Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Solar Power International (SPI)

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WILMINGTON, Mass. -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year’s Solar Power International (SPI) ― the largest event focusing on solar, smart energy, and energy storage in North America. At the show, Heilind will be displaying a variety of components from leading solar product manufacturers 3M, Amphenol, Burndy, Eaton, HARTING, HellermannTyton, Heyco, Mersen, Molex, Panduit, Staubli, TE Connectivity, and WAGO.

“Heilind is very much looking forward to being back on the floor at SPI,” said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. “As a prominent electronic components distributor for the solar and alternative energy industries, we always look forward to meeting with new and existing customers. This year, we are excited to be introducing several new technologies for the PV solar, EV, and other growing markets.”

Heilind Electronics works with companies of all sizes, from startups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #1480 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 20 through September 22 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

