Unum Recognized in the IDC Best in Future of Customer Experience North America Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur , the world leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that its customer Unum, an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been recognized by International Data Corporation (IDC) in the Future Enterprise Best in Future of Customer Experience North America Awards . This award recognizes the organization that can rethink and effectively transform the way customer-related initiatives are done, demonstrating a keen understanding of the evolving nature of the relationship between customers and brands and the role of technology.



Unum, a Fortune 500 insurance provider, was recognized by IDC for innovations in its benefits and contact center customer journeys. Unum modernized the customer experience by digitally processing First Notice of Loss (FNOL) through text and other asynchronous channels, including Ushur’s Invisible App, instead of traditional voice phone calls. This digital-first strategy reduced claim processing times from days to hours, with 50% of customers completing the process within five minutes.

“Claims processing is a critical customer journey in insurance, and amongst incumbents only a few providers offer this level of sophistication in a simple, self-service experience,” IDC said.

“Empathy at scale is meeting customers where they are,” said Mike Schubert, VP of Technology at Unum. “It’s important for us to have a variety of channels to engage with our customers and claimants. It’s equally as important to be able to do so on a 24x7 basis, without needing a human in the mix. Empathy at scale is using this digital platform to help and service people at their time of need and to help the working world thrive throughout life’s moments.”

By partnering with Ushur, Unum uses Conversational AI, knowledge work automation, smart analytics and omnichannel engagement technologies to deliver guided, contextual, digital customer experiences that are secure and engender trust. In parallel, Unum has augmented their employee capabilities and experience through Ushur’s workflow automation to increase efficiency for email processing, member enrollment and customer engagement.

Mike Simonds, COO at Unum, explained: “Ushur is a true partner in our digital transformation. Their ability to rapidly prototype and automate customer journeys has provided Unum with a competitive edge, delighting our customers while allowing our employees to focus on higher-value work. Their technology is undeniably impressive, but the quality of the Ushur team is what sets them apart. They care about our success.”

Unum and Ushur have been in close partnership since 2016 to digitally transform the way insurers engage with their members, partners and claimants. With Ushur’s AI-powered, no-code Customer Experience Automation platform, Unum disrupts the status quo for customer experience in highly regulated industries to meet evolving consumer expectations for speed, convenience and value.

Vandana Rao, VP of Customer Growth at Ushur, stated that: “It’s been inspiring to see how Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation has delivered value across multiple divisions in Unum, since our partnership began in 2016. Unum is leading the way in perpetuating a culture of customer experience and empathy at scale through micro-engagements; and I look forward to inspiring similar enterprises in highly regulated industries to focus on their members as well.”

