status quo and relook at the traditional model of our customer and employee experience.”

For more information on career opportunities across PRN's national footprint, visit PRNpt.com/careers.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is a leading owner-operator of more than 200 outpatient physical therapy clinics across 17 states in the western and central regions of the United States. Boasting a differentiated delivery model, PRN integrates owning, managing, and developing physical therapy locations and brands as well as establishing Health System Joint Venture and PT practice partnerships with its value-based, people-first, outcomes-driven care delivery solutions. PRN’s growing network of distinguished regional brands offer a full range of treatment services, including outpatient physical therapy, workplace ergonomics, workers’ compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. PRN proudly supports more than 1,700 physical therapy experts, offering many developmental pathways committed to comprehensive patient care and building leaders of tomorrow.

