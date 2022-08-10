WisdomTree MultiAsset Issuer Public Limited Company
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
9 August 2022
WisdomTree MultiAsset Issuer Public Limited Company
Publication of Prospectus
The following base prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland:
Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised ETP Securities by WisdomTree MultiAsset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Prospectus”).
To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:
https://www.wisdomtree.eu/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/boost/wisdomtree-multi-asset-prospectus-2022.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Ciaran Hocking
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1534 825200
Fax: +44 (0) 1534 825335
E-mail address: ciaran.hocking@rhfsl.com