HYCU® Names Justin Schumacher as First Chief Financial Officer

Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise BaaS company specializing in hybrid and multi-cloud data protection as a service, today announced that Justin Schumacher joined as the company’s first CFO. The news comes on the heels of the company being named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions and a $53M Series B that brings the total VC funding raised to date to $140M.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Justin to HYCU,” said Simon Taylor, HYCU Founder and CEO. “He is an impressive leader who brings a strategic perspective to finance and has an incredible wealth of knowledge when it comes to driving teams at hypergrowth companies. His pedigree in both the data protection and SaaS industry is invaluable and I know will be instrumental in helping HYCU continue to scale and grow.”

Mr. Schumacher joins HYCU from JumpCloud where he held the role of Vice President, Finance. While at JumpCloud, he was influential in helping the company with sales and financial processes and systems to make it easy and effortless to do business with JumpCloud, while also being crucial in closing out Series E and Series F rounds totaling $325M. Prior to JumpCloud, he held senior level management positions with many of the industry’s leaders and pioneers in their space. He was Vice President of Business Operations at Uplight, Vice President of Finance at Simple Energy, controller at SyncHR, and held senior management finance positions at SolidFire (acquired by NetApp), Datalogix (acquired by Oracle), and KPMG.

“HYCU is at an incredible place in the industry, following on so many significant milestones, and continuing to round out its executive leadership team with leaders that will spearhead growth, build an iconic brand and establish a generational business,” said Schumacher. “This vision is what attracted me to HYCU. It’s important that as HYCU grows, the company focus on continuing to do things consciously and with intent. Layering in the systems, processes, and financial infrastructure to support this is critical and something that I am thrilled to be leading alongside Simon, the Board and the executive leadership team."

Year to date, HYCU has added more than 60 employees and continues to expand its workforce, looking to add another 100 in the next twelve months. The company was recently named a Boston Business Journal Best Place to Work and is headquartered in Boston with hubs in Austin, Texas; Cork, Ireland; Ljubljana, Slovenia and Belgrade, Serbia.

###

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 3,200 companies worldwide. HYCU’s award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

Attachment