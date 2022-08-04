Hawkins, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three months ended July 3, 2022, its first quarter of fiscal 2023.



First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Record quarterly sales of $246.5 million, a 36% year-over-year increase.

Record quarterly gross profit of $46.7 million, a 20% increase over the prior year, contributing to record quarterly operating income of $27.9 million, a 26% year-over-year increase.

Record quarterly diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94, 19% higher than the same period last year.

Record quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $34.3 million, an 18% increase over the same period of the prior year.

Increased number of shares available to be repurchased under the Company's share repurchase program by 1 million.

Completed expansion of our Centralia, Illinois manufacturing facility, adding 50% more capacity to support future growth mainly for our food ingredients and specialty agricultural businesses.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“Our first quarter of fiscal 2023 showed the continued strength of our business. We generated 36% sales growth, which is our third quarter in a row of more than 30% sales growth and our sixth quarter in a row of more than 20% sales growth. We continued to add new customers in the quarter and have consistently done so over the past five years, growing our customer base at a seven percent compounded annual growth rate over the last five years. Our improved performance was spread across all three segments, each growing revenue by double-digits. We continue to manage rising raw material costs, which had a negative impact on gross profits in the quarter as we recorded a charge of $3.8 million for LIFO expense, $2 million more than the first quarter of last year. Even with the additional expense we still recorded record gross profit of $47 million.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “While growing our top line is an important part of our strategy, we are also intensely focused on driving profitability. We demonstrated this by achieving our 17th consecutive quarter of year-over-year operating income growth. We did this in the face of operating cost inflation, rising raw materials costs, and unfavorable LIFO reserve adjustments, which all negatively impacted our profitability. We will continue to manage our cost structure over time to drive profitability and to maintain our strong balance sheet. Lastly, I want to thank our customers, suppliers, and employees, as without them this growth would not be possible.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported net income of $19.7 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $16.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $246.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 36%, from sales of $181.2 million for the same period a year ago, driven primarily by price increases. Industrial segment sales increased $38.8 million, or 45%, to $124.7 million for the current quarter, from $85.9 million for the same period a year ago. The growth in Industrial segment sales was driven primarily by increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials as well as a product mix shift to more sales of our food ingredient products, which typically have higher margins. Water Treatment segment sales increased $22.3 million, or 40%, to $78.5 million for the current quarter, from $56.2 million for the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales growth was a result of increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials, increased demand for our products and the added sales from acquisitions. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $4.1 million, or 10%, to $43.3 million for the current quarter, from $39.2 million for the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment sales increased due to sales growth of our manufactured products, partially offset by a decrease in sales of our specialty distributed products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $7.7 million, or 20%, to $46.7 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $39.0 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.8 million, primarily due to rising raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $1.8 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $5.7 million, or 40%, to $20.0 million, or 16% of sales, for the current quarter, from $14.3 million, or 17% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Total Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of sales growth and product mix shift, partially offset by the decrease in gross profits as a result of the increased LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $2.8 million, or 17%, to $19.0 million, or 24% of sales, for the current quarter, from $16.2 million, or 29% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Gross profit in our Water Treatment segment increased as a result of sales growth, partially offset by the decrease in gross profits as a result of the increased LIFO reserve. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.7 million, or 8%, to $7.8 million, or 18% of sales, for the current quarter, from $8.5 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. While sales increased year over year, the decrease in gross profit was a result of inventory adjustments made to increase reserves for excess product on hand.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $2.0 million to $18.9 million, or 8% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $16.9 million, or 9% of sales, for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly a result of added costs associated with the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment, as well as increased variable expenses. Partially offsetting the increase was a reduction of $0.8 million to compensation expense as a result of losses incurred on investments held for our non-qualified deferred compensation plan, as compared to a $0.2 million increase in compensation expense in the same quarter a year ago as a result of gains incurred. These amounts were offset by similar amounts recorded in other (expense) income.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended July 3, 2022 was $34.3 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 18%, from $29.1 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 25% for the current quarter, compared to 24% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

