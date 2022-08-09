IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Media Sponsor for Water Solutions 7 (“WS7”) Annual Conference Produced by Sustain SoCal

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it is collaborating with Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) to heighten the visibility of the Water Solutions 7 (“WS7”) Conference. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 1:00-5:00 pm, followed by an expo and reception from 5:00-7:30 pm.

Sustain SoCal has built a strong reputation and garnered much public support as a leading information hub and advocacy platform in Southern California for its tailored mentorship and advisory services targeting sustainable growth in the region. The organization is also known for its emphasis on networking and collaborative initiatives, which provide an educational forum for knowledge-sharing and exploring business synergies. Sustain SoCal facilitates cleantech-led economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California and the surrounding region.

With its long track record of hosting the Water Solutions conference series, now in its seventh year, Sustain SoCal has developed another exceptional opportunity to showcase the need to research, develop, and market real-life strategies and innovations to assure sufficient and affordable water management in the region. The upcoming event will feature critically important public utilities and revolutionary organizations focusing on various verticals, including reuse, desal, stormwater, energy nexus, contamination of sources, investor trends, policy frameworks, and big data.

As the media sponsor for the event, IBN will leverage its extensive corporate communications solutions, including content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases, and optimized social media strategies to heighten the event’s visibility.

“We are always excited to work alongside the creative team at Sustain SoCal,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “It is a pleasure to be a part of Water Solutions 7, assist with the event’s communications, and deliver real-time coverage. We are very pleased to continue this collaboration.”

WS7 will host industry veterans who will share operational insights and best practices with attendees, followed by an Innovators Showcase where c-suite leadership of water management and allied organizations will present the latest research and development in the field. This will be followed by an expo and reception where fellow professionals can network with peers, build lasting relationships and explore potential synergies. Liz Crosson, Chief Sustainability, Resilience and Innovation Officer, Metropolitan Water District, will deliver the keynote address. Other distinguished speakers will include Todd Corbin, General Manager, Riverside Public Utilities; Dennis Calvert, CEO, BioLargo; and Duane Cave, Board Member, Moulton Niguel Water District.

Today, there is growing awareness of the importance of sustainable economic growth and the centrality of water and wastewater management for household consumption, industrial use and maintenance of ecological balance. With a deeper scientific understanding of climate change and broader public awareness of the issue, the importance of aquatic conservation, a burgeoning population, increasingly comprehensive ESG conditions and sustainability regimes, the market premium for environmentally sound credentials, shareholder activism, government bid requirements, and intense public scrutiny, water management has become a vital issue both for today’s consumers and tomorrow’s future. The Water Solutions 7 conference offers attendees the unique opportunity to learn from and network with thought leaders at the forefront of this all-important space.

For more information about Sustain SoCal’s Water Solutions 7 conference, visit https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-7/

To register, please submit the registration form at the earliest. Kindly note that for SoCal members, the event is free.

