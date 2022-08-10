Aligned’s ORD-01 Becomes First Illinois Data Center to Earn Green Globes® for New Construction Certification

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces that the Green Building Initiative (GBI) has awarded the ranking of Three Green Globes® for its hyperscale data center in Chicagoland in recognition of outstanding achievements in sustainable design and construction. Aligned’s ORD-01 hyperscale facility is the first newly constructed data center in Illinois to earn Green Globes certification, and one of only six certified data centers in the world to receive a ranking of Three Green Globes.



“Aligned’s recent Green Globes certification is a testament to the GBI’s validation of our team’s exceptional sustainability efforts and accomplishments across data center design, construction management, supply chain, and operations,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “As environmental stewards at the vanguard of the industry, Aligned is committed to powering our data center portfolio with renewable and clean energy, and collaborating with our customers to achieve shared carbon-reduction and water conservation goals is a critical aspect of every engagement.”

Aligned’s Three Green Globes certification recognizes its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, resource efficiency, current and future building operations best practices, and occupant health and wellness. The Company’s Green Globes® for New Construction certification recognizes sustainability during the design and delivery process. Administered by the GBI, Green Globes is a nationally recognized green rating assessment and certification system that ensures projects meet clearly defined criteria in seven assessment areas, including project management, site, energy, water, resources, emissions, and indoor environment. Additionally, the Green Globes certification process includes an onsite assessment with a third-party assessor to verify implementation.

Aligned’s 18.5-acre Chicagoland hyperscale data center campus will offer two multi-story facilities and 84 MW of capacity. First-phase completion of Aligned ORD-01, a 220,000 square-foot, 48 MW data center launched simultaneously with the groundbreaking of a second, adjacent facility, ORD-02, this past spring. Once complete, ORD-02 will also undergo the GBI’s rigorous assessment in order to obtain campus-wide Green Globes accreditation.

In its Three Green Globes ranking, GBI also highlighted Aligned’s hyperscale data center campus’ access to 100 percent, off-site renewable energy and water consumption reduction. Aligned’s Chicagoland data center combines its patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system. Along with water conservation, waterless cooling technology offers a near-complete elimination of water treatment chemicals, preventing the risk of exposing operations personnel to potentially dangerous biocides and anti-corrosion coatings.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About GBI GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving building performance and reducing climate impacts. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

