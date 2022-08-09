Vertex Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire global Vertex team for delivering another quarter of strong performance and topline growth,” said David DeStefano, Vertex Chief Executive Officer. “Our results reflect our commitment to helping customers around the world accelerate commerce and business growth.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues of $119.3 million, up 13.7% year-over-year.

Software subscription revenues of $101.1 million, up 12.8% year-over-year.

Cloud revenues of $40.2 million, up 25.4% year-over-year.

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $398.1 million in the second quarter, up 18.4% year-over-year. On a sequential basis, the ARR growth rate decreased slightly from 18.9% in the first quarter of 2022, as we have now lapped the acquisition of Taxamo in last year’s second quarter. Accordingly, on an organic basis, ARR in the second quarter was up 18.0% year-over-year, an increase from 17.2% growth in the first quarter.

Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $93,850 at June 30, 2022, compared to $80,500 at June 30, 2021 and $89,700 at March 31, 2022.

Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 110% in the second quarter of 2022, an increase from 106% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in line with the first quarter of 2022.

Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 96% in the second quarter of 2022. This is consistent with prior performance which has averaged 94 to 96%.

Loss from operations of $(4.3) million, compared to a loss of $(1.5) million for the same period prior year. Non-GAAP operating income of $14.6 million, compared to $16.3 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss of $(5.5) million, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period prior year.

Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share of $(0.04) for 2022 compared to net income of $0.01 for the same period prior year.

Non-GAAP net income of $10.3 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.06.

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.8 million, compared to $19.2 million for the same period prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.9%, compared to 18.3% for the same period prior year.

Direct customers at June 30, 2022 were 4,242, which was consistent with March 31, 2022. We use channel partners to sell and service small business customers through our one-to-many channel strategy. These indirect customers would increase our total customer count by 266 at June 30, 2022 and 239 at March 31, 2022.



John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Second quarter financial metrics demonstrated strong progress with continued healthy revenue growth, increased net revenue retention, and higher average annual revenue per direct customer. We are also reinvesting in our business by building our research and development capabilities, expanding our go-to-market organization, and upgrading our corporate infrastructure. These investments are well underway and expected to help us capitalize on future growth opportunities and drive additional operating leverage.”

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

On June 9, 2022, Vertex won the 2021 Oracle Change Agent Award – Visionary Award for ERP ISV Partner of the Year, recognizing Vertex’s leadership and innovation in tax technology for the Oracle Ecosystem for its excellence in helping customers meet their critical business objectives.

On May 23, 2022, Vertex was named a finalist for 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP store category, acknowledging Vertex for its contributions as a leading SAP partner that has excelled in developing and growing the partnership and helping customers meet their goals.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $121.5 million to $124.0 million, representing growth of 10% to 12% from the third quarter of 2021; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million to $18.5 million, representing a decrease of $3.4 million to $5.4 million from the third quarter of 2021.



For the full-year 2022, the Company currently expects:

Revenues of $480 million to $484 million, representing growth of 13% to 14% from the full-year 2021;

Cloud revenue growth of 33% from the full-year 2021; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $72 million to $75 million, representing a decrease of $3 million to $6 million from the full-year 2021, reflecting ongoing investments in research and development and selling and marketing expenses to drive growth, as well as investments in internal infrastructure to drive future operating leverage.



The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance, acquisition contingent consideration, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,300 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: potential effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to identify acquisition targets and to successfully integrate and operate acquired businesses; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy:

Customers Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Direct 4,175 4,258 4,272 4,242 4,242 Indirect 116 167 206 239 266 Total 4,291 4,425 4,478 4,481 4,508

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense included in research and development expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP income or loss from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, and transaction costs included in GAAP income or loss from operations for the respective periods.

Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares.

Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, asset impairments, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration and transaction costs included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.

Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.

Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of June 30,

As of December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021

(unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,554 $ 73,333 Funds held for customers 19,935 24,873 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8,719 and $9,151, respectively 88,961 76,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,956 20,536 Investment securities available for sale, current (amortized cost of $6,940 at June 30, 2022) 6,943 — Total current assets 224,349 195,671 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 106,526 98,390 Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization 38,362 33,442 Goodwill and other intangible assets 255,556 272,702 Deferred commissions 12,168 12,555 Deferred income tax asset 31,190 35,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,007 20,249 Other assets 2,592 1,900 Total assets $ 689,750 $ 670,207 ​ ​ Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,563 $ — Accounts payable 17,710 13,000 Accrued expenses 23,931 22,966 Tax sharing agreement distributions payable — 536 Customer funds obligations 18,890 23,461 Accrued salaries and benefits 16,223 16,671 Accrued variable compensation 13,480 26,462 Deferred compensation, current 1,844 4,202 Deferred revenue, current 243,815 237,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,306 3,933 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,368 284 Deferred purchase consideration, current 19,955 19,805 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current 4,791 468 Total current liabilities 368,876 369,132 Deferred compensation, net of current portion 129 1,963 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 11,259 11,666 Debt, net of current portion 47,939 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,371 24,320 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 39 68 Deferred purchase consideration, net of current portion 9,586 19,419 Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 7,488 10,829 Deferred other liabilities 1,428 2,726 Total liabilities 469,115 440,123 Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 48,316 and 42,286 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 48 42 Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 101,307 and 106,807 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 101 107 Additional paid in capital 232,850 222,621 Retained earnings 18,957 24,811 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,321 ) (17,497 ) Total stockholders' equity 220,635 230,084 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 689,750 $ 670,207

