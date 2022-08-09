IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces ‘Get Authentic’ Interview with NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Odyssey Health Inc.’s Dr. Jacob VanLandingham

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and Dr. Jacob VanLandingham, Head of Drug Development for medical technology company Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC: ODYY), recently appeared on Get Authentic with Marques Ogden, a podcast series delivering honest, unfiltered and real-time stories from legendary athletes and industry leaders.



The broadcast, hosted by NFL veteran and best-selling author Marques Ogden, is available for on-demand listening on Get Authentic with Marques Ogden.

During the interview, Favre discussed the last days of his career in the NFL and his focus as a member of Odyssey’s sports advisory board.

“My last play [in the NFL] was a major concussion. There’s never a good time to have a bad concussion – certainly not at 40. This was right when concussion talk was at its highest. The movie Concussion had just come out, which painted a dark picture over the NFL,” Favre said. “[Dr. VanLandingham] called me at the right time [to join the Odyssey team], not long after I’d retired. … It really was a sensitive time for me, in regard to concussions. … My involvement [with Odyssey] is to bring awareness, generate some enthusiasm and bring other athletes on board who have either directly or indirectly been exposed to concussions – people like Kurt Warner and Abby Wambach, just to name a few.”

Dr. VanLandingham then discussed the unique selling proposition of Odyssey’s development pipeline.

“From a drug standpoint, there are three [unique selling propositions]. The first is that it is one drug that functions like a cocktail of drugs,” VanLandingham noted. “When you have a stretching of the brain with a concussion, you get inflammation, swelling and oxidative stress. One drug working on one of those pathological consequences is not going to get it done. We created a drug that functions to reduce inflammation, swelling and oxidative stress at the same time through what we call a gene amplification mechanism within the brain.”

“The second thing is that we’ve formulated it as a spray-dried powder and put it into an intranasal device. So, you’re able to blow the drug (if you’re conscious) into the nose, and we can get it to the deeper parts of the nose that will traffic the drug directly into the brain in less than five minutes. … That means most of the drug is in your brain. It’s not in other areas of your body, reducing the potential side effects that other organs may feel from that drug,” he continued. “Third is that our formulation as a spray-dried powder is stable at very high temperatures. Whether you talk about a football field or a battlefield in the Middle East desert, a medic can administer the drug right away. Even though it’s 120°F out here, it’s still a stable, effective drug. Those three things combined give this drug the best chance to work.”

Throughout the interview, Favre and VanLandingham provided more insight into Odyssey’s recent clinical development milestones and remarked on the critical unmet need for an approved concussion treatment option.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at Get Authentic with Marques Ogden.

