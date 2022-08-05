Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

5 August 2022

Admiral announces that Jean Park, non-executive director, has returned from her temporary medical leave of absence to Board duties including as a member of the Group Risk, Nominations and Governance, and Remuneration Committees.

Justine Roberts will continue in the role of interim Senior Independent Director, Andy Crossley as interim Chair of the Group Risk Committee and Jayaprakasa (JP) Rangaswami an interim member of the Remuneration Committee. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Marisja Kocznur, Head of Investor Relations ( investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk )

Addy Frederick, Head of Corporate External Communications (addy.frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk)

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685