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues: Software subscriptions $ 101,088 $ 89,604 $ 198,219 $ 172,884 Services 18,188 15,334 36,041 30,290 Total revenues 119,276 104,938 234,260 203,174 Cost of revenues: Software subscriptions 36,209 26,829 69,122 52,419 Services 11,920 10,550 23,873 21,893 Total cost of revenues 48,129 37,379 92,995 74,312 Gross profit 71,147 67,559 141,265 128,862 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,310 11,926 19,943 23,385 Selling and marketing 31,979 24,865 59,431 45,015 General and administrative 30,084 24,865 58,841 49,717 Depreciation and amortization 3,224 2,878 6,184 5,705 Other operating expense, net (154 ) 4,483 694 4,354 Total operating expenses 75,443 69,017 145,093 128,176 (Loss) income from operations (4,296 ) (1,458 ) (3,828 ) 686 Interest expense (income), net 724 (385 ) 718 150 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,020 ) (1,073 ) (4,546 ) 536 Income tax expense (benefit) 500 (1,881 ) 1,308 (2,560 ) Net (loss) income (5,520 ) 808 (5,854 ) 3,096 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax 11,775 3,359 13,824 4,336 Total comprehensive loss $ (17,295 ) $ (2,551 ) $ (19,678 ) $ (1,240 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, basic $ (1,598 ) $ 190 $ (1,679 ) $ 644 Net (loss) income per Class A share, basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class A common stock, basic 43,286 34,726 42,818 30,592 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A stockholders, diluted $ (1,598 ) $ 229 $ (1,679 ) $ 811 Net (loss) income per Class A share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class A common stock, diluted 43,286 44,711 42,818 41,357 Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, basic $ (3,922 ) $ 618 $ (4,175 ) $ 2,452 Net (loss) income per Class B share, basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class B common stock, basic 106,203 112,804 106,505 116,460 Net (loss) income attributable to Class B stockholders, diluted $ (3,922 ) $ 579 $ (4,175 ) $ 2,285 Net (loss) income per Class B share, diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average Class B common stock, diluted 106,203 112,804 106,505 116,460

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, (In thousands) 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,854 ) $ 3,096 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,535 17,697 Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals, net of deferred allowance (611 ) 994 Amortization of deferred financing costs 106 106 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 700 — Write-off of deferred financing costs 382 — Stock-based compensation expense 9,127 12,828 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (88 ) (2,812 ) Non-cash operating lease costs 1,534 1,867 Other 552 66 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,900 ) 10,993 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,124 ) (3,396 ) Deferred commissions 387 198 Accounts payable 4,732 2,515 Accrued expenses 685 (5,707 ) Accrued and deferred compensation (17,550 ) (8,301 ) Deferred revenue 6,288 (1,220 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,868 ) (2,532 ) Other (457 ) 73 Net cash provided by operating activities 14,576 26,465 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (474 ) (193,591 ) Property and equipment additions (27,827 ) (15,888 ) Capitalized software additions (5,926 ) (5,125 ) Purchase of investment securities, available for sale (6,943 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (41,170 ) (214,604 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net increase (decrease) in customer funds obligations (4,571 ) 22,227 Proceeds from term loan 50,000 — Payments for deferred financing costs (983 ) — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (489 ) (10,715 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 718 391 Distributions under Tax Sharing Agreement (536 ) (2,700 ) Payments of finance lease liabilities (49 ) (685 ) Payments for deferred purchase commitments (10,000 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 34,489 8,740 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (612 ) (221 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,283 (179,620 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 98,206 312,273 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,489 $ 132,653 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,554 $ 101,593 Restricted cash—funds held for customers 19,935 31,060 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 105,489 $ 132,653

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021 2022

2021 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 23,344 $ 20,340 $ 46,114 $ 39,465 Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,645 $ 9,928 $ 23,192 $ 20,677 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 84,287 $ 74,670 $ 164,954 $ 143,032 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 71.2 % 70.4 % 70.4 % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,812 $ 11,355 $ 19,331 $ 22,253 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 28,559 $ 23,346 $ 54,190 $ 42,125 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 28,285 $ 20,821 $ 54,524 $ 41,601 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,561 $ 16,309 $ 30,738 $ 31,666 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,309 $ 12,437 $ 22,365 $ 23,479 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,785 $ 19,187 $ 36,922 $ 37,371 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.9 % 18.3 % 15.8 % 18.4 % Free cash flow $ (4,987 ) $ 16,833 $ (19,177 ) $ 5,452 Free cash flow margin (4.2 )% 16.0 % (8.2 )% 2.7 %





Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions: Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 36,209 $ 26,829 $ 69,122 $ 52,419 Stock-based compensation expense (479 ) (572 ) (925 ) (1,132 ) Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues (12,386 ) (5,917 ) (22,083 ) (11,822 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $ 23,344 $ 20,340 $ 46,114 $ 39,465 Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services: Cost of revenues, services $ 11,920 $ 10,550 $ 23,873 $ 21,893 Stock-based compensation expense (275 ) (622 ) (681 ) (1,216 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $ 11,645 $ 9,928 $ 23,192 $ 20,677 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 71,147 $ 67,559 $ 141,265 $ 128,862 Stock-based compensation expense 754 1,194 1,606 2,348 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues 12,386 5,917 22,083 11,822 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 84,287 $ 74,670 $ 164,954 $ 143,032 Non-GAAP Gross Margin: Total Revenues $ 119,276 $ 104,938 $ 234,260 $ 203,174 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.7 % 71.2 % 70.4 % 70.4 % Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense: Research and development expense $ 10,310 $ 11,926 $ 19,943 $ 23,385 Stock-based compensation expense (498 ) (571 ) (612 ) (1,132 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 9,812 $ 11,355 $ 19,331 $ 22,253 Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense: Selling and marketing expense $ 31,979 $ 24,865 $ 59,431 $ 45,015 Stock-based compensation expense (1,401 ) (1,433 ) (2,973 ) (2,720 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense (2,019 ) (86 ) (2,268 ) (170 ) Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $ 28,559 $ 23,346 $ 54,190 $ 42,125 Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense (1): General and administrative expense $ 30,084 $ 24,865 $ 58,841 $ 49,717 Stock-based compensation expense (1,541 ) (3,087 ) (3,936 ) (6,628 ) Severance expense (258 ) (957 ) (381 ) (1,488 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 28,285 $ 20,821 $ 54,524 $ 41,601 (1) The six month period ended June 30, 2021 includes $150 of transaction costs previously presented as a component of general and administrative expenses that was reclassified to other operating expense, net, in the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Non-GAAP Operating Income: (Loss) income from operations $ (4,296 ) $ (1,458 ) $ (3,828 ) $ 686 Stock-based compensation expense 4,194 6,285 9,127 12,828 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 12,386 5,917 22,083 11,822 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 2,019 86 2,268 170 Severance expense 258 957 381 1,488 Acquisition contingent consideration — — 700 — Transaction costs — 4,522 7 4,672 Non-GAAP operating income $ 14,561 $ 16,309 $ 30,738 $ 31,666 Non-GAAP Net Income: Net (loss) income $ (5,520 ) $ 808 $ (5,854 ) $ 3,096 Income tax (benefit) expense 500 (1,881 ) 1,308 (2,560 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,194 6,285 9,127 12,828 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 12,386 5,917 22,083 11,822 Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense 2,019 86 2,268 170 Severance expense 258 957 381 1,488 Acquisition contingent consideration — — 700 — Transaction costs — 4,522 7 4,672 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 13,837 16,694 30,020 31,516 Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (3,528 ) (4,257 ) (7,655 ) (8,037 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 10,309 $ 12,437 $ 22,365 $ 23,479 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS: Non-GAAP net income $ 10,309 $ 12,437 $ 22,365 $ 23,479 Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted 158,803 157,515 158,460 157,817 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.15

Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted EBITDA: Net (loss) income $ (5,520 ) $ 808 $ (5,854 ) $ 3,096 Interest expense (income), net 724 (385 ) 718 150 Income tax expense (benefit) 500 (1,881 ) 1,308 (2,560 ) Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment 3,224 2,878 6,184 5,705 Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets - cost of subscription revenues 12,386 5,917 22,083 11,822 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - selling and marketing expense 2,019 86 2,268 170 Stock-based compensation expense 4,194 6,285 9,127 12,828 Severance expense 258 957 381 1,488 Acquisition contingent consideration — — 700 — Transaction costs — 4,522 7 4,672 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,785 $ 19,187 $ 36,922 $ 37,371 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Total revenues $ 119,276 $ 104,938 $ 234,260 $ 203,174 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.9 % 18.3 % 15.8 % 18.4 %





Three months ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 11,981 $ 29,430 $ 14,576 $ 26,465 Property and equipment additions (13,954 ) (9,693 ) (27,827 ) (15,888 ) Capitalized software additions (3,014 ) (2,904 ) (5,926 ) (5,125 ) Free cash flow $ (4,987 ) $ 16,833 $ (19,177 ) $ 5,452 Free Cash Flow Margin: Total revenues $ 119,276 $ 104,938 $ 234,260 $ 203,174 Free cash flow margin (4.2 ) % 16.0 % (8.2 ) % 2.7 %



