Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Winning the War for Talent – the Next Practices in Talent Acquisition

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on August 16 to better understand the current and next practices in achieving competitive success in recruiting high-performing talent.

This research will show how organizations looking to win the war for talent adopt a more objective approach to evaluating talent. High-performing organizations are also more flexible in their approach to winning the war for talent with updated or restructured talent acquisition people, processes, and technology to:

Create a more robust pipeline of talent

Increase the diversity of skills in their organization

Improve their employer brand

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FHMYRPQ. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch, and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, How to Use Automated Talent Acquisition Processes to Improve the Candidate Experience.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to ensure their talent acquisition efforts are personalized, customized, and with a provable ROI. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they go about winning the war for talent.

“Creating a candidate-centric experience is critical in winning the war for talent in 2022 and beyond.” said Cliff Stevenson, Principal HR and Talent Acquisition Analyst at Brandon Hall Group, and author of this research, “And one of the first steps is to take a more objective approach and eliminate human error and bias when possible. A data-driven talent strategy also gives candidates a feeling of fairness which will spread, especially in this social media era, and that creates a better employer brand.”