Working capital needs increased, which is typical for the first quarter, because we received a large number of shipments of raw materials on barges that increased our inventory. Accounts receivable also increased due to our revenue growth in the quarter. Combined with variable compensation payouts in the quarter, additional capital expenditures to support future growth, and share repurchases, our debt level in the quarter increased slightly. We anticipate our cash flow generated in future quarters will allow us to reduce our debt.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (In thousands) July 3, 2022 June 27, 2021 Net Income (GAAP) $ 19,695 $ 16,628 Interest expense, net 929 349 Income tax expense 6,477 5,373 Amortization of intangibles 1,757 1,581 Depreciation expense 4,801 4,354 Non-cash compensation expense 595 799 Non-recurring acquisition expenses — 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,254 $ 29,086

HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended July 03, 2022 June 27, 2021 Sales $ 246,543 $ 181,241 Cost of sales (199,794 ) (142,267 ) Gross profit 46,749 38,974 Selling, general and administrative expenses (18,885 ) (16,856 ) Operating income 27,864 22,118 Interest expense, net (929 ) (349 ) Other (expense) income (763 ) 232 Income before income taxes 26,172 22,001 Income tax expense (6,477 ) (5,373 ) Net income $ 19,695 $ 16,628 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,908,823 21,034,302 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 21,033,549 21,178,320 Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.79 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.79 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.1400 $ 0.1225

HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

July 3,

2022 April 3,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,995 $ 3,496 Trade accounts receivables, net 138,775 122,826 Inventories 104,988 94,985 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,864 6,431 Total current assets 253,622 227,738 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 313,186 304,055 Less accumulated depreciation 146,739 142,209 Net property, plant, and equipment 166,447 161,846 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 9,976 10,606 Goodwill 77,401 77,401 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 78,435 80,193 Deferred compensation plan asset 7,285 6,783 Other 3,238 2,761 Total other assets 176,335 177,744 Total assets $ 596,404 $ 567,328 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 56,376 $ 66,693 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 9,658 19,034 Income tax payable 6,684 39 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Short-term lease liability 1,456 1,657 Container deposits 1,557 1,558 Other current liabilities 2,519 2,572 Total current liabilities 88,163 101,466 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 149,166 115,644 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 8,665 9,143 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 4,186 4,276 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 23,594 23,422 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 8,082 8,402 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,271 2,374 Total liabilities 283,127 264,727 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,807,338 and 20,889,777 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2022 and April 3, 2022, respectively 208 209 Additional paid-in capital 40,192 46,717 Retained earnings 271,121 254,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,756 1,291 Total shareholders’ equity 313,277 302,601 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 596,404 $ 567,328

HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended July 3,

2022 June 27,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 19,695 $ 16,628 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 6,558 5,935 Operating leases 476 481 Loss (Gain) on deferred compensation assets 763 (232 ) Stock compensation expense 595 799 Other 273 67 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables (15,857 ) (316 ) Inventories (10,003 ) (4,079 ) Accounts payable (8,442 ) 868 Accrued liabilities (11,043 ) (10,159 ) Lease liabilities (521 ) (572 ) Income taxes 6,645 5,393 Other 1,466 8 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,395 ) 14,821 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (11,640 ) (2,155 ) Other 113 26 Net cash used in investing activities (11,527 ) (2,129 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (2,958 ) (2,600 ) New shares issued 986 — Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (1,550 ) (1,467 ) Shares repurchased (6,557 ) (3,401 ) Payments on revolving loan (6,500 ) (3,000 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings 40,000 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 23,421 (10,468 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,499 2,224 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,496 2,998 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 5,995 $ 5,222 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 721 $ 292 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 1,858 $ 497

HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Industrial Water

Treatment Health and Nutrition Total Three months ended July 3, 2022: Sales $ 124,710 $ 78,490 $ 43,343 $ 246,543 Gross profit 20,009 18,953 7,787 46,749 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,385 8,701 3,799 18,885 Operating income 13,624 10,252 3,988 27,864 Three months ended June 27, 2021: Sales $ 85,850 $ 56,238 $ 39,153 $ 181,241 Gross profit 14,254 16,234 8,486 38,974 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,241 7,062 3,553 16,856 Operating income 8,013 9,172 4,933 22,118

