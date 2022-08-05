Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on August 4, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.



Votes representing 40,815,693 shares were cast, representing 70.75% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the Meeting results is outlined below:

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour Number of Directors 40,808,943 99.98% David Cass 40,790,006 99.94% Keith Henderson 40,790,006 99.94% Ryan King 40,790,006 99.94% Robert Kopple 40,790,006 100% Appointment of Auditor 40,813,943 100% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 40,785,295 99.93%

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890

999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